Tour of the Alps: Masnada wins stage 3

Sivakov retains overall lead

Image 1 of 26

Fausto Masnada wins stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps

Fausto Masnada wins stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 26

Fausto Masnada on the podium

Fausto Masnada on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

Fausto Masnada sits up and celebrates

Fausto Masnada sits up and celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

Sivakov crosses the line

Sivakov crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 26

Fausto Masnada sits up and celebrates

Fausto Masnada sits up and celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

Chris Froome beyonf the finish line

Chris Froome beyonf the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Fausto Masnada on the podium

Fausto Masnada on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

Pavel Sivakov on the podium

Pavel Sivakov on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

Pavel Sivakov sprays the champagne

Pavel Sivakov sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Geoghegan Hart pips Majka to second place

Geoghegan Hart pips Majka to second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

The sprint for second place

The sprint for second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali in attack mode

Vincenzo Nibali in attack mode
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 26

The attacks come on the final climb

The attacks come on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 26

Chris Froome leads the chase for his younger teammates

Chris Froome leads the chase for his younger teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 26

Vincenzo Nibali away with Rafal Majka

Vincenzo Nibali away with Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 26

Chris Froome leads the chase for his younger teammates

Chris Froome leads the chase for his younger teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 26

Fausto Masnada wins stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps

Fausto Masnada wins stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 26

The peloton get underway

The peloton get underway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

Antonio Nibali in the break

Antonio Nibali in the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

Chris Froome in the bunch

Chris Froome in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

Team Sky in the peloton

Team Sky in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

Antonio Nibali wrapped up for the wet weather

Antonio Nibali wrapped up for the wet weather
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

The countryside

The countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Race leader Pavel Sivakov in the peloton

Race leader Pavel Sivakov in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Nibali and Majka on the move

Nibali and Majka on the move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) claimed the biggest victory of his career when he clipped away from an elite group to win stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps at Baselga di Piné.

The Italian succeeded in clawing his way back up to the select front group when the road levelled out in the final kilometres following a stiff climb towards the finish, and he proceeded to show considerable nous by attacking with 1.5km remaining to take the spoils.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) won the sprint for second place ahead of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) retains the overall lead after coming home in the same group, five seconds down on Masnada.

The short, explosive stage featured the uncategorised climb towards Montagnaga in the finale ahead of the 4km plateau that led to the finish at Baselga di Piné. Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) was the last survivor of the day’s early break, but the Frenchman was caught on the final ascent as Majka and Nibali attacked forcefully from the dwindling group of favourites.

Nibali had already signalled his intentions by placing his brother Antonio in the day’s early break and then sending teammate Hermann Pernsteiner on the offensive at the base of the climb. The Italian’s decision to respond to Majka’s attack with a shade under 6km to go prompted Chris Froome (Team Sky) to take up the reins of pursuit in the main group.

Froome had lost ground on the descent of Monte Giovo on Tuesday, but he looked rather more assured here, as he towed Sivakov and Geoghegan Hart back up to Nibali and Majka. The Briton’s pace-making whittled the front group down to just seven riders – Jan Hirt (Astana) and Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Sidermec) also managed to keep pace – at the top of the climb, where Nibali made one last attempt to go clear alone.

Together with Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Masnada managed to regain contact as the road levelled out in the closing kilometres, and the Italian sensed an opportunity as the nine-man leading group approached the finish. With 1500 metres to go, he attacked forcefully from the rear of the group and quickly established a winning gap.

A native of Bergamo, Masnada is in his third season as a professional. He caught the eye on his Giro d’Italia debut in 2018 with an aggressive display at Gran Sasso d’Italia, and he reached Rome in 26th place overall. Winner of the Tour of Hainan last season, he showcased his recent form with third overall at the Giro di Sicilia.

