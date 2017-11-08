Alexander Evans wins Tour of Tasmania stage 2
AMR Renault Racing rider assumes race lead
Stage 2: Launceston - Poatina
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)
|2:38:33
|2
|Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:06
|3
|James Whelan
|0:00:17
|4
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|5
|Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:43
|6
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:01:00
|7
|Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
|0:01:10
|8
|Sean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:01:13
|9
|Mitchell Neumann (Cobra9)
|10
|Cameron Roberts (GPM Stulz)
|0:01:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)
|5:35:42
|2
|James Whelan
|0:00:08
|3
|Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:11
|4
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|0:00:16
|5
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:28
|6
|Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:38
|7
|Dylan Sunderland (Nswis)
|0:01:15
|8
|Sean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:01:47
|9
|Brendon Davids (Oliver's Read Ford Racing)
|0:01:58
|10
|Ryan Standish (AMR Renault Racing)
|0:02:01
