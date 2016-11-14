Tour of Rwanda: Boivin claims victory on stage 1
Areruya moves into the race lead
Stage 1: Kigali Kicukiro - Ngoma
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|2:12:35
|2
|Zemenfes Solomon (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|3
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|4
|Temesgen Buru (Eth) Mebrahtu Ethiopia National Team
|5
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhub
|6
|Jean-Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|7
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpe
|8
|Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|9
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prod
|10
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|2:16:38
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jean Nsengimana (Rwa) Bosco Stradalli - Bike Aid
|4
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:02
|5
|Temesgen Buru (Eth) Mebrahtu Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Fayard Fournet (Fra) Sébastien Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes
|0:00:08
|8
|Kibrom Giday (Eth) Hailay Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Justin Paroz (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prodis
|0:00:12
|10
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