In the overall standings, Pavel Sivakov retains the cyclamen jersey of race leader and maintains his buffer of 8 seconds over Jan Hirt. Mattia Cattaneo lies third at 23 seconds, with Majka fourth at 35 seconds. Geoghegan Hart remains in contention in fifth at 37 seconds, with Vincenzo Nibali a further two seconds back.

How it unfolded

At just 106km in length and with barely a metre of flat on the agenda, stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps promised to be a breathless affair. After a rapid start on leaving Salorno, the early break took shape after 12km. Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Manuele Boaro (Astana Pro Team), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon), Francesco Gavazzi (Androni-Sidermec), Nicolau Beltran (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia), Michele Corradini and Marco Tizza (Italian national team) forged clear on the road towards Palù di Giovo, home of Francesco Moser and Gilberto Simoni, and established a maximum lead of 3:40 over the peloton.

With no general classification threat in the move, Team Sky were content to leave the bulk of the chasing duties to AG2R La Mondiale, who were eager to set up Alexis Vuillermoz for a tilt at stage victory. Quintero led the break over the summit of Brusago but their unity gradually began to fragment on the category 2 haul up Lago di Santa Colomba.

Gesbert was the principal aggressor, attacking 3km from the summit and bringing Quintero and Antonio Nibali with him. The Frenchman responded in kind when Antonio Nibali launched an attack of his own shortly afterwards, and he led over the summit.

The break reformed on the long drop over the other side, but Gesbert continued his onslaught, eventually slipping clear with 15km to go in the company of Barcelo. Gesbert and Barcelo hit the base of the final ascent with 20 seconds in hand on their erstwhile companions and a minute on the peloton, but the gap began to drop rapidly once the climb began in earnest with 10km remaining.

Gesbert dropped Barcelo with 8km to go, but by then, it was clear that his was a forlorn effort. Accelerations from Zeits and Pernsteiner brought the peloton to within touching distance, and his adventure ended when Majka and Vincenzo Nibali attacked forcefully with 6km to go.

The race seemed to begin all over again at that point, as the principal contenders for overall honours began to test one another, but nobody could break clear on the ascent to Montagnaga. Masnada fought his way back into contention as the gradient eased, and then seized the moment when it presented itself.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:58:08
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
8Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
9Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
11Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:15
13Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:27
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
16Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
18Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
19Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
20Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
22Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
23Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:05
26Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
27Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:15
28Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
29Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:28
30Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:36
31Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:54
32Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:02:32
33Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:53
34Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
38Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:25
40Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:03:51
41Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
42Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
43Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
44Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:09
46Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
47Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
48Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:17
49Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:21
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
51Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:05:23
54Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:06:02
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:01
56Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:26
57Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:10
58Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
59Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
60Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
61Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:11:14
62Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
63Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
64Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
66Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:19
67Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
69Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
70Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
71Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
72Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
73Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
75Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
78Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
79Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
80Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
81Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
82Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
85Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
86Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
87Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
88Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:12:13
89Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
90Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
91Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
92Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
94Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:40
95Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
96Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:13:17
97Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:13:19
98Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:22
99Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:32
101Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
102Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
103Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
104Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
105Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
106Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
107Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
108Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
109Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
110Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
111Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
112Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
113Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:36
115Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack0:15:02
DSQMarco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DSQSimone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFDaniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
DNFDavid Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMatthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNFCiprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNFVlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNSGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM

