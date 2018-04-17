Trending

Tour of the Alps: Lopez wins stage 2

Sosa takes race lead

Image 1 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Awet Gebremedhin (Israel Cycling Academy)

Awet Gebremedhin (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was fourth on the stage

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

Marco Frapporti (Androni Sidermec)

Marco Frapporti (Androni Sidermec)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 42

Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 42

Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Bahrain Merida attacks on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Bahrain Merida attacks on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

The main contenders on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

The main contenders on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

The main contenders on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

The main contenders on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) won stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) won stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Ivan Ramiro Sosa of Colombia and Team Androni Sidermec Bottecchia White Best Young Rider Jersey at Tour of the Alps

Ivan Ramiro Sosa of Colombia and Team Androni Sidermec Bottecchia White Best Young Rider Jersey at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) attacks the lead group during stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) attacks the lead group during stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Hubert Dupont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Hubert Dupont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

The peloton at stage 2 Tour of the Alps

The peloton at stage 2 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Through the tunnels stage 2 Tour of the Alps

Through the tunnels stage 2 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team LottoNL - Jumbo - Tour of the Alps

Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team LottoNL - Jumbo - Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Bahrain Merida

Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Bahrain Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Team Sky sign on at Tour of the Alps stage 2

Team Sky sign on at Tour of the Alps stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

Sebastien Reichenbach of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ

Sebastien Reichenbach of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps

Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

The peloton at Tour of the Alps

The peloton at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) second on stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) second on stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Chris Froome (Team Sky) fourth on stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome (Team Sky) fourth on stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) fifth on stage 2

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) fifth on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps

Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Team Sky and Chris Froome at Tour of the Alps stage 2

Team Sky and Chris Froome at Tour of the Alps stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Team Sky and Chris Froome at Tour of the Alps stage 2

Team Sky and Chris Froome at Tour of the Alps stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Quentin Jauregui of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale stage 2 Tour of the Alps

Quentin Jauregui of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale stage 2 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps

Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Chris Froome (Team Sky) ready for stage 2 at Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome (Team Sky) ready for stage 2 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) claimed victory atop Alpe di Pampeago on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, out-kicking Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Ivan Sosa (Androni Gioccatoli-Sidermec), while his fellow countryman Sosa moved into the overall lead after an assured showing in elite company on the wickedly steep final climb.

Lopez proved the sharpest of an elite selection that formed in the final kilometre, and he delivered a vicious acceleration inside the final 100 metres to beat Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to the line, while Sosa came home in third on the stage.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), who is racing despite his ongoing salbutamol case, kick-started the attacking in the finale with an acceleration beneath the flamme rouge. The Briton had appeared to struggle early on the climb, however, and seemed sluggish on the severe final ramps, where he had to settle for fourth, four seconds behind Sosa, while Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) followed the Briton home in fifth.

Of the Giro d'Italia contenders on show in Trentino, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) again struggled the most. The Italian champion conceded 34 seconds in the closing kilometres to place 10th on the stage, though his podium finishes at the Giro came in the wake of underwhelming results beforehand.

The severity of the finale meant that the favourites waited until the cusp of the final kilometre before showing their hands. Froome, Pinot and Pozzovivo all attempted to punch their way clear in the final kilometre but were unable to shake off their rivals. Lopez signalled his intentions with an acceleration of his own 500 metres from home, and he secured stage victory with a well-timed effort within sight of the line.

Lopez dedicated his win to the late Michele Scarponi, who claimed the final victory of his career at this race a year ago. "I raised my arms in honour of Scarpa, a champion and a special man, someone we miss very much. He'll always be in our hearts," said Lopez, who will lead Astana at the forthcoming Giro. "After my training at altitude, I had good sensations. My teammates did great work and I couldn't let them down in the sprint."

Lopez' fellow Colombian Sosa was content to track the moves in the closing kilometres, and his second successive third-place finish here was enough to put him into the overall lead, 6 seconds ahead of Pinot and Lopez, and 16 up on Froome. Still only 20 years of age, Lopez is the latest South American talent to emerge in Gianni Savio's stable, and he performed strongly at the Colombia Paz y Oro race earlier in the season.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Tour of the Alps was always likely to boil down to a showdown among the favourites on the tough final climb, which first gained notoriety when it hosted a duel between Marco Pantani and Pavel Tonkov on the 1998 Giro d'Italia, though it did not deter a platoon of early attackers from forging clear.

On a day of pleasant sunshine in Trentino, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Stephen Rabitsch (Team Felbermayr Simplon), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) and Omer Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) went away after 25 kilometres and led over the Passo Redebus and the climb to Cavalese, while the Astana team of overnight leader Pello Bilbao patrolled the peloton behind.

Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates took up the reins on the long false flat that preceded the final 8km haul to the line, and their combined efforts brought the escapees' advantage down from 3:30 with 18km remaining to a little over a minute by the time the final ascent began.

Goldstein, Mosca and Rodriguez all lost contact before the climb to Alpe di Pampeago began, and once the gradient began to bite in earnest, Jauregui proved himself the class of the break by pressing on clear alone.

The pace in the rapidly shrinking main peloton was increasing, however, and was such that even Froome himself looked to be in difficulty on the lower slopes before a delegation of white Sky jerseys guided him back to the front. Jauregui was reeled in with 5km to go after an impressive stint of pace-making from Groupama-FDJ's Georg Preidler before Sky took over on the front.

Jan Hirt (Astana) was the first rider to attack from the group, dancing clear 2.5km from the summit in the company of Riccardo Zoidl (Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels), though they were soon brought to heel by Sky's Diego Rosa and Kenny Elissonde.

Bilbao, meanwhile, was beginning to struggle, and he lost contact with the diminishing front group as the race entered the final 2 kilometres. Elissonde piled on the pressure thereafter, before swinging off just shy of the flamme rouge, leaving Froome to show his hand.

Froome has built a career on telegraphed attacks that his rivals have simply been unable to follow, but on this occasion, four riders – Pinot, Lopez, Sosa and Pozzovivo – were all able to keep pace with his acceleration. When Froome relented, Pinot and then Pozzovivo tried their luck, before Lopez launched his first attack with 500 metres to go.

That stinging effort briefly distanced Froome, but the lull that followed saw the Briton and Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) battle their way back on before the final kick to the line. Lopez repeated the feat within sight of the line, and though Pinot battled gamely for his wheel, the stage was his.

The Holy Week is available to download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.

THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3:55:30
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:07
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:14
7Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:27
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:31
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:34
11Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:45
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:49
13Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
15Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
18Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:19
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
20Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:30
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:01:32
24Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:56
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:02
29Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team0:02:09
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:18
31Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:20
32Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:25
33Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:34
34Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:35
35Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
36Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:47
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
39Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:56
40Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:17
41Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
42Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
43Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:38
44Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:48
45Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:56
47Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:00
48David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:04:04
49Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
50Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:05
51Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:29
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
53Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:32
55Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
56Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:47
58Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:05
59Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:19
60Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:22
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:05:39
64Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:41
66Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
67Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:43
68Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:07
69Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:10
70Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:19
71Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
73Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:07:30
74Jeremy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:31
75Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
76Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:07:45
77Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:50
78Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
79Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
80Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
81Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:08:20
82Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:32
83Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:08:36
84Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:08:53
85Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:05
86Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:07
87Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
88Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
89Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
90Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:17
91Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
93Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
97Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
98Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
99William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:45
100Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
101Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:50
102Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:24
103Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:10:34
104Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:51
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:11:39
106Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
107Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
108Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
109Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:12:36
110Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
111Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:19
112Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:21
113Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:31
114Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:52
115Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
116Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
117Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
118Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:26
119Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:15:06
120Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:15:17
121Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
122Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
123Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:19
124Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:32
125Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:39
126Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
127Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:15:53
128Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:12
129Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:33
130Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:43
131Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:55
132Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:09
133Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:55
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNSLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo Redebus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels10pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
3Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
4Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Cavalese
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
NUM
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3pts
2Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:47:53
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:20
3Dimension Data0:03:26
4Team Sky0:03:34
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
6Groupama-FDJ0:04:41
7Bardiani CSF0:04:42
8Bahrain-Merida0:05:44
9LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:11
10UAE Team Emirates0:06:22
11Israel-Cycling Academy0:06:52
12Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:18
13Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:07:25
14Italian National Team0:08:50
15Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:19
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:13
17Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:27
18Tirol0:16:20
19Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:18:14
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:48

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7:22:09
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:19
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:26
7Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:43
9Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
10Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
11George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:21
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
13Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
14Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:35
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:51
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:54
17Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:58
18Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:12
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:02:25
20Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:38
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:41
23Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:45
24Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:11
26Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:15
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:02
28Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:14
30Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:17
31Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:14
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:05:39
33Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:41
34Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:48
35Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:49
36Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:51
37Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:53
38Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:05:58
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
41Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:06:22
42Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:33
43Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:47
44Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:04
45Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:28
46Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:36
47Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team0:08:43
48Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:57
50Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:56
51Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:08
52Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:48
53Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:11:01
54Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:05
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:07
56Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:33
57Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:13
58Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:12:31
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:54
60Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:12:57
61Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:13:34
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:13:37
63Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:13:58
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:02
65Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:13
66Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:14:33
67Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:48
68Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:53
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:15:23
70Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:49
71Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:16:00
72Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:16:01
73Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:50
74Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:58
75Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:17:02
76Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:17:14
77Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:34
78Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:49
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:18:01
80Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:07
81Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:11
82Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:18:17
83Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:21
84Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:18:24
85Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:18:36
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:18:41
87Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:19:09
88Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:52
89Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:08
90Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:12
91Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team0:20:21
92Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:20:32
93Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:52
94Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
95Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:21:08
96Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:21:38
97Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:21:55
98Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:07
99Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:09
100Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:19
102Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
103Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:47
106Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:52
107Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team0:23:26
108Jeremy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:37
109Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:24:41
110Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
111Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team0:24:57
112Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team0:25:11
113Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:25:38
114Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:21
115Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:26:54
116Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
117Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:28:08
120Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:19
121Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
122Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
123Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:21
124Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:41
125Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
126Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:29:03
127Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:14
128Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:29:35
129Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:45
130Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:11
131Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:36:59
132Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:24
133Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:38:11
134Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:39:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6pts
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
6Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels12pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
5Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
9Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
11Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7:22:09
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:35
3Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:51
4Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:58
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:15
6Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:48
7Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:04
8Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:08
9Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:11:01
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:05
11Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:13
12Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:13:34
13Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:50
14Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:34
15Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:49
16Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:21
17Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:18:36
18Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:08
19Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team0:20:21
20Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:21:38
21Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:19
22Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team0:23:26
23Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:24:41
24Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team0:24:57
25Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:26:54
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:19
28Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
29Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:21
30Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:28:41
31Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:36:59
32Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:38:11
33Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:39:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team22:08:16
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:14
3Team Sky0:06:50
4Bahrain-Merida0:07:01
5UAE Team Emirates0:08:27
6Groupama-FDJ0:09:43
7Dimension Data0:09:46
8AG2R La Mondiale0:10:48
9Bardiani CSF0:10:56
10LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:32
11Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:52
12Israel-Cycling Academy0:16:43
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:13
14Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:25:17
15Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:25:21
16Italian National Team0:27:17
17Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:29:49
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:37:20
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:40
20Tirol0:55:00

Latest on Cyclingnews