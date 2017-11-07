Trending

Tour of Tasmania: Stage 1 victory for Livingstone

Livingstone moves into race lead after one-two for Mobius Future Racing

Peter Livingstone drives the pace

(Image credit: Bruce Wilson/Veloshotz)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing)2:55:04
2Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
3Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)0:00:24
4Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)
5Ethan Berends (Mobius Future Racing)
6Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
7Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Inform Tineli)
8Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
9Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)
10Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing)2:56:25
2Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:12
3Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)0:00:38
4Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)0:00:39
5James Whelan (Individual Rider)0:00:43
6Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Inform Tineli)
7Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
8Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)0:00:44
9Ethan Berends (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:48
10Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)0:00:49

