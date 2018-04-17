Tour of the Alps: Lopez wins stage 2
Sosa takes race lead
Stage 2: Lavarone - Fiemme/Alpe di Pampeago
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) claimed victory atop Alpe di Pampeago on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, out-kicking Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Ivan Sosa (Androni Gioccatoli-Sidermec), while his fellow countryman Sosa moved into the overall lead after an assured showing in elite company on the wickedly steep final climb.
Lopez proved the sharpest of an elite selection that formed in the final kilometre, and he delivered a vicious acceleration inside the final 100 metres to beat Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to the line, while Sosa came home in third on the stage.
Chris Froome (Team Sky), who is racing despite his ongoing salbutamol case, kick-started the attacking in the finale with an acceleration beneath the flamme rouge. The Briton had appeared to struggle early on the climb, however, and seemed sluggish on the severe final ramps, where he had to settle for fourth, four seconds behind Sosa, while Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) followed the Briton home in fifth.
Of the Giro d'Italia contenders on show in Trentino, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) again struggled the most. The Italian champion conceded 34 seconds in the closing kilometres to place 10th on the stage, though his podium finishes at the Giro came in the wake of underwhelming results beforehand.
The severity of the finale meant that the favourites waited until the cusp of the final kilometre before showing their hands. Froome, Pinot and Pozzovivo all attempted to punch their way clear in the final kilometre but were unable to shake off their rivals. Lopez signalled his intentions with an acceleration of his own 500 metres from home, and he secured stage victory with a well-timed effort within sight of the line.
Lopez dedicated his win to the late Michele Scarponi, who claimed the final victory of his career at this race a year ago. "I raised my arms in honour of Scarpa, a champion and a special man, someone we miss very much. He'll always be in our hearts," said Lopez, who will lead Astana at the forthcoming Giro. "After my training at altitude, I had good sensations. My teammates did great work and I couldn't let them down in the sprint."
Lopez' fellow Colombian Sosa was content to track the moves in the closing kilometres, and his second successive third-place finish here was enough to put him into the overall lead, 6 seconds ahead of Pinot and Lopez, and 16 up on Froome. Still only 20 years of age, Lopez is the latest South American talent to emerge in Gianni Savio's stable, and he performed strongly at the Colombia Paz y Oro race earlier in the season.
How it unfolded
The second stage of the Tour of the Alps was always likely to boil down to a showdown among the favourites on the tough final climb, which first gained notoriety when it hosted a duel between Marco Pantani and Pavel Tonkov on the 1998 Giro d'Italia, though it did not deter a platoon of early attackers from forging clear.
On a day of pleasant sunshine in Trentino, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Stephen Rabitsch (Team Felbermayr Simplon), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) and Omer Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) went away after 25 kilometres and led over the Passo Redebus and the climb to Cavalese, while the Astana team of overnight leader Pello Bilbao patrolled the peloton behind.
Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates took up the reins on the long false flat that preceded the final 8km haul to the line, and their combined efforts brought the escapees' advantage down from 3:30 with 18km remaining to a little over a minute by the time the final ascent began.
Goldstein, Mosca and Rodriguez all lost contact before the climb to Alpe di Pampeago began, and once the gradient began to bite in earnest, Jauregui proved himself the class of the break by pressing on clear alone.
The pace in the rapidly shrinking main peloton was increasing, however, and was such that even Froome himself looked to be in difficulty on the lower slopes before a delegation of white Sky jerseys guided him back to the front. Jauregui was reeled in with 5km to go after an impressive stint of pace-making from Groupama-FDJ's Georg Preidler before Sky took over on the front.
Jan Hirt (Astana) was the first rider to attack from the group, dancing clear 2.5km from the summit in the company of Riccardo Zoidl (Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels), though they were soon brought to heel by Sky's Diego Rosa and Kenny Elissonde.
Bilbao, meanwhile, was beginning to struggle, and he lost contact with the diminishing front group as the race entered the final 2 kilometres. Elissonde piled on the pressure thereafter, before swinging off just shy of the flamme rouge, leaving Froome to show his hand.
Froome has built a career on telegraphed attacks that his rivals have simply been unable to follow, but on this occasion, four riders – Pinot, Lopez, Sosa and Pozzovivo – were all able to keep pace with his acceleration. When Froome relented, Pinot and then Pozzovivo tried their luck, before Lopez launched his first attack with 500 metres to go.
That stinging effort briefly distanced Froome, but the lull that followed saw the Briton and Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) battle their way back on before the final kick to the line. Lopez repeated the feat within sight of the line, and though Pinot battled gamely for his wheel, the stage was his.
The Holy Week is available to download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.
THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3:55:30
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:07
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:14
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:27
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:31
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:34
|11
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:45
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|13
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|15
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|18
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:19
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|20
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:30
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:32
|24
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:56
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|29
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:02:09
|30
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:18
|31
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|32
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:25
|33
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:34
|34
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:35
|35
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|36
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:47
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|39
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:56
|40
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:17
|41
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|42
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
|43
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:38
|44
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|45
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:56
|47
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:00
|48
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:04
|49
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|50
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:05
|51
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:29
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:32
|55
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|57
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:47
|58
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:05
|59
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|60
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:22
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:39
|64
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:41
|66
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|67
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:43
|68
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:07
|69
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:10
|70
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:19
|71
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|73
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|74
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:31
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:07:45
|77
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:50
|78
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|80
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:08:20
|82
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:32
|83
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|84
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:08:53
|85
|Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:05
|86
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:07
|87
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|88
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|90
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:17
|91
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|93
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|99
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:45
|100
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|101
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:50
|102
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:24
|103
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:10:34
|104
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:51
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:39
|106
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|108
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|109
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:12:36
|110
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|111
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:19
|112
|Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:21
|113
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:31
|114
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:52
|115
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|118
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:26
|119
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:15:06
|120
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|121
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|122
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|123
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:19
|124
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:32
|125
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:39
|126
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|127
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|128
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:12
|129
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:33
|130
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:43
|131
|Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:55
|132
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:09
|133
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:55
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNS
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|4
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|NUM
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|pts
|2
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|2
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:47:53
|2
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:20
|3
|Dimension Data
|0:03:26
|4
|Team Sky
|0:03:34
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:41
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:42
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:44
|9
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:11
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:22
|11
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:06:52
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:18
|13
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:07:25
|14
|Italian National Team
|0:08:50
|15
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:19
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:13
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:27
|18
|Tirol
|0:16:20
|19
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:18:14
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7:22:09
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:19
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:26
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:43
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:50
|10
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:21
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|13
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|14
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:35
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:54
|17
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:58
|18
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:12
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:02:25
|20
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:38
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:41
|23
|Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:45
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:11
|26
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:15
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:02
|28
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:14
|30
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:17
|31
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:14
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:39
|33
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:41
|34
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:48
|35
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:49
|36
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:51
|37
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:53
|38
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:58
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|41
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:22
|42
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:33
|43
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:47
|44
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:04
|45
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:28
|46
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:36
|47
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:08:43
|48
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:57
|50
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:56
|51
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:08
|52
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:48
|53
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:11:01
|54
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:05
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:07
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:33
|57
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:13
|58
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:31
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:54
|60
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:57
|61
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:13:34
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:37
|63
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:58
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:02
|65
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:13
|66
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:14:33
|67
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:48
|68
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:53
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:15:23
|70
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:49
|71
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:16:00
|72
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:16:01
|73
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:50
|74
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:58
|75
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:17:02
|76
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:17:14
|77
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:34
|78
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:49
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:18:01
|80
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:07
|81
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:11
|82
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:17
|83
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|84
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:24
|85
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:18:36
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:41
|87
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:19:09
|88
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:52
|89
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:08
|90
|Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:12
|91
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:20:21
|92
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:32
|93
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:52
|94
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:21:08
|96
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|97
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:21:55
|98
|Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:07
|99
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:09
|100
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:19
|102
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|103
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:47
|106
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:52
|107
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:23:26
|108
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:37
|109
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:24:41
|110
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|111
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:24:57
|112
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:25:11
|113
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:25:38
|114
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:21
|115
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:26:54
|116
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:28:08
|120
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:19
|121
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|122
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|123
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:21
|124
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:41
|125
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|126
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:29:03
|127
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:14
|128
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:29:35
|129
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:45
|130
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:11
|131
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:36:59
|132
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:24
|133
|Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:38:11
|134
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|pts
|2
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|6
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|12
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|5
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|9
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|2
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|11
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7:22:09
|2
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:35
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|4
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:58
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:15
|6
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:48
|7
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:04
|8
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:08
|9
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:11:01
|10
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:05
|11
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:13
|12
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:13:34
|13
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:50
|14
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:34
|15
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:49
|16
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|17
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:18:36
|18
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:08
|19
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:20:21
|20
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|21
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:19
|22
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:23:26
|23
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:24:41
|24
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:24:57
|25
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:26:54
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:19
|28
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|29
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:21
|30
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:28:41
|31
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:36:59
|32
|Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:38:11
|33
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|22:08:16
|2
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:14
|3
|Team Sky
|0:06:50
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:01
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:27
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:43
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:09:46
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:56
|10
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:32
|11
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:15:52
|12
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:16:43
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:13
|14
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:25:17
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:25:21
|16
|Italian National Team
|0:27:17
|17
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:29:49
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:37:20
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:40
|20
|Tirol
|0:55:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy