Tour of the Alps: Masnada wins stage 3
Sivakov retains overall lead
Stage 3: Salurn/Salorno - Baselga di Pinè
Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) claimed the biggest victory of his career when he clipped away from an elite group to win stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps at Baselga di Piné.
Related Articles
The Italian succeeded in clawing his way back up to the select front group when the road levelled out in the final kilometres following a stiff climb towards the finish, and he proceeded to show considerable nous by attacking with 1.5km remaining to take the spoils.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) won the sprint for second place ahead of Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).
Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) retains the overall lead after coming home in the same group, five seconds down on Masnada.
The short, explosive stage featured the uncategorised climb towards Montagnaga in the finale ahead of the 4km plateau that led to the finish at Baselga di Piné. Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) was the last survivor of the day’s early break, but the Frenchman was caught on the final ascent as Majka and Nibali attacked forcefully from the dwindling group of favourites.
Nibali had already signalled his intentions by placing his brother Antonio in the day’s early break and then sending teammate Hermann Pernsteiner on the offensive at the base of the climb. The Italian’s decision to respond to Majka’s attack with a shade under 6km to go prompted Chris Froome (Team Sky) to take up the reins of pursuit in the main group.
Froome had lost ground on the descent of Monte Giovo on Tuesday, but he looked rather more assured here, as he towed Sivakov and Geoghegan Hart back up to Nibali and Majka. The Briton’s pace-making whittled the front group down to just seven riders – Jan Hirt (Astana) and Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Sidermec) also managed to keep pace – at the top of the climb, where Nibali made one last attempt to go clear alone.
Together with Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Masnada managed to regain contact as the road levelled out in the closing kilometres, and the Italian sensed an opportunity as the nine-man leading group approached the finish. With 1500 metres to go, he attacked forcefully from the rear of the group and quickly established a winning gap.
A native of Bergamo, Masnada is in his third season as a professional. He caught the eye on his Giro d’Italia debut in 2018 with an aggressive display at Gran Sasso d’Italia, and he reached Rome in 26th place overall. Winner of the Tour of Hainan last season, he showcased his recent form with third overall at the Giro di Sicilia.
In the overall standings, Pavel Sivakov retains the cyclamen jersey of race leader and maintains his buffer of 8 seconds over Jan Hirt. Mattia Cattaneo lies third at 23 seconds, with Majka fourth at 35 seconds. Geoghegan Hart remains in contention in fifth at 37 seconds, with Vincenzo Nibali a further two seconds back.
How it unfolded
At just 106km in length and with barely a metre of flat on the agenda, stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps promised to be a breathless affair. After a rapid start on leaving Salorno, the early break took shape after 12km. Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Manuele Boaro (Astana Pro Team), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Carlos Quintero (Manzana Postobon), Francesco Gavazzi (Androni-Sidermec), Nicolau Beltran (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Fernando Barcelo (Euskadi-Murias), Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia), Michele Corradini and Marco Tizza (Italian national team) forged clear on the road towards Palù di Giovo, home of Francesco Moser and Gilberto Simoni, and established a maximum lead of 3:40 over the peloton.
With no general classification threat in the move, Team Sky were content to leave the bulk of the chasing duties to AG2R La Mondiale, who were eager to set up Alexis Vuillermoz for a tilt at stage victory. Quintero led the break over the summit of Brusago but their unity gradually began to fragment on the category 2 haul up Lago di Santa Colomba.
Gesbert was the principal aggressor, attacking 3km from the summit and bringing Quintero and Antonio Nibali with him. The Frenchman responded in kind when Antonio Nibali launched an attack of his own shortly afterwards, and he led over the summit.
The break reformed on the long drop over the other side, but Gesbert continued his onslaught, eventually slipping clear with 15km to go in the company of Barcelo. Gesbert and Barcelo hit the base of the final ascent with 20 seconds in hand on their erstwhile companions and a minute on the peloton, but the gap began to drop rapidly once the climb began in earnest with 10km remaining.
Gesbert dropped Barcelo with 8km to go, but by then, it was clear that his was a forlorn effort. Accelerations from Zeits and Pernsteiner brought the peloton to within touching distance, and his adventure ended when Majka and Vincenzo Nibali attacked forcefully with 6km to go.
The race seemed to begin all over again at that point, as the principal contenders for overall honours began to test one another, but nobody could break clear on the ascent to Montagnaga. Masnada fought his way back into contention as the gradient eased, and then seized the moment when it presented itself.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:58:08
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|7
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|8
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|13
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:27
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|18
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|19
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|20
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|22
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:05
|26
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|27
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:15
|28
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|29
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:28
|30
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:36
|31
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:54
|32
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:32
|33
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:53
|34
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|38
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:25
|40
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|41
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|42
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|44
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:09
|46
|Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
|47
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|48
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:17
|49
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:21
|50
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|51
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|53
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:05:23
|54
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:06:02
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:01
|56
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:26
|57
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:10
|58
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|59
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|60
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
|61
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:11:14
|62
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|63
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|64
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|66
|Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:19
|67
|Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|70
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
|71
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|72
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|73
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|75
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|78
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|79
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|80
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|81
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|82
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|85
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|86
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|87
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|88
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:12:13
|89
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
|90
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
|91
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|94
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:40
|95
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|96
|Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:13:17
|97
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:13:19
|98
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:22
|99
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:32
|101
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|102
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|103
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|104
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|105
|Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
|106
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|107
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|108
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|109
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|110
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|111
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|112
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|113
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:36
|115
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:15:02
|DSQ
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DSQ
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|DNF
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Matthias Mangertseder (Ger) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNF
|Ciprian Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNS
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|6
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|3
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|pts
|2
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|3
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|2:58:13
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|3
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:45
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|7
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:02:48
|8
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|10
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|11
|Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:04:04
|12
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:09
|13
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|14
|Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:11:14
|15
|Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
|18
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|19
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|21
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|22
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|23
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
|0:12:08
|25
|Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:13:12
|26
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:13:14
|27
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|28
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|29
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|30
|Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
|31
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|32
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|8:54:49
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:30
|4
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:57
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:10
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:45
|7
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:06:21
|8
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:06:32
|9
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:07:24
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:19
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:12
|12
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:15:02
|13
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:16:00
|14
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:16:01
|15
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:16:37
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|0:20:54
|17
|BORA - Hansgrohe
|0:21:28
|18
|Italian National Team
|0:23:55
|19
|Giotti Victoria
|0:28:02
|20
|Team Colpack
|0:29:35
|General classification after stage
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|11:27:08
|2
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:23
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|7
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:01
|8
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:08
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:24
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:35
|11
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:47
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|14
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:01
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|16
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:37
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|18
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:47
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|20
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:50
|21
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:53
|22
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:26
|23
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:36
|24
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:16
|25
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:39
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:05:47
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:07
|28
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:26
|29
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:40
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:44
|31
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|32
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:10
|33
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:08:13
|34
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|0:08:30
|35
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:05
|36
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:51
|37
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:10:13
|38
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:10:23
|39
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:11:37
|40
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:12:41
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:24
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:13:40
|43
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:14:27
|44
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:29
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:52
|46
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:11
|47
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:21
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:55
|49
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:17:07
|50
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:39
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:24
|52
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:19:29
|53
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:38
|54
|Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:21:11
|55
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:21:37
|56
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:04
|57
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:22:27
|58
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:23:34
|59
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:05
|60
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:24:31
|61
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:02
|62
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:20
|63
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:25:32
|64
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:26:16
|65
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:29
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:26:43
|67
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:26:52
|68
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:56
|69
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|0:27:18
|70
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:21
|71
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|72
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:28:46
|73
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:29:44
|74
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|0:30:06
|75
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Italy
|0:30:34
|76
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:30:41
|77
|Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:55
|78
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:31:38
|79
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:32:23
|80
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:33:06
|81
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:41
|82
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:33:44
|83
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:33:56
|84
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:34:32
|85
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:35:01
|86
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Italy
|0:35:25
|87
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:36:05
|88
|Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:36:52
|89
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
|0:37:34
|90
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|91
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|92
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:18
|93
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:39:04
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:40:01
|95
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:40:47
|96
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:40:58
|97
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:06
|98
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:42:27
|99
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
|0:42:31
|100
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:42:42
|101
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:54
|102
|Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:43:07
|103
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:43:12
|104
|Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:43:21
|105
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:43:25
|106
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:43:36
|107
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:43:52
|108
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:44:09
|109
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|110
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:44:57
|111
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|0:45:52
|112
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:20
|113
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|0:49:05
|114
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:49:34
|115
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:53:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|pts
|2
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|9
|3
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|9
|4
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|6
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|6
|6
|Carlos Julian Quintero Noreña (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|7
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|11
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|2
|12
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|2
|13
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|14
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|8
|pts
|2
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|6
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|6
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|5
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|7
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|11:27:08
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:24
|3
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:01
|4
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:39
|5
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:26
|6
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|7
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:08:13
|8
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:29
|9
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:39
|10
|Davide Botta (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:21:11
|11
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:21:37
|12
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:04
|13
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:23:34
|14
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:25:32
|15
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|0:27:18
|16
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:21
|17
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Italy
|0:30:06
|19
|Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:55
|20
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:32:23
|21
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:35:01
|22
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:36:05
|23
|Denis Marian Vulcan (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:36:52
|24
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
|0:37:34
|25
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|26
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Italy
|0:42:31
|27
|Juan Jose Amador Castaño (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:43:07
|28
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:43:12
|29
|Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:43:21
|30
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|0:43:25
|31
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:44:09
|32
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|34:23:55
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:26
|3
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:42
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:29
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:54
|6
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:11:53
|7
|Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:13:19
|8
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:19:12
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:40
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:22
|11
|Manzana Postobon
|0:38:55
|12
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:43:18
|13
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:48:57
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:17
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:50
|16
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:53:12
|17
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:55:13
|18
|Italy
|1:02:51
|19
|Team Colpack
|1:20:05
|20
|Giotti Victoria
|1:23:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy