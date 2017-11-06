Trending

Cameron Ivory wins Tour of Tasmania prologue

GPM Stultz rider bests Ward and Whelan

Cam Ivory in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Ivory (GPM Stulz)0:01:32
2Tristan Ward (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:03
3James Whelan (Individual Rider)0:00:05
4Ryan Standish (AMR Renault Racing)0:00:05
5Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:05
6Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)0:00:07
7Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Inform Tineli)0:00:08
8Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)0:00:08
9Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)0:00:09
10Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:09

