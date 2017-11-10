Trending

Mawditt wins Tour of Tasmania

Bailey takes final stage

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)1:05:30
2Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)
3Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
4Brendon Davids (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
5Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
6Tom Mccracken (Satalyst Verve Racing Tea)
7Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
8Liam Edwards
9Campbell Jones (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
10Ryan Standish (AMR Renault Racing)0:00:04

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)9:30:33
2Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:12
3James Whelan0:00:23
4Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)0:00:38
5Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:53
6Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)0:01:11
7Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:01:58
8Brendon Davids (Oliver's Real Food Racing)0:02:03
9Ethan Berends (Mobius Future Racing0:02:40
10Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)0:02:46

