Tour of the Alps: Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 4 in Lienz

Pinot stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Domenico Pozzovivo at Tour of the Alps

Domenico Pozzovivo at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) second on stage 4 of Tour of the Alps

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) second on stage 4 of Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo)

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) leads Tour of the Alps

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) leads Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

Race leader Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ) finishes 5th on stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Race leader Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ) finishes 5th on stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) finished third at stage 4 of Tour of the Alps

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) finished third at stage 4 of Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain and Astana attacks to win stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain and Astana attacks to win stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

Tour of the Alps stage 4

Tour of the Alps stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Mark Padun (Bahrain Merida), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi Murias), Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), David De La Cruz (Team Sky)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Mark Padun (Bahrain Merida), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi Murias), Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), David De La Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

David De La Cruz (Team Sky)

David De La Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Tour of the Alps stage 4

Tour of the Alps stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Tour of the Alps leader Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Tour of the Alps leader Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

Ben Hermans of Belgium and Team Israel Cycling Academy at Tour of the Alps

Ben Hermans of Belgium and Team Israel Cycling Academy at Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luis Leon Sanchez claimed victory on stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps as Astana, once again, exploited a numerical advantage in the group of favourites. The Spaniard was one of five sky blue jerseys in the select group of 15 that formed on the late climb of the Bannberg and, after a fast descent, he attacked with two kilometres remaining to take a solo win - Astana's third from four stages.

George Bennett struck out in pursuit and finished in second place six seconds later, with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Koen Bouwman leading the rest of the group home a further five seconds back.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finished in fourth place and retained his overall lead. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Chris Froome (Team Sky), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) - along with the rest of the top 10 - were all in the group. There were no significant changes to the general classification, though Sanchez did leapfrog Bennett into sixth.

The penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps once again provided a thrilling tussle between the overall favourites, many of them putting the final touches to their form ahead of next month's Giro d'Italia. The standout feature on the 134.3km stage from Klausen to Lienz was the Bannberg, a 7km second-category climb that topped out 10km from the line. What followed was a rapid descent that flattened out in the final few kilometres.

It was another fluid and open day of racing in which a breakaway didn't form until the early second-category climb of Terento after 30km. With some dangerous names in there - Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), Davide Villella (Astana), David De la Cruz (Team Sky), Kristijan Durasez (UAE Team Emirates), Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias), and Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) - the group of nine were never allowed much more than two minutes of an advantage.

The action between the overall contenders began on a short uncategorised climb that preceded the Bannberg, with Bennett attacking and catching the break, from which Bizkarra and Villella broke rank. By the top of the climb, Bennett and the rest of the break were reeled in by the peloton, and by the bottom of the short descent, it was all back together as Bizkarra and Villella were brought back. That triggered a flurry of attacks ahead of the Bannberg, with a group of 30 riders out front as the climb began.

As Pinot's FDJ team set the tempo, Aru made a big attack, picking his way through the fragments of that group of 30 to hit the front of the race alongside Bouwman, Nicola Conci (Italy) and Pello Bilbao (Astana). That small group was neutralised a couple of kilometres later when Kenny Elissonde put in a huge acceleration that seemed to place his leader, Chris Froome, under pressure.

Froome, however, did come through and launch a pair of attacks, though both lacked conviction and were closed down with relative ease. As a couple more moves came from Lopez and Bennett, the group thinned massively, and by the top of the climb, there were just 15 left in contention. As well as Sanchez, Astana had Lopez, Bilbao, Jan Hirt, and Andrey Zeits. Also in the group were Conci, Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), and stage 3 winner Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data).

Pinot, a notoriously weak descender, tried to lead down the mountain but towards the bottom, Sanchez and Pozzovivo pulled out a sizeable gap. Froome soon joined them, but when the road flattened out the collaboration waned, and things came back together.

It was then time for Astana to play the numbers. Just after Pinot brought the move back, Bilbao accelerated, but his move was short-lived as Sanchez sprang from the bunch. Bennett reacted quickly but there was a gap to the rest, and that's how it would stay all the way to the line.

