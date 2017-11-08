Trending

Alexander Evans wins Tour of Tasmania stage 2

AMR Renault Racing rider assumes race lead

Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing) in yellow

(Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)2:38:33
2Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:06
3James Whelan0:00:17
4Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
5Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:43
6Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)0:01:00
7Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)0:01:10
8Sean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)0:01:13
9Mitchell Neumann (Cobra9)
10Cameron Roberts (GPM Stulz)0:01:31

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Evans (AMR Renault Racing)5:35:42
2James Whelan0:00:08
3Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:11
4Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)0:00:16
5Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:28
6Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:38
7Dylan Sunderland (Nswis)0:01:15
8Sean Trainor (AMR Renault Racing)0:01:47
9Brendon Davids (Oliver's Read Ford Racing)0:01:58
10Ryan Standish (AMR Renault Racing)0:02:01

