Pinot seals Tour of the Alps title as Padun wins final stage
Pozzovivo and Lopez round out final podium
Stage 5: Rattenberg - Innsbruck
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) sealed overall victory at the Tour of the Alps as Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) took a solo victory on the final stage.
Attack proved the best form of defence for the Frenchman, who underlined his Giro d’Italia credentials with an aggressive display on the Innsbruck circuit that will be used in the World Championships later this year.
On the last of three ascents of the Olympia climb that forms the centrepiece of the circuit Pinot went clear with Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), the two riders directly below him on the overall standings. Once down the other side, however, the road flattened out and the impetus waned, allowing the small chase group, containing the other riders in the top 10, back into the picture.
Padun, the 21-year-old Ukranian neo-pro, was in there and took advantage of his relatively low overall standing - 16th at 3:33 at the start of the day - to steal away from the group with four kilometres remaining. Arms folded over his bars, he dug in and finished the job, holding off a dangerous charge from Geroge Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) before punching the air in delight at his first professional victory.
Bennett crossed the line five seconds later to take second place on the stage, followed a second later by Jan Hirt (Astana), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) and Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data). Pinot crossed the line three seconds later, finishing on the same time as his direct rivals, Pozzovivo, Lopez, and Chris Froome (Team Sky).
Pinot therefore sealed the overall title by 15 seconds from Pozzovivo, with Lopez, who finished on the same time, rounding out the podium. Froome, who looked in trouble on the final climb as he was left behind even by his own teammate Kenny Elissonde, hung on to fourth place overall at 16 seconds.
Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) lost ground once again, being dropped on the final climb and never making it back to the group of favourites, and as a result was leapfrogged by Bennett, who took the last place in the top five.
“It was an incredible race, across all five days,” said Pinot. “It was five days of battle. There were no gifts. I’m really happy to write my name into this race, which, for a climber, is very prestigious.”
How it unfolded
After four days of short stages and aggressive racing in the Tyrol region of northern Italy, the final day didn't disappoint as the race crossed over the Austrian border in what was a taster of the roads on which the World Championships will be decided this autumn.
It took a good hour for a breakaway to form, with eight riders involved: Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Manuel Senni (Bardiani-CSF), Francesco Gavazzi (Androni-Giocattoli), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), and Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale). They were soon joined by Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and built a lead of 8:30 as they hit the first-category Alpbach climb, the only difficulty ahead of the Worlds circuit later in the stage.
In the interim, Team Sky and Groupama-FDJ steadily brought the gap to the breakaway down, and once they entered the circuit, with just under 50km to go, it stood at 2:45. As the pace intensified on the first of three ascents of Olympia, that figure plummeted, and it was down to 30 seconds when Sky's David De la Cruz attacked the peloton and went for the break, joining them on the descent. The breakaway started to fragment on the second climb and there were some minor attacks in the peloton, but the race all came back together near the top.
The first real exchanges between the overall favourites came on the second descent when Lopez and Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) punched their way clear. Once the road kicked uphill again for the final climb, Lopez kicked on solo in what was a serious grab for overall victory.
Pinot soon launched an attack of his own, putting Froome, who was already at the back of the group, into immediate difficulty. Pozzovivo followed with ease and soon they caught Visconti, who slotted straight onto the front and drove the pace. After Visconti's turn, Pinot and Pozzovivo caught Lopez to form an elite leading trio two-thirds of the way up the climb.
Froome's struggles were evident as he found himself in a trio with Padun and O'Connor in the third group on the road, several seconds behind Elissonde, who was with Bennett, Ciccone and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana). It was nothing compared to Aru's troubles, who was even further back with yet more Astana riders.
Elissonde was called back for Froome and they made their way up to the other chasers to form one group of seven by the top of the climb, by which point the gap was 20 seconds.
Pinot assumed responsibility and was keen to lead down the descent, though the problems came for the leading trio when the road flattened out. Lopez and Pozzovivo appeared unwilling to work, so Pinot sat on the front pedalling softly, allowing the 25-second gap to vanish in the blink of an eye.
With just a few kilometres to go and any realistic chance of overhauling Pinot well gone, victory was always likely to go to one of the riders who weren't a threat to the top of the overall standings. Padun fit the description and timed and executed his attack perfectly, while Pinot rolled home behind his rivals to cap a fine week in which his stock has risen greatly ahead of the Giro next month.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|4:16:10
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|3
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:09
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|12
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:20
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:34
|18
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|20
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|22
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:06
|30
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|32
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|34
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|35
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:06:16
|37
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:17
|39
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|40
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:18
|41
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|45
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|46
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|47
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|50
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|52
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|53
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|54
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|55
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:46
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:11
|57
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|59
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|69
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:59
|75
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|77
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|78
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
|79
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|83
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|87
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:42
|88
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|90
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNF
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNF
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNF
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNS
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNS
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|pts
|2
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|4
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|pts
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:49:23
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|3
|Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:46
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:15
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|7
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:54
|8
|Team Sky
|0:09:38
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:37
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:05
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:12:54
|13
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:07
|14
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:16:47
|15
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:18:00
|16
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:22:58
|17
|Italy
|0:26:32
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:29
|19
|Tirol
|0:48:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:28:48
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|8
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|9
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:42
|10
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|12
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:14
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:34
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:51
|15
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:52
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:05:18
|17
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:42
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:54
|19
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:40
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:36
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:10:00
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:43
|23
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:46
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:11:09
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:11:29
|26
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:50
|27
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:11
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:35
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:50
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:03
|31
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:58
|32
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:24
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:39
|34
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:26:16
|35
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:43
|36
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:28:25
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:00
|38
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:32:04
|39
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:35
|40
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:33:51
|41
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:34:11
|42
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:36:01
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:38
|44
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:29
|45
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37:37
|46
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|47
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:01
|48
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:13
|49
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:42
|50
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:38:48
|51
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:39:48
|52
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:12
|53
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:40:45
|54
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:41:42
|55
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:43:59
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:36
|57
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:21
|58
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:48:09
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:22
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:23
|61
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:50:15
|62
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:41
|63
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:51:01
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:13
|65
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:54:42
|66
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:54:47
|67
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:04
|68
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:56:17
|69
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:56:46
|70
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:57:51
|71
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:58:59
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:51
|73
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:01:35
|74
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:02:10
|75
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|1:02:58
|76
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:04:28
|77
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:07:11
|78
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:07:32
|79
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|1:08:56
|80
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:08:59
|81
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:09:32
|82
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:11:00
|83
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:11:08
|84
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:32
|85
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:11:42
|86
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:13:37
|87
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:17
|88
|Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:16:22
|89
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:26:37
|90
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:34:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|4
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|12
|5
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|11
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|17
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|3
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|18:30:21
|2
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:41
|3
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:19
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:10
|5
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:21:25
|6
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:02
|7
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:32:38
|8
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:36:04
|9
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:39:12
|10
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:42:26
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:08
|12
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:53:09
|13
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:55:13
|14
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00:02
|15
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:00:37
|16
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|1:01:25
|17
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:02:55
|18
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|1:07:23
|19
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:09:27
|20
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:12:04
|21
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:44
|22
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:25:04
|23
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:33:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|55:29:56
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:16
|3
|Dimension Data
|0:18:33
|4
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:26
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:01
|6
|Team Sky
|0:36:05
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:09
|8
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:40:29
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:44:06
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:36
|11
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:54:14
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:16:26
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:23:31
|14
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:25:05
|15
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|1:28:57
|16
|Italy
|1:38:52
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:39:01
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:58:20
|19
|Tirol
|3:17:27
