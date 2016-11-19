Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Ndayisenga wins stage 6

Dimension Data For Qhubeka rider leads race with one stage remaining

Valens Ndayisenga wins stage 6 at Tour of Rwanda

(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka2:20:38
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
3Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:10
4Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:12
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction0:00:15
6Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
7Timothy Rugg (USA) Team Lowestrates.Ca0:00:21
8Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid
9Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prod
10Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:24

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka18:31:57
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:42
3Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:33
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:01:47
5Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:02:01
6Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction0:02:55
7Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:15
8Amanu Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:03:49
9Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:52
10Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prodis0:04:08