Pinot leads the race from Pozzovivo and Lopez by 15 seconds, with Froome a further second back and then Aru in fifth at 50 seconds. The race concludes on Friday with a stage that features the circuit that will be used in the World Championships road race later this year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:19:59
2George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
3Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:50
16Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
17Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
18Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
19Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
24Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
25Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
27Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
28Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:35
31Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
33Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:02
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
35Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
37Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
38Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
40Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
41Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:46
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:05:05
43Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:55
45Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
47David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:08:59
48Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:10
49Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
50Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:23
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
52Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
53Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:44
54Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:55
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
57Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
61Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
62Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
63Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
66Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
68Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
70Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
71Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
72Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
74Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team
75Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team
76Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
77Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
78Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
79Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
80Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
81Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
83Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
84Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
85Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
87Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
88Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
89Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
90Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
92Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
94Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
95Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
96Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
98Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
99Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
100Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team
101Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
102Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
103Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team
104Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
107Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
109Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
111Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
113Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:12:04
117Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:59
118Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:22:49
119Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
120Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
121Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSJacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6pts
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
3Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Terento
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Bannberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:00:19
2Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
3Team Sky0:01:57
4Dimension Data0:03:41
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:21
6Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:07:00
7Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:25
8LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:50
9Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:12:26
10Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:13:41
11Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:25
12Groupama-FDJ0:16:30
13UAE Team Emirates0:18:09
14Bardiani CSF0:21:07
15Italy0:21:28
16AG2R La Mondiale0:22:44
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:18
18Israel Cycling Academy0:24:46
19Tirol0:43:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:12:29
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
5Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
6Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
7George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:10
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:36
9Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:45
10Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
12Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:37
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
14Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:09
15Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:27
16Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:33
17Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:53
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:34
19Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:39
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:06:12
21Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:15
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:21
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:07:45
24Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:31
25Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:01
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:11:27
27Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:35
28Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:56
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:24
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:52
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:21
32Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:48
33Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:45
34Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:49
35Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:20:07
36Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:27
37Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:34
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:20:42
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:58
40Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:22:16
41Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:22:49
42Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:21
43Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:33
44Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:23:49
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:51
46Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:55
47David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:25:59
48Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:28:02
49Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:11
50Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team0:32:19
51Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:33
52Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:40
53Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
54Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
55Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:33:39
56Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:34:37
57Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:34:43
58Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:51
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:35:08
60Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:15
61Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:19
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:35:33
63Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:36:33
64Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:37:10
65Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:37:52
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:37:58
67Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:20
68Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:29
69Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:38:30
70Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:38:57
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:40:24
72Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:40:38
73Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:40:49
74Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:41:20
75Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:41:37
76Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team0:42:25
77Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:36
78Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:43:37
79Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:44:52
80Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:45:11
81Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:38
82Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:45:56
83Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:46:40
84Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:46:51
85Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:46:55
86Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team0:47:08
87Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:48:07
88Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:48:17
89Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:48:24
90Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team0:48:33
91Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:48:57
92Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:50:37
93Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:51:21
94Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:51:31
95Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:51:42
96Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
97Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:57
98Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:52:59
99Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:09
100Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:53:42
102Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team0:54:16
103Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:55:31
104Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team0:56:01
105Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:56:20
106Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:56:28
107Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:56:37
108Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:57:11
109Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:44
110Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:57:47
111Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:58:58
112Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:59:09
113Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:59:31
114Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy1:00:32
116Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team
117Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:01
118Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida1:08:38
119Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:10:03
120Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:10:47
121Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:18:43

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
3Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels12
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data7
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
10Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
14George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo2
15Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
17Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2
18Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
19Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6pts
2Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
4Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
11Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data14:14:05
2Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
3Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:57
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team0:02:58
5Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:12
6Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:09
7Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:15:13
8Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:26:26
9Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:31:04
10Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:33:01
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:15
12Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:35:34
13Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:36:16
14Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team0:40:49
15Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:42:01
16Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:19
17Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team0:45:32
18Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:46:48
19Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team0:46:57
20Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:49:01
21Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team0:52:40
22Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:53:55
23Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:54:44
24Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:08
25Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:56:11
26Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:57:33
27Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:57:55
28Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team0:58:56
29Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:08:27
30Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:09:11
31Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:17:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team42:40:33
2Bahrain-Merida0:09:40
3Dimension Data0:14:32
4LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:32
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:26:22
6Team Sky0:26:27
7UAE Team Emirates0:27:46
8Groupama-FDJ0:29:23
9Bardiani CSF0:33:29
10Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:41:20
11AG2R La Mondiale0:45:15
12Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:04:21
13Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels1:05:59
14Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:08:18
15Israel Cycling Academy1:11:26
16Italy1:12:20
17Gazprom-Rusvelo1:21:01
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:24:51
19Tirol2:28:50

