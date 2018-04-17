Image 1 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Awet Gebremedhin (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Chris Froome (Team Sky) was fourth on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Pello Bilbao (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Marco Frapporti (Androni Sidermec) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 42 Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Bahrain Merida attacks on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 The main contenders on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 The main contenders on the final climb of stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) won stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Ivan Ramiro Sosa of Colombia and Team Androni Sidermec Bottecchia White Best Young Rider Jersey at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) attacks the lead group during stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 42 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Hubert Dupont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 The peloton at stage 2 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Through the tunnels stage 2 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team LottoNL - Jumbo - Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Bahrain Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Team Sky sign on at Tour of the Alps stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Sebastien Reichenbach of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 The peloton at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) second on stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Chris Froome (Team Sky) fourth on stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) fifth on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Team Sky and Chris Froome at Tour of the Alps stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Team Sky and Chris Froome at Tour of the Alps stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Quentin Jauregui of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale stage 2 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Pello Bilbao leads the race after winning stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Chris Froome (Team Sky) ready for stage 2 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) claimed victory atop Alpe di Pampeago on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, out-kicking Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Ivan Sosa (Androni Gioccatoli-Sidermec), while his fellow countryman Sosa moved into the overall lead after an assured showing in elite company on the wickedly steep final climb.

Lopez proved the sharpest of an elite selection that formed in the final kilometre, and he delivered a vicious acceleration inside the final 100 metres to beat Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to the line, while Sosa came home in third on the stage.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), who is racing despite his ongoing salbutamol case, kick-started the attacking in the finale with an acceleration beneath the flamme rouge. The Briton had appeared to struggle early on the climb, however, and seemed sluggish on the severe final ramps, where he had to settle for fourth, four seconds behind Sosa, while Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) followed the Briton home in fifth.

Of the Giro d'Italia contenders on show in Trentino, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) again struggled the most. The Italian champion conceded 34 seconds in the closing kilometres to place 10th on the stage, though his podium finishes at the Giro came in the wake of underwhelming results beforehand.

The severity of the finale meant that the favourites waited until the cusp of the final kilometre before showing their hands. Froome, Pinot and Pozzovivo all attempted to punch their way clear in the final kilometre but were unable to shake off their rivals. Lopez signalled his intentions with an acceleration of his own 500 metres from home, and he secured stage victory with a well-timed effort within sight of the line.

Lopez dedicated his win to the late Michele Scarponi, who claimed the final victory of his career at this race a year ago. "I raised my arms in honour of Scarpa, a champion and a special man, someone we miss very much. He'll always be in our hearts," said Lopez, who will lead Astana at the forthcoming Giro. "After my training at altitude, I had good sensations. My teammates did great work and I couldn't let them down in the sprint."

Lopez' fellow Colombian Sosa was content to track the moves in the closing kilometres, and his second successive third-place finish here was enough to put him into the overall lead, 6 seconds ahead of Pinot and Lopez, and 16 up on Froome. Still only 20 years of age, Lopez is the latest South American talent to emerge in Gianni Savio's stable, and he performed strongly at the Colombia Paz y Oro race earlier in the season.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Tour of the Alps was always likely to boil down to a showdown among the favourites on the tough final climb, which first gained notoriety when it hosted a duel between Marco Pantani and Pavel Tonkov on the 1998 Giro d'Italia, though it did not deter a platoon of early attackers from forging clear.

On a day of pleasant sunshine in Trentino, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Stephen Rabitsch (Team Felbermayr Simplon), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) and Omer Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) went away after 25 kilometres and led over the Passo Redebus and the climb to Cavalese, while the Astana team of overnight leader Pello Bilbao patrolled the peloton behind.

Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates took up the reins on the long false flat that preceded the final 8km haul to the line, and their combined efforts brought the escapees' advantage down from 3:30 with 18km remaining to a little over a minute by the time the final ascent began.

Goldstein, Mosca and Rodriguez all lost contact before the climb to Alpe di Pampeago began, and once the gradient began to bite in earnest, Jauregui proved himself the class of the break by pressing on clear alone.

The pace in the rapidly shrinking main peloton was increasing, however, and was such that even Froome himself looked to be in difficulty on the lower slopes before a delegation of white Sky jerseys guided him back to the front. Jauregui was reeled in with 5km to go after an impressive stint of pace-making from Groupama-FDJ's Georg Preidler before Sky took over on the front.

Jan Hirt (Astana) was the first rider to attack from the group, dancing clear 2.5km from the summit in the company of Riccardo Zoidl (Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels), though they were soon brought to heel by Sky's Diego Rosa and Kenny Elissonde.

Bilbao, meanwhile, was beginning to struggle, and he lost contact with the diminishing front group as the race entered the final 2 kilometres. Elissonde piled on the pressure thereafter, before swinging off just shy of the flamme rouge, leaving Froome to show his hand.

