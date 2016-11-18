Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Eyob wins in Musanze

Ndayisenga retains overall lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3:15:57
2Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
3Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
4Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Equipe Nationale
5Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:46
6Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
7Calvin Beneke (RSA) South Africa National Team
8Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
9Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
10Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka16:11:19
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:42
3Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:01:16
4Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:23
5Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:01:26
6Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction0:02:40
7Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:03
8Amanu Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:03:25
9Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:03:26
10Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:03:37

