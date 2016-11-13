Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Rugg wins prologue in Kigali

American beats Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul by two seconds

Tim Rugg (XO Communications) is coming off of a good ride at elite nationals to race this week at Toona.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Rugg (USA) Team Lowestrates.ca0:04:00
2Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:02
3Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:00:03
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:00:04
5Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid
6Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:05
7Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:09
8Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Team Lowestrates.ca0:00:10
9Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
10Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Rugg (USA) Team Lowestrates.ca0:04:00
2Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:02
3Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:00:03
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:00:04
5Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid
6Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:05
7Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:09
8Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Team Lowestrates.ca0:00:10
9Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
10Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction

