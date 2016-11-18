Tour of Rwanda: Eyob wins in Musanze
Ndayisenga retains overall lead
Stage 5: Muhanga - Musanze
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|3:15:57
|2
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
|3
|Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|4
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Equipe Nationale
|5
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:46
|6
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|7
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) South Africa National Team
|8
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|9
|Aman Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|10
|Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|16:11:19
|2
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|3
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:01:16
|4
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:01:23
|5
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:01:26
|6
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:02:40
|7
|Kibrom Hailay Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:03
|8
|Amanu Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:03:25
|9
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:03:26
|10
|Temesgen Mebrahtu Buru (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:03:37
