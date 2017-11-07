Tour of Tasmania: Stage 1 victory for Livingstone
Livingstone moves into race lead after one-two for Mobius Future Racing
Stage 1: George Town - Grindelwald
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing)
|2:55:04
|2
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|3
|Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|0:00:24
|4
|Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)
|5
|Ethan Berends (Mobius Future Racing)
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
|7
|Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Inform Tineli)
|8
|Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|9
|Jesse Coyle (Mobius Future Racing)
|10
|Ian Talbot (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Livingstone (Mobius Future Racing)
|2:56:25
|2
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:12
|3
|Nicholas White (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|0:00:38
|4
|Michael Potter (Tinelli Powerstream / Team Ultra Racing)
|0:00:39
|5
|James Whelan (Individual Rider)
|0:00:43
|6
|Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Inform Tineli)
|7
|Lionel Mawditt (Inform Tineli)
|8
|Ryan Cavanagh (NSWIS)
|0:00:44
|9
|Ethan Berends (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:48
|10
|Dylan Sunderland (NSWIS)
|0:00:49
