Pinot seals Tour of the Alps title as Padun wins final stage

Pozzovivo and Lopez round out final podium

Image 1 of 30

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 30

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

The final stage in Innsbruck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

Miguel Lopez (Astana) with Pozzovivo and Pinot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

The Alps provided a beautiful backdrop for the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

Thibaut Pinot on the attack with Pozzovivo and Lopez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

Thibaut Pinot on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

Ben Hermans in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) won the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) winner of the Tour of the Alps

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

Domenico Pozzovivo, Thibaut Pinot and Miguel Lopez on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Domenico Pozzovivo, Thibaut Pinot and Miguel Lopez on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

The final stage of Tour of the Alps in Innsbruck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 30

Innsbruck, hosts of the 2018 World Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 30

Team Sky sets the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 30

The final stage of the Tour of the Alps

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 30

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo ViniFantini) and Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 30

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 30

The final Tour of the Alps stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 30

The breakaway on the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 30

Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 30

Team Sky set the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 30

Igor Anton (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 30

The final Tour of the Alps stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 30

Innsbruck provided breathtaking scenery for the final Tour of the Alps stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 30

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 30

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) claims his first professional victory in the Tour of the Alps

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 30

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) wins the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) sealed overall victory at the Tour of the Alps as Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) took a solo victory on the final stage.

Attack proved the best form of defence for the Frenchman, who underlined his Giro d’Italia credentials with an aggressive display on the Innsbruck circuit that will be used in the World Championships later this year.

On the last of three ascents of the Olympia climb that forms the centrepiece of the circuit Pinot went clear with Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), the two riders directly below him on the overall standings. Once down the other side, however, the road flattened out and the impetus waned, allowing the small chase group, containing the other riders in the top 10, back into the picture.

Padun, the 21-year-old Ukranian neo-pro, was in there and took advantage of his relatively low overall standing - 16th at 3:33 at the start of the day - to steal away from the group with four kilometres remaining. Arms folded over his bars, he dug in and finished the job, holding off a dangerous charge from Geroge Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) before punching the air in delight at his first professional victory.

Bennett crossed the line five seconds later to take second place on the stage, followed a second later by Jan Hirt (Astana), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) and Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data). Pinot crossed the line three seconds later, finishing on the same time as his direct rivals, Pozzovivo, Lopez, and Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Pinot therefore sealed the overall title by 15 seconds from Pozzovivo, with Lopez, who finished on the same time, rounding out the podium. Froome, who looked in trouble on the final climb as he was left behind even by his own teammate Kenny Elissonde, hung on to fourth place overall at 16 seconds.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) lost ground once again, being dropped on the final climb and never making it back to the group of favourites, and as a result was leapfrogged by Bennett, who took the last place in the top five.

“It was an incredible race, across all five days,” said Pinot. “It was five days of battle. There were no gifts. I’m really happy to write my name into this race, which, for a climber, is very prestigious.”

How it unfolded

After four days of short stages and aggressive racing in the Tyrol region of northern Italy, the final day didn't disappoint as the race crossed over the Austrian border in what was a taster of the roads on which the World Championships will be decided this autumn.

It took a good hour for a breakaway to form, with eight riders involved: Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Manuel Senni (Bardiani-CSF), Francesco Gavazzi (Androni-Giocattoli), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), and Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale). They were soon joined by Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and built a lead of 8:30 as they hit the first-category Alpbach climb, the only difficulty ahead of the Worlds circuit later in the stage.

In the interim, Team Sky and Groupama-FDJ steadily brought the gap to the breakaway down, and once they entered the circuit, with just under 50km to go, it stood at 2:45. As the pace intensified on the first of three ascents of Olympia, that figure plummeted, and it was down to 30 seconds when Sky's David De la Cruz attacked the peloton and went for the break, joining them on the descent. The breakaway started to fragment on the second climb and there were some minor attacks in the peloton, but the race all came back together near the top.

The first real exchanges between the overall favourites came on the second descent when Lopez and Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) punched their way clear. Once the road kicked uphill again for the final climb, Lopez kicked on solo in what was a serious grab for overall victory.

Pinot soon launched an attack of his own, putting Froome, who was already at the back of the group, into immediate difficulty. Pozzovivo followed with ease and soon they caught Visconti, who slotted straight onto the front and drove the pace. After Visconti's turn, Pinot and Pozzovivo caught Lopez to form an elite leading trio two-thirds of the way up the climb.