Intermediate sprint: Palù di Giovo, km. 23.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy6pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
3Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Brusago, km. 54,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon3pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Lago di Santa Colomba, km. 79,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6pts
2Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
3Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo2:58:13
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
3Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:45
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:01:10
6Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
7Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:02:48
8Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:03:46
10Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
11Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack0:04:04
12Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:09
13Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
14Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon0:11:14
15Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
18Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
19Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
21Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
22Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
23Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
24Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy0:12:08
25Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:13:12
26Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:13:14
27Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:14:27
28Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
29Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
30Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
31Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
32Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky8:54:49
2Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:30
4Bahrain - Merida0:00:57
5Bardiani CSF0:03:10
6Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:45
7Team Vorarlberg Santic0:06:21
8Gazprom - Rusvelo0:06:32
9Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:07:24
10AG2R La Mondiale0:11:19
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:12
12Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:15:02
13Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:16:00
14Team Arkea - Samsic0:16:01
15Manzana Postobon Team0:16:37
16Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'0:20:54
17BORA - Hansgrohe0:21:28
18Italian National Team0:23:55
19Giotti Victoria0:28:02
20Team Colpack0:29:35
General classification after stageMeiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky11:27:08
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:23
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:37
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
7Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:01
8Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:01:08
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:24
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:35
11Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:47
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:54
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
14Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:01
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
16Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:37
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
18Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:47
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
20Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:50
21Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:53
22Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:26
23Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:36
24Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:05:16
25Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:39
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:05:47
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:07
28Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:26
29Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:40
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:44
31Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:07:31
32Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:10
33Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:08:13
34Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:08:30
35Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:05
36Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:51
37Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:10:13
38Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:10:23
39Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:11:37
40Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon0:12:41
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:24
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:13:40
43Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:14:27
44Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:29
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:52
46Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:11
47Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:21
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:16:55
49Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:17:07
50Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:39
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:24
52Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:19:29
53François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:38
54Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack0:21:11
55Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:21:37
56Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:04
57Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:22:27
58Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:23:34
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:05
60Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:24:31
61Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:02
62Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:20
63Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:25:32
64Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:26:16
65Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:29
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:26:43
67Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:26:52
68Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:56
69Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack0:27:18
70Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:28:21
71Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
72Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:28:46
73Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:29:44
74Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy0:30:06
75Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy0:30:34
76Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:30:41
77Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:55
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:31:38
79Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:32:23
80Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:33:06
81Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:33:41
82Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:33:44
83Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:33:56
84Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:34:32
85Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:35:01
86Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy0:35:25
87Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack0:36:05
88Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:36:52
89Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy0:37:34
90Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
91Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:38:10
92Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:18
93Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:39:04
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:40:01
95Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:40:47
96Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack0:40:58
97Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:06
98Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:42:27
99Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy0:42:31
100Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:42:42
101Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:42:54
102Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon0:43:07
103Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:43:12
104Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack0:43:21
105Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:43:25
106Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:43:36
107Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:43:52
108Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:44:09
109Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:44:27
110Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack0:44:57
111Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:45:52
112Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:20
113Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria0:49:05
114Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:49:34
115Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:53:52

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias13pts
2Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria9
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM9
4Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic6
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
6Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon5
7Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
11Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack2
12Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic2
13Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1
14Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic8pts
2Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy6
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels6
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
5François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
7Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky11:27:08
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:24
3Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:01
4Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:39
5Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:26
6Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:07:31
7Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:08:13
8Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:29
9Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:39
10Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack0:21:11
11Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic0:21:37
12Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:04
13Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:23:34
14Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:25:32
15Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack0:27:18
16Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:28:21
17Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
18Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy0:30:06
19Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:55
20Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:32:23
21Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:35:01
22Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack0:36:05
23Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:36:52
24Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy0:37:34
25Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:38:10
26Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy0:42:31
27Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon0:43:07
28Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:43:12
29Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack0:43:21
30Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria0:43:25
31Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:44:09
32Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:44:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team34:23:55
2Team Sky0:00:26
3Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:42
4Bahrain-Merida0:04:29
5Bardiani CSF0:10:54
6Gazprom–Rusvelo0:11:53
7Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:13:19
8Team Vorarlberg Santic0:19:12
9Euskadi Basque Country0:19:40
10AG2R La Mondiale0:21:22
11Manzana Postobon0:38:55
12Team Arkea-Samsic0:43:18
13Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:48:57
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:17
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:50
16Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:53:12
17Tirol KTM Cycling Team0:55:13
18Italy1:02:51
19Team Colpack1:20:05
20Giotti Victoria1:23:11

