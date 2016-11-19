Tour of Rwanda: Ndayisenga wins stage 6
Dimension Data For Qhubeka rider leads race with one stage remaining
Stage 6: Musanze - Kigali Stage Regional
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|2:20:38
|2
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|3
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:00:15
|6
|Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|7
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Team Lowestrates.Ca
|0:00:21
|8
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|9
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prod
|10
|Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|18:31:57
|2
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|3
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:01:33
|4
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:01:47
|5
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:02:01
|6
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:02:55
|7
|Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:15
|8
|Amanu Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:03:49
|9
|Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:52
|10
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prodis
|0:04:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy