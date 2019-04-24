Image 1 of 26 Fausto Masnada wins stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Fausto Masnada on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Fausto Masnada sits up and celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Sivakov crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Fausto Masnada sits up and celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Chris Froome beyonf the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Fausto Masnada on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Pavel Sivakov on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Pavel Sivakov sprays the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Geoghegan Hart pips Majka to second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 The sprint for second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Vincenzo Nibali in attack mode (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 The attacks come on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Chris Froome leads the chase for his younger teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 Vincenzo Nibali away with Rafal Majka (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Chris Froome leads the chase for his younger teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 Fausto Masnada wins stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 The peloton get underway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 The breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Antonio Nibali in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Chris Froome in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Team Sky in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Antonio Nibali wrapped up for the wet weather (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 The countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Race leader Pavel Sivakov in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Nibali and Majka on the move (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) claimed the biggest victory of his career when he clipped away from an elite group to win stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps at Baselga di Piné.

The Italian succeeded in clawing his way back up to the select front group when the road levelled out in the final kilometres following a stiff climb towards the finish, and he proceeded to show considerable nous by attacking with 1.5km remaining to take the spoils.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) won the sprint for second place ahead of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) retains the overall lead after coming home in the same group, five seconds down on Masnada.

The short, explosive stage featured the uncategorised climb towards Montagnaga in the finale ahead of the 4km plateau that led to the finish at Baselga di Piné. Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) was the last survivor of the day’s early break, but the Frenchman was caught on the final ascent as Majka and Nibali attacked forcefully from the dwindling group of favourites.

Nibali had already signalled his intentions by placing his brother Antonio in the day’s early break and then sending teammate Hermann Pernsteiner on the offensive at the base of the climb. The Italian’s decision to respond to Majka’s attack with a shade under 6km to go prompted Chris Froome (Team Sky) to take up the reins of pursuit in the main group.

Froome had lost ground on the descent of Monte Giovo on Tuesday, but he looked rather more assured here, as he towed Sivakov and Geoghegan Hart back up to Nibali and Majka. The Briton’s pace-making whittled the front group down to just seven riders – Jan Hirt (Astana) and Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Sidermec) also managed to keep pace – at the top of the climb, where Nibali made one last attempt to go clear alone.

Together with Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Masnada managed to regain contact as the road levelled out in the closing kilometres, and the Italian sensed an opportunity as the nine-man leading group approached the finish. With 1500 metres to go, he attacked forcefully from the rear of the group and quickly established a winning gap.

A native of Bergamo, Masnada is in his third season as a professional. He caught the eye on his Giro d’Italia debut in 2018 with an aggressive display at Gran Sasso d’Italia, and he reached Rome in 26th place overall. Winner of the Tour of Hainan last season, he showcased his recent form with third overall at the Giro di Sicilia.

In the overall standings, Pavel Sivakov retains the cyclamen jersey of race leader and maintains his buffer of 8 seconds over Jan Hirt. Mattia Cattaneo lies third at 23 seconds, with Majka fourth at 35 seconds. Geoghegan Hart remains in contention in fifth at 37 seconds, with Vincenzo Nibali a further two seconds back.

How it unfolded

At just 106km in length and with barely a metre of flat on the agenda, stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps promised to be a breathless affair. After a rapid start on leaving Salorno, the early break took shape after 12km. Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Manuele Boaro (Astana Pro Team), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon), Francesco Gavazzi (Androni-Sidermec), Nicolau Beltran (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia), Michele Corradini and Marco Tizza (Italian national team) forged clear on the road towards Palù di Giovo, home of Francesco Moser and Gilberto Simoni, and established a maximum lead of 3:40 over the peloton.

With no general classification threat in the move, Team Sky were content to leave the bulk of the chasing duties to AG2R La Mondiale, who were eager to set up Alexis Vuillermoz for a tilt at stage victory. Quintero led the break over the summit of Brusago but their unity gradually began to fragment on the category 2 haul up Lago di Santa Colomba.

Gesbert was the principal aggressor, attacking 3km from the summit and bringing Quintero and Antonio Nibali with him. The Frenchman responded in kind when Antonio Nibali launched an attack of his own shortly afterwards, and he led over the summit.

The break reformed on the long drop over the other side, but Gesbert continued his onslaught, eventually slipping clear with 15km to go in the company of Barcelo. Gesbert and Barcelo hit the base of the final ascent with 20 seconds in hand on their erstwhile companions and a minute on the peloton, but the gap began to drop rapidly once the climb began in earnest with 10km remaining.

Gesbert dropped Barcelo with 8km to go, but by then, it was clear that his was a forlorn effort. Accelerations from Zeits and Pernsteiner brought the peloton to within touching distance, and his adventure ended when Majka and Vincenzo Nibali attacked forcefully with 6km to go.

The race seemed to begin all over again at that point, as the principal contenders for overall honours began to test one another, but nobody could break clear on the ascent to Montagnaga. Masnada fought his way back into contention as the gradient eased, and then seized the moment when it presented itself.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:58:08 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 7 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 8 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 9 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:15 13 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:27 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 18 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 19 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 22 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 23 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:05 26 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 27 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:15 28 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 29 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:28 30 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:36 31 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:54 32 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:02:32 33 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:53 34 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 38 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:25 40 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:51 41 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 42 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 44 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:09 46 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 47 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 48 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:17 49 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:21 50 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 51 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:05:23 54 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:06:02 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:01 56 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:26 57 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:09:10 58 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 59 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 60 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 61 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:11:14 62 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 63 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 64 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 66 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:11:19 67 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 69 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 70 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 71 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 72 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 73 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 75 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 78 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 79 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 80 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 81 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 82 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 85 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 86 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 87 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 88 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:12:13 89 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 90 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 91 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 92 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 94 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:40 95 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 96 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:13:17 97 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:13:19 98 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:22 99 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:32 101 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 102 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 103 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 104 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 105 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 106 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 107 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 108 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 109 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 110 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 111 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 112 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 113 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:36 115 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:15:02 DSQ Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane DSQ Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy DNF Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon DNF David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNF Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria DNF Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria DNS Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM

Intermediate sprint: Palù di Giovo, km. 23.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 6 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 3 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Brusago, km. 54,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Lago di Santa Colomba, km. 79,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 pts 2 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 3 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 2:58:13 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 3 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:45 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:01:10 6 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:31 7 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:02:48 8 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:03:46 10 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 11 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 0:04:04 12 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:09 13 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 14 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:11:14 15 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 18 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 19 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 21 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 22 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 23 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 0:12:08 25 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:13:12 26 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:13:14 27 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:14:27 28 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 29 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 30 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 31 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 32 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 8:54:49 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:30 4 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:57 5 Bardiani CSF 0:03:10 6 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:45 7 Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:06:21 8 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:06:32 9 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:07:24 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:19 11 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:12 12 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:15:02 13 Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:16:00 14 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:16:01 15 Manzana Postobon Team 0:16:37 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:20:54 17 BORA - Hansgrohe 0:21:28 18 Italian National Team 0:23:55 19 Giotti Victoria 0:28:02 20 Team Colpack 0:29:35 General classification after stage Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 11:27:08 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:23 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:37 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 7 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:01 8 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:08 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:24 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:35 11 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:47 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:54 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 14 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:01 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 16 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:37 17 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 18 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:47 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 20 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 21 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:53 22 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:26 23 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:36 24 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:05:16 25 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:39 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:05:47 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:07 28 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:26 29 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:40 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:44 31 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:31 32 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:10 33 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:08:13 34 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:08:30 35 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:09:05 36 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:51 37 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:10:13 38 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:10:23 39 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:11:37 40 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:12:41 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:24 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:13:40 43 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:14:27 44 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:29 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52 46 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:11 47 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:21 48 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:55 49 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:17:07 50 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:39 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:24 52 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:19:29 53 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:38 54 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 0:21:11 55 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:21:37 56 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:04 57 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:22:27 58 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:23:34 59 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:05 60 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:24:31 61 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:02 62 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:20 63 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:25:32 64 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:26:16 65 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:29 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:26:43 67 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:26:52 68 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:56 69 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 0:27:18 70 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:28:21 71 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 72 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:28:46 73 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:29:44 74 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 0:30:06 75 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy 0:30:34 76 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:30:41 77 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:55 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:31:38 79 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:32:23 80 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:33:06 81 Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:41 82 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:33:44 83 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:33:56 84 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:34:32 85 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:35:01 86 Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy 0:35:25 87 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:36:05 88 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:36:52 89 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 0:37:34 90 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 91 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:38:10 92 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:18 93 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:39:04 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:40:01 95 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:40:47 96 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:40:58 97 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:06 98 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:42:27 99 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 0:42:31 100 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:42:42 101 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:54 102 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:43:07 103 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:43:12 104 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 0:43:21 105 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:43:25 106 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:43:36 107 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:52 108 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:44:09 109 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:44:27 110 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:44:57 111 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:45:52 112 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:20 113 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 0:49:05 114 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:49:34 115 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:53:52

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 pts 2 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 9 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 9 4 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 6 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 6 Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 7 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 11 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 2 12 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 2 13 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1 14 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 8 pts 2 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 6 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 6 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 5 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 7 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 11:27:08 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:24 3 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:01 4 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:39 5 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:26 6 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:07:31 7 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:08:13 8 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:29 9 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:39 10 Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack 0:21:11 11 Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:21:37 12 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:04 13 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:23:34 14 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:25:32 15 Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack 0:27:18 16 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:28:21 17 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 18 Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy 0:30:06 19 Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:55 20 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:32:23 21 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:35:01 22 Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:36:05 23 Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:36:52 24 Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy 0:37:34 25 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:38:10 26 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy 0:42:31 27 Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:43:07 28 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:43:12 29 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack 0:43:21 30 Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria 0:43:25 31 Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:44:09 32 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:44:27