Mawditt wins Tour of Tasmania
Bailey takes final stage
Stage 4: Devonport Criterium -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
|1:05:30
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)
|3
|Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
|4
|Brendon Davids (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|5
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|6
|Tom Mccracken (Satalyst Verve Racing Tea)
|7
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|8
|Liam Edwards
|9
|Campbell Jones (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|10
|Ryan Standish (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:00:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|9:30:33
|2
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:12
|3
|James Whelan
|0:00:23
|4
|Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
|0:00:38
|5
|Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:53
|6
|Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:01:11
|7
|Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:01:58
|8
|Brendon Davids (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|0:02:03
|9
|Ethan Berends (Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:40
|10
|Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:02:46