Froome's struggles were evident as he found himself in a trio with Padun and O'Connor in the third group on the road, several seconds behind Elissonde, who was with Bennett, Ciccone and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana). It was nothing compared to Aru's troubles, who was even further back with yet more Astana riders.

Elissonde was called back for Froome and they made their way up to the other chasers to form one group of seven by the top of the climb, by which point the gap was 20 seconds.

Pinot assumed responsibility and was keen to lead down the descent, though the problems came for the leading trio when the road flattened out. Lopez and Pozzovivo appeared unwilling to work, so Pinot sat on the front pedalling softly, allowing the 25-second gap to vanish in the blink of an eye.

With just a few kilometres to go and any realistic chance of overhauling Pinot well gone, victory was always likely to go to one of the riders who weren't a threat to the top of the overall standings. Padun fit the description and timed and executed his attack perfectly, while Pinot rolled home behind his rivals to cap a fine week in which his stock has risen greatly ahead of the Giro next month.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida4:16:10
2George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:05
3Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:09
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:11
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
12Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:20
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:34
18Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
20Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:24
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
22Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
23Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:05:06
30Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
31Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
32Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
34Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
35Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:06:16
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:17
39Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
40Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:18
41Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
43Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
45Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
46Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
47Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
49Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
50Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
52Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
53Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
54Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
55Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:46
56Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:11
57Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
58Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
59David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
60Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:14:49
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
63Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
67Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
68Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
69Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
70Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
71Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
73Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:59
75Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
77Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
78Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
79Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
80Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
81Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
82Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
83Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
87Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:42
88Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
89Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
90Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
DNFMickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
DNFLuca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNFDaniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNFLukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNFAitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFJohannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFMarkus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFIvan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFWang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAmaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPatryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNSMatthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNSDavide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alpbach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10pts
2Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
4Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data4
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Olympia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6pts
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:49:23
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
3Dimension Data0:04:01
4Groupama-FDJ0:06:46
5UAE Team Emirates0:07:15
6AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
7LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:54
8Team Sky0:09:38
9Bardiani CSF0:10:37
10Israel Cycling Academy0:12:05
11Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:12:54
13Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:07
14Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:16:47
15Gazprom-Rusvelo0:18:00
16Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:22:58
17Italy0:26:32
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:29
19Tirol0:48:37

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18:28:48
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
5George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
6Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:33
8Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
9Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:42
10Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:11
12Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:14
13Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:34
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:51
15Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:52
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:05:18
17Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:42
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:54
19Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:40
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:36
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:10:00
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:43
23Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:46
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:11:09
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:11:29
26Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:13:50
27Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:11
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:35
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:50
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:03
31Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:58
32Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:24
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:25:39
34Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:26:16
35Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:43
36Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:28:25
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:00
38Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:32:04
39Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:35
40Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:33:51
41Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:34:11
42David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:36:01
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:38
44Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:37:29
45Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:37:37
46Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
47Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:01
48Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:13
49Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:42
50Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:38:48
51Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:39:48
52Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:40:12
53Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:40:45
54Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:41:42
55Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:43:59
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:36
57Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:21
58Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team0:48:09
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:48:22
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:49:23
61Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:50:15
62Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:41
63Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:51:01
64Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:51:13
65Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team0:54:42
66Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:54:47
67Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:55:04
68Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:56:17
69Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:56:46
70Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:57:51
71Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:58:59
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:59:51
73Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy1:01:35
74Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team1:02:10
75Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team1:02:58
76Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:04:28
77Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:07:11
78Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:07:32
79Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team1:08:56
80Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:08:59
81Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:09:32
82Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team1:11:00
83Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:11:08
84Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:32
85Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:11:42
86Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:13:37
87Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:17
88Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy1:16:22
89Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:26:37
90Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:34:33

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias22pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
4Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels12
5Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data7
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
11Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo2
15Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
17Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo12pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy8
3Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data18:30:21
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:41
3Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:19
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:10
5Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:21:25
6Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:02
7Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:32:38
8Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:36:04
9Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:39:12
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:42:26
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:08
12Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team0:53:09
13Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:55:13
14Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy1:00:02
15Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team1:00:37
16Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team1:01:25
17Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:02:55
18Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team1:07:23
19Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team1:09:27
20Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:12:04
21Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:44
22Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:25:04
23Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:33:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team55:29:56
2Bahrain-Merida0:10:16
3Dimension Data0:18:33
4LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:26
5UAE Team Emirates0:35:01
6Team Sky0:36:05
7Groupama-FDJ0:36:09
8Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:40:29
9Bardiani CSF0:44:06
10AG2R La Mondiale0:52:36
11Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:54:14
12Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:16:26
13Israel Cycling Academy1:23:31
14Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:25:05
15Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels1:28:57
16Italy1:38:52
17Gazprom-Rusvelo1:39:01
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:58:20
19Tirol3:17:27