Froome has built a career on telegraphed attacks that his rivals have simply been unable to follow, but on this occasion, four riders – Pinot, Lopez, Sosa and Pozzovivo – were all able to keep pace with his acceleration. When Froome relented, Pinot and then Pozzovivo tried their luck, before Lopez launched his first attack with 500 metres to go.

That stinging effort briefly distanced Froome, but the lull that followed saw the Briton and Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) battle their way back on before the final kick to the line. Lopez repeated the feat within sight of the line, and though Pinot battled gamely for his wheel, the stage was his.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3:55:30 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:07 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:14 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:27 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:31 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:34 11 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:00:45 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:49 13 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 15 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 18 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:19 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 20 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:30 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32 24 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 27 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:56 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:02 29 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 0:02:09 30 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:18 31 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:20 32 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:25 33 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:34 34 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:35 35 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 36 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:47 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 39 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:56 40 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:17 41 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 42 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team 43 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:38 44 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:48 45 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:56 47 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:00 48 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:04 49 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 50 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:05 51 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:04:29 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 53 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:32 55 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 56 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 57 Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team 0:04:47 58 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:05 59 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:19 60 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:22 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:39 64 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 65 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:41 66 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 67 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:43 68 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:07 69 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:10 70 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:19 71 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 72 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 73 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:30 74 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:31 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 76 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:07:45 77 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:50 78 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 80 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 81 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:08:20 82 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:32 83 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:08:36 84 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:08:53 85 Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:05 86 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:07 87 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 88 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 90 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:17 91 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team 93 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 97 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 98 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 99 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:45 100 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 101 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:50 102 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 0:10:24 103 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:10:34 104 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:51 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:39 106 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 107 Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 108 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 109 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:12:36 110 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 111 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:19 112 Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:21 113 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:31 114 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:52 115 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 117 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 118 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:26 119 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:15:06 120 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:15:17 121 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 122 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 123 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:19 124 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:15:32 125 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:39 126 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 127 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:15:53 128 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:12 129 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:33 130 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:43 131 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:55 132 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:09 133 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:55 DNF Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida DNF Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNS Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo Redebus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 10 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 4 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Cavalese # Rider Name (Country) Team Result NUM 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 pts 2 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 2 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 pts 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:47:53 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:20 3 Dimension Data 0:03:26 4 Team Sky 0:03:34 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:13 6 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:41 7 Bardiani CSF 0:04:42 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:05:44 9 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:11 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:22 11 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:06:52 12 Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:18 13 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:07:25 14 Italian National Team 0:08:50 15 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:19 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:13 17 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:27 18 Tirol 0:16:20 19 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:18:14 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:48

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7:22:09 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:19 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:26 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:43 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 11 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:21 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 13 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 14 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:35 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:51 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:54 17 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:58 18 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:12 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:02:25 20 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:38 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:41 23 Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:45 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:11 26 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 0:03:15 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:02 28 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:14 30 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:17 31 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:14 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:39 33 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41 34 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:48 35 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:49 36 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:51 37 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:53 38 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:58 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 41 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:06:22 42 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:33 43 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:47 44 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:04 45 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:28 46 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:36 47 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team 0:08:43 48 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:57 50 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:56 51 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:08 52 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:48 53 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:11:01 54 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:05 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:07 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:33 57 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:13 58 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:31 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:54 60 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:57 61 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:13:34 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:37 63 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:58 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:02 65 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:13 66 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:14:33 67 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:48 68 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:53 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:15:23 70 Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:49 71 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:16:00 72 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:16:01 73 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:50 74 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:58 75 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:17:02 76 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:17:14 77 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:34 78 Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team 0:17:49 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:18:01 80 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:07 81 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:11 82 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:17 83 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:21 84 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:24 85 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:18:36 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:41 87 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:09 88 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:52 89 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:08 90 Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:12 91 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 0:20:21 92 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:32 93 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:52 94 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:21:08 96 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:21:38 97 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:21:55 98 Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:07 99 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:09 100 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:19 102 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 103 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:47 106 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:52 107 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 0:23:26 108 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:37 109 Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:24:41 110 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 111 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 0:24:57 112 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team 0:25:11 113 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:25:38 114 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:21 115 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:26:54 116 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 117 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:28:08 120 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:19 121 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 122 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 123 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:21 124 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:41 125 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 126 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:29:03 127 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:14 128 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:29:35 129 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:45 130 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:11 131 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:36:59 132 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:24 133 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:38:11 134 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 pts 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 6 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 12 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 5 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 7 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 9 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 2 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 11 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7:22:09 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:35 3 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:51 4 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:58 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 0:03:15 6 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:48 7 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:04 8 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:08 9 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:11:01 10 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:05 11 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:13 12 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:13:34 13 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:50 14 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:34 15 Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team 0:17:49 16 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:21 17 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:18:36 18 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:08 19 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 0:20:21 20 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:21:38 21 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:19 22 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 0:23:26 23 Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:24:41 24 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 0:24:57 25 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:26:54 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:19 28 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 29 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:21 30 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:28:41 31 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:36:59 32 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:38:11 33 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:57