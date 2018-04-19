Image 1 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Domenico Pozzovivo at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) second on stage 4 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 4 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) leads Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) during stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Race leader Thibaut Pinot (Team Groupama FDJ) finishes 5th on stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) finished third at stage 4 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain and Astana attacks to win stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Tour of the Alps stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Mark Padun (Bahrain Merida), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi Murias), Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), David De La Cruz (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 David De La Cruz (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Tour of the Alps stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Tour of the Alps leader Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins stage 4 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) overall leader at Tour of the Alps during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Ben Hermans of Belgium and Team Israel Cycling Academy at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luis Leon Sanchez claimed victory on stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps as Astana, once again, exploited a numerical advantage in the group of favourites. The Spaniard was one of five sky blue jerseys in the select group of 15 that formed on the late climb of the Bannberg and, after a fast descent, he attacked with two kilometres remaining to take a solo win - Astana's third from four stages.

George Bennett struck out in pursuit and finished in second place six seconds later, with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Koen Bouwman leading the rest of the group home a further five seconds back.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) finished in fourth place and retained his overall lead. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Chris Froome (Team Sky), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) - along with the rest of the top 10 - were all in the group. There were no significant changes to the general classification, though Sanchez did leapfrog Bennett into sixth.

The penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps once again provided a thrilling tussle between the overall favourites, many of them putting the final touches to their form ahead of next month's Giro d'Italia. The standout feature on the 134.3km stage from Klausen to Lienz was the Bannberg, a 7km second-category climb that topped out 10km from the line. What followed was a rapid descent that flattened out in the final few kilometres.

It was another fluid and open day of racing in which a breakaway didn't form until the early second-category climb of Terento after 30km. With some dangerous names in there - Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data), Davide Villella (Astana), David De la Cruz (Team Sky), Kristijan Durasez (UAE Team Emirates), Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias), and Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) - the group of nine were never allowed much more than two minutes of an advantage.

The action between the overall contenders began on a short uncategorised climb that preceded the Bannberg, with Bennett attacking and catching the break, from which Bizkarra and Villella broke rank. By the top of the climb, Bennett and the rest of the break were reeled in by the peloton, and by the bottom of the short descent, it was all back together as Bizkarra and Villella were brought back. That triggered a flurry of attacks ahead of the Bannberg, with a group of 30 riders out front as the climb began.

As Pinot's FDJ team set the tempo, Aru made a big attack, picking his way through the fragments of that group of 30 to hit the front of the race alongside Bouwman, Nicola Conci (Italy) and Pello Bilbao (Astana). That small group was neutralised a couple of kilometres later when Kenny Elissonde put in a huge acceleration that seemed to place his leader, Chris Froome, under pressure.

Froome, however, did come through and launch a pair of attacks, though both lacked conviction and were closed down with relative ease. As a couple more moves came from Lopez and Bennett, the group thinned massively, and by the top of the climb, there were just 15 left in contention. As well as Sanchez, Astana had Lopez, Bilbao, Jan Hirt, and Andrey Zeits. Also in the group were Conci, Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), and stage 3 winner Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data).

Pinot, a notoriously weak descender, tried to lead down the mountain but towards the bottom, Sanchez and Pozzovivo pulled out a sizeable gap. Froome soon joined them, but when the road flattened out the collaboration waned, and things came back together.

It was then time for Astana to play the numbers. Just after Pinot brought the move back, Bilbao accelerated, but his move was short-lived as Sanchez sprang from the bunch. Bennett reacted quickly but there was a gap to the rest, and that's how it would stay all the way to the line.

