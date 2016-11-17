Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Areruya victorious in Huye

Ndayisenga remains in race lead

Joseph Areruya on the podium after winning stage 4

Joseph Areruya on the podium after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Ministry of Sports and Culture of the Republic of Rwanda)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs4:02:43
2Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Equipe Nationale
3Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
4Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
6Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
7Meron Amanuel (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
8Calvin Beneke (RSA) South Africa National Team
9Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
10Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunde

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka12:54:36
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:01:16
3Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:23
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:01:26
5Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:01:28
6Amanu Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:03:25
7Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction0:03:26
8Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
9Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:37
10Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Team Lowestrates.Ca0:03:39

Latest on Cyclingnews