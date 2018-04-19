Tour of the Alps: Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 4 in Lienz
Pinot stays in the overall lead
Stage 4: Chiusa - Lienz
Luis Leon Sanchez claimed victory on stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps as Astana, once again, exploited a numerical advantage in the group of favourites. The Spaniard was one of five sky blue jerseys in the select group of 15 that formed on the late climb of the Bannberg and, after a fast descent, he attacked with two kilometres remaining to take a solo win - Astana's third from four stages.
George Bennett struck out in pursuit and finished in second place six seconds later, with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Koen Bouwman leading the rest of the group home a further five seconds back.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finished in fourth place and retained his overall lead. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Chris Froome (Team Sky), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) - along with the rest of the top 10 - were all in the group. There were no significant changes to the general classification, though Sanchez did leapfrog Bennett into sixth.
The penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps once again provided a thrilling tussle between the overall favourites, many of them putting the final touches to their form ahead of next month's Giro d'Italia. The standout feature on the 134.3km stage from Klausen to Lienz was the Bannberg, a 7km second-category climb that topped out 10km from the line. What followed was a rapid descent that flattened out in the final few kilometres.
It was another fluid and open day of racing in which a breakaway didn't form until the early second-category climb of Terento after 30km. With some dangerous names in there - Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), Davide Villella (Astana), David De la Cruz (Team Sky), Kristijan Durasez (UAE Team Emirates), Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias), and Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) - the group of nine were never allowed much more than two minutes of an advantage.
The action between the overall contenders began on a short uncategorised climb that preceded the Bannberg, with Bennett attacking and catching the break, from which Bizkarra and Villella broke rank. By the top of the climb, Bennett and the rest of the break were reeled in by the peloton, and by the bottom of the short descent, it was all back together as Bizkarra and Villella were brought back. That triggered a flurry of attacks ahead of the Bannberg, with a group of 30 riders out front as the climb began.
As Pinot's FDJ team set the tempo, Aru made a big attack, picking his way through the fragments of that group of 30 to hit the front of the race alongside Bouwman, Nicola Conci (Italy) and Pello Bilbao (Astana). That small group was neutralised a couple of kilometres later when Kenny Elissonde put in a huge acceleration that seemed to place his leader, Chris Froome, under pressure.
Froome, however, did come through and launch a pair of attacks, though both lacked conviction and were closed down with relative ease. As a couple more moves came from Lopez and Bennett, the group thinned massively, and by the top of the climb, there were just 15 left in contention. As well as Sanchez, Astana had Lopez, Bilbao, Jan Hirt, and Andrey Zeits. Also in the group were Conci, Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), and stage 3 winner Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data).
Pinot, a notoriously weak descender, tried to lead down the mountain but towards the bottom, Sanchez and Pozzovivo pulled out a sizeable gap. Froome soon joined them, but when the road flattened out the collaboration waned, and things came back together.
It was then time for Astana to play the numbers. Just after Pinot brought the move back, Bilbao accelerated, but his move was short-lived as Sanchez sprang from the bunch. Bennett reacted quickly but there was a gap to the rest, and that's how it would stay all the way to the line.
Pinot leads the race from Pozzovivo and Lopez by 15 seconds, with Froome a further second back and then Aru in fifth at 50 seconds. The race concludes on Friday with a stage that features the circuit that will be used in the World Championships road race later this year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3:19:59
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:50
|16
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|18
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|24
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|25
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|28
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:35
|31
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:02
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|40
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|41
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:46
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:05
|43
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:55
|45
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|47
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:59
|48
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:10
|49
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:23
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|52
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|53
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:44
|54
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:55
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|62
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|65
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|66
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|71
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|72
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
|75
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|76
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|77
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|78
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|79
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|80
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|84
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|87
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|88
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|90
|Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|94
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|95
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|96
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|99
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|100
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|101
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|102
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|104
|Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|107
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|109
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|111
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|113
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:12:04
|117
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|118
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|119
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|120
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|pts
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|10:00:19
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:57
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:21
|6
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:07:00
|7
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:25
|8
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:50
|9
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:12:26
|10
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:13:41
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:25
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:30
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:09
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:21:07
|15
|Italy
|0:21:28
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:44
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:18
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:46
|19
|Tirol
|0:43:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:12:29
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:50
|6
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:36
|9
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:45
|10
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|12
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:37
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:09
|15
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:27
|16
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:33
|17
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:53
|18
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:34
|19
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:39
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:06:12
|21
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:15
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:21
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:07:45
|24
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:31
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:01
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:11:27
|27
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:35
|28
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:56
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:24
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:52
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:21
|32
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:48
|33
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:45
|34
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:49
|35
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:07
|36
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:27
|37
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:34
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:42
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:58
|40
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:22:16
|41
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:49
|42
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:21
|43
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:33
|44
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:23:49
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:51
|46
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:55
|47
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:25:59
|48
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:28:02
|49
|Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:11
|50
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:32:19
|51
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:33
|52
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:40
|53
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|55
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:33:39
|56
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:34:37
|57
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:43
|58
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:51
|59
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:35:08
|60
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:15
|61
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:19
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:35:33
|63
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:33
|64
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:37:10
|65
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:37:52
|66
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:58
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:20
|68
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:29
|69
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:38:30
|70
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:38:57
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:24
|72
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:40:38
|73
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:40:49
|74
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:41:20
|75
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:41:37
|76
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:42:25
|77
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:36
|78
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:43:37
|79
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:44:52
|80
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:45:11
|81
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:38
|82
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:45:56
|83
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:46:40
|84
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:46:51
|85
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:46:55
|86
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:47:08
|87
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:07
|88
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:48:17
|89
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:48:24
|90
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:48:33
|91
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:48:57
|92
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:50:37
|93
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:51:21
|94
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:51:31
|95
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:51:42
|96
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|97
|Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:57
|98
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:52:59
|99
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:53:09
|100
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:53:42
|102
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:54:16
|103
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:55:31
|104
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:56:01
|105
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:56:20
|106
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:56:28
|107
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:56:37
|108
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:57:11
|109
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:44
|110
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:57:47
|111
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:58:58
|112
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:59:09
|113
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:59:31
|114
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00:32
|116
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|117
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:01:01
|118
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:38
|119
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:10:03
|120
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:10:47
|121
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:18:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|3
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|12
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|8
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|17
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|2
|18
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|19
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|pts
|2
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|4
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|10
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|14:14:05
|2
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|3
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:57
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:02:58
|5
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:12
|6
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:09
|7
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:15:13
|8
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:26:26
|9
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:31:04
|10
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:33:01
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:15
|12
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:35:34
|13
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:36:16
|14
|Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:40:49
|15
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:42:01
|16
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:19
|17
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:45:32
|18
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:46:48
|19
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:46:57
|20
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:49:01
|21
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:52:40
|22
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:53:55
|23
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:54:44
|24
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:08
|25
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:56:11
|26
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:57:33
|27
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:57:55
|28
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:58:56
|29
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:08:27
|30
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:09:11
|31
|Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:17:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|42:40:33
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:40
|3
|Dimension Data
|0:14:32
|4
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:32
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:26:22
|6
|Team Sky
|0:26:27
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:46
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:23
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:33:29
|10
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:41:20
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:15
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:04:21
|13
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|1:05:59
|14
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:08:18
|15
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:11:26
|16
|Italy
|1:12:20
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:21:01
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:24:51
|19
|Tirol
|2:28:50
