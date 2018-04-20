Image 1 of 30 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 The final stage in Innsbruck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 David de la Cruz (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Miguel Lopez (Astana) with Pozzovivo and Pinot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 The Alps provided a beautiful backdrop for the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Thibaut Pinot on the attack with Pozzovivo and Lopez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Thibaut Pinot on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Ben Hermans in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) won the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) winner of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Domenico Pozzovivo, Thibaut Pinot and Miguel Lopez on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Domenico Pozzovivo, Thibaut Pinot and Miguel Lopez on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 The final stage of Tour of the Alps in Innsbruck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Innsbruck, hosts of the 2018 World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 Team Sky sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 The final stage of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Nicola Bagioli (Nippo ViniFantini) and Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 The final Tour of the Alps stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 The breakaway on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Team Sky set the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Igor Anton (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 The final Tour of the Alps stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Innsbruck provided breathtaking scenery for the final Tour of the Alps stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) claims his first professional victory in the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) sealed overall victory at the Tour of the Alps as Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) took a solo victory on the final stage.

Attack proved the best form of defence for the Frenchman, who underlined his Giro d’Italia credentials with an aggressive display on the Innsbruck circuit that will be used in the World Championships later this year.

On the last of three ascents of the Olympia climb that forms the centrepiece of the circuit Pinot went clear with Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), the two riders directly below him on the overall standings. Once down the other side, however, the road flattened out and the impetus waned, allowing the small chase group, containing the other riders in the top 10, back into the picture.

Padun, the 21-year-old Ukranian neo-pro, was in there and took advantage of his relatively low overall standing - 16th at 3:33 at the start of the day - to steal away from the group with four kilometres remaining. Arms folded over his bars, he dug in and finished the job, holding off a dangerous charge from Geroge Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) before punching the air in delight at his first professional victory.

Bennett crossed the line five seconds later to take second place on the stage, followed a second later by Jan Hirt (Astana), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) and Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data). Pinot crossed the line three seconds later, finishing on the same time as his direct rivals, Pozzovivo, Lopez, and Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Pinot therefore sealed the overall title by 15 seconds from Pozzovivo, with Lopez, who finished on the same time, rounding out the podium. Froome, who looked in trouble on the final climb as he was left behind even by his own teammate Kenny Elissonde, hung on to fourth place overall at 16 seconds.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) lost ground once again, being dropped on the final climb and never making it back to the group of favourites, and as a result was leapfrogged by Bennett, who took the last place in the top five.

“It was an incredible race, across all five days,” said Pinot. “It was five days of battle. There were no gifts. I’m really happy to write my name into this race, which, for a climber, is very prestigious.”

How it unfolded

After four days of short stages and aggressive racing in the Tyrol region of northern Italy, the final day didn't disappoint as the race crossed over the Austrian border in what was a taster of the roads on which the World Championships will be decided this autumn.

It took a good hour for a breakaway to form, with eight riders involved: Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Manuel Senni (Bardiani-CSF), Francesco Gavazzi (Androni-Giocattoli), Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), and Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale). They were soon joined by Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and built a lead of 8:30 as they hit the first-category Alpbach climb, the only difficulty ahead of the Worlds circuit later in the stage.

In the interim, Team Sky and Groupama-FDJ steadily brought the gap to the breakaway down, and once they entered the circuit, with just under 50km to go, it stood at 2:45. As the pace intensified on the first of three ascents of Olympia, that figure plummeted, and it was down to 30 seconds when Sky's David De la Cruz attacked the peloton and went for the break, joining them on the descent. The breakaway started to fragment on the second climb and there were some minor attacks in the peloton, but the race all came back together near the top.

The first real exchanges between the overall favourites came on the second descent when Lopez and Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) punched their way clear. Once the road kicked uphill again for the final climb, Lopez kicked on solo in what was a serious grab for overall victory.

Pinot soon launched an attack of his own, putting Froome, who was already at the back of the group, into immediate difficulty. Pozzovivo followed with ease and soon they caught Visconti, who slotted straight onto the front and drove the pace. After Visconti's turn, Pinot and Pozzovivo caught Lopez to form an elite leading trio two-thirds of the way up the climb.

