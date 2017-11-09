Tour of Tasmania: Cavanagh solos to stage 3 victory
Whelan moves into race lead
Stage 3: Ulverstone - Penguin
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)
|2:48:39
|2
|Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|0:00:16
|3
|Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
|4
|James Whelan
|0:00:24
|5
|Dylan Newbery (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:26
|6
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|7
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|8
|Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz)
|0:00:38
|9
|Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:42
|10
|Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Whelan
|8:24:46
|2
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|0:00:17
|3
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:29
|4
|Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:30
|5
|Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:00:48
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
|0:00:57
|7
|Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:01:35
|8
|Brendon Davids (Oliver Real Food Racing)
|0:02:20
|9
|Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:02:23
|10
|Sean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:02:35