Pinot leads the race from Pozzovivo and Lopez by 15 seconds, with Froome a further second back and then Aru in fifth at 50 seconds. The race concludes on Friday with a stage that features the circuit that will be used in the World Championships road race later this year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:19:59 2 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:06 3 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:50 16 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 17 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 18 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 19 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 25 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:18 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 28 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:35 31 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 33 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:02 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 38 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 40 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 41 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:46 42 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:05 43 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:55 45 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 47 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:59 48 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:10 49 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 50 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:23 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 52 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 53 Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team 0:09:44 54 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:55 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 57 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 61 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 62 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 63 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 65 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 66 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 67 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 68 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 70 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 71 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 74 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team 75 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 76 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 77 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team 78 Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 79 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 80 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 84 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 87 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 88 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 90 Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 96 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 97 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 98 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 99 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 100 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 101 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 102 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 104 Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 107 Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 109 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 111 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 113 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 116 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:12:04 117 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:59 118 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:22:49 119 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 120 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 121 Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 pts 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Terento # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Bannberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:00:19 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:29 3 Team Sky 0:01:57 4 Dimension Data 0:03:41 5 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:21 6 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:07:00 7 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:25 8 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:50 9 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:12:26 10 Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:13:41 11 Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:25 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:16:30 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:18:09 14 Bardiani CSF 0:21:07 15 Italy 0:21:28 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:44 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:18 18 Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:46 19 Tirol 0:43:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:12:29 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 6 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:10 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:36 9 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:45 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 12 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:37 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:09 15 Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:27 16 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:33 17 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:03:53 18 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 0:04:34 19 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:39 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:06:12 21 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:15 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:21 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:07:45 24 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:31 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:01 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:11:27 27 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:35 28 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:56 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:24 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:52 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:21 32 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:48 33 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:45 34 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:49 35 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:07 36 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:27 37 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:34 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:42 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:58 40 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:22:16 41 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:49 42 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:21 43 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:33 44 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:23:49 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:51 46 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:55 47 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:25:59 48 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:28:02 49 Amaro Manuel Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:11 50 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italian National Team 0:32:19 51 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:33 52 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:40 53 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 55 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:33:39 56 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:34:37 57 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:43 58 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:51 59 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:35:08 60 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:15 61 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:19 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:35:33 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:33 64 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:37:10 65 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:37:52 66 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:37:58 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:20 68 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:29 69 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:38:30 70 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:38:57 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:24 72 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:40:38 73 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:40:49 74 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:41:20 75 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:41:37 76 Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team 0:42:25 77 Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:36 78 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:43:37 79 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:44:52 80 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:45:11 81 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:38 82 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:45:56 83 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:46:40 84 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:46:51 85 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:46:55 86 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 0:47:08 87 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:07 88 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:48:17 89 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:48:24 90 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 0:48:33 91 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:48:57 92 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:50:37 93 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:51:21 94 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:51:31 95 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:51:42 96 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 97 Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:57 98 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:52:59 99 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:09 100 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:53:42 102 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 0:54:16 103 Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:55:31 104 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Italian National Team 0:56:01 105 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:56:20 106 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:56:28 107 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:56:37 108 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:11 109 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:44 110 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:47 111 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:58:58 112 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:59:09 113 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:31 114 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 1:00:32 116 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 117 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:01:01 118 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:38 119 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:10:03 120 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:10:47 121 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:18:43

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 3 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 12 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 7 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 10 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 14 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 15 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 17 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 2 18 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 19 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 pts 2 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 4 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 10 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 14:14:05 2 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:01 3 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:57 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team 0:02:58 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:12 6 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:09 7 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:15:13 8 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:26:26 9 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:31:04 10 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:33:01 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:15 12 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:35:34 13 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:36:16 14 Luca Covili (Ita) Italian National Team 0:40:49 15 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:42:01 16 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:19 17 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Italian National Team 0:45:32 18 Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:46:48 19 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italian National Team 0:46:57 20 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:49:01 21 Michel Piccot (Ita) Italian National Team 0:52:40 22 Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:53:55 23 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:54:44 24 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:08 25 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:56:11 26 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:57:33 27 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:55 28 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Tirol Cycling Team 0:58:56 29 Markus Wildauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:08:27 30 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:09:11 31 Marco Friedrich (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:17:07