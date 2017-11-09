Trending

Tour of Tasmania: Cavanagh solos to stage 3 victory

Whelan moves into race lead

Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS) takes the win

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)2:48:39
2Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)0:00:16
3Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
4James Whelan0:00:24
5Dylan Newbery (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:26
6Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
7Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
8Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz)0:00:38
9Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:42
10Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:44

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Whelan8:24:46
2Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)0:00:17
3Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:29
4Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:30
5Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)0:00:48
6Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)0:00:57
7Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:01:35
8Brendon Davids (Oliver Real Food Racing)0:02:20
9Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)0:02:23
10Sean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)0:02:35