Froome's struggles were evident as he found himself in a trio with Padun and O'Connor in the third group on the road, several seconds behind Elissonde, who was with Bennett, Ciccone and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana). It was nothing compared to Aru's troubles, who was even further back with yet more Astana riders.

Elissonde was called back for Froome and they made their way up to the other chasers to form one group of seven by the top of the climb, by which point the gap was 20 seconds.

Pinot assumed responsibility and was keen to lead down the descent, though the problems came for the leading trio when the road flattened out. Lopez and Pozzovivo appeared unwilling to work, so Pinot sat on the front pedalling softly, allowing the 25-second gap to vanish in the blink of an eye.

With just a few kilometres to go and any realistic chance of overhauling Pinot well gone, victory was always likely to go to one of the riders who weren't a threat to the top of the overall standings. Padun fit the description and timed and executed his attack perfectly, while Pinot rolled home behind his rivals to cap a fine week in which his stock has risen greatly ahead of the Giro next month.

Download the Cyclingnews Film The Holy Week! Rent ($1.99 USD) or purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.

THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 4:16:10 2 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:05 3 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:09 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:11 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 12 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:20 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:34 18 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 20 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:24 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 22 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 25 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:06 30 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 31 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 32 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 34 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:06:16 37 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:17 39 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 40 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:18 41 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 45 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 46 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 47 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 50 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 52 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 53 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 54 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 55 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:46 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:11 57 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 59 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 60 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:14:49 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 63 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 65 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 69 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 70 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 71 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 72 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 73 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:59 75 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 77 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 78 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team 79 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 81 Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 83 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 84 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 87 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:42 88 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 90 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky DNF Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky DNF Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini DNF Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini DNF Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates DNF Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNF Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNF Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNF Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec DNF Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida DNF Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNS Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNS Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alpbach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 pts 2 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 4 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 4 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Olympia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 pts 2 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:49:23 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 3 Dimension Data 0:04:01 4 Groupama-FDJ 0:06:46 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:15 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 7 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:54 8 Team Sky 0:09:38 9 Bardiani CSF 0:10:37 10 Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:05 11 Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:12:54 13 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:07 14 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:16:47 15 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:00 16 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:22:58 17 Italy 0:26:32 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:33:29 19 Tirol 0:48:37

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:28:48 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 5 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:33 8 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 9 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:42 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 12 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:14 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:34 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:51 15 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:52 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:05:18 17 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:42 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:54 19 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:40 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:36 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:10:00 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 0:10:43 23 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:46 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:11:09 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:11:29 26 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:50 27 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:11 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:35 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:50 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:03 31 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:58 32 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:24 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:39 34 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:16 35 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:43 36 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:28:25 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:00 38 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:32:04 39 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:35 40 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:33:51 41 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:34:11 42 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:01 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:38 44 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:29 45 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:37:37 46 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 47 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:01 48 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:13 49 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:42 50 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:38:48 51 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:39:48 52 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:12 53 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:40:45 54 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:41:42 55 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:43:59 56 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:36 57 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:21 58 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team 0:48:09 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:22 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:23 61 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:50:15 62 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:41 63 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:51:01 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:13 65 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 0:54:42 66 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:54:47 67 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:04 68 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:56:17 69 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:56:46 70 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:57:51 71 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:58:59 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:51 73 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 1:01:35 74 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 1:02:10 75 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 1:02:58 76 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:04:28 77 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:07:11 78 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:07:32 79 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 1:08:56 80 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:08:59 81 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:09:32 82 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 1:11:00 83 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:11:08 84 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:32 85 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:11:42 86 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:13:37 87 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:17 88 Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 1:16:22 89 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:26:37 90 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:34:33

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 4 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 12 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 7 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 11 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 15 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 17 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8 3 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 18:30:21 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:41 3 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:19 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 0:09:10 5 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:21:25 6 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:02 7 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:32:38 8 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:36:04 9 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:39:12 10 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:42:26 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:08 12 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 0:53:09 13 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:55:13 14 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 1:00:02 15 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 1:00:37 16 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 1:01:25 17 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:02:55 18 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 1:07:23 19 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 1:09:27 20 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:12:04 21 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:44 22 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:25:04 23 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:33:00