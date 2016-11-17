Tour of Rwanda: Areruya victorious in Huye
Ndayisenga remains in race lead
Stage 4: Rusizi - Huye
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|4:02:43
|2
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Equipe Nationale
|3
|Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|4
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|5
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
|6
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|7
|Meron Amanuel (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|8
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) South Africa National Team
|9
|Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|10
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunde
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|12:54:36
|2
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:01:16
|3
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:01:23
|4
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:01:26
|5
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|6
|Amanu Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:03:25
|7
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:03:26
|8
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|9
|Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:37
|10
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Team Lowestrates.Ca
|0:03:39
