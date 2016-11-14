Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Boivin claims victory on stage 1

Areruya moves into the race lead

Guilaume Boivin (Cycling Academy) took the overall lead after stage 2 in Azerbaijan.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team2:12:35
2Zemenfes Solomon (Eri) Eritrea National Team
3Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
4Temesgen Buru (Eth) Mebrahtu Ethiopia National Team
5Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhub
6Jean-Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
7Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpe
8Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea National Team
9Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prod
10Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs2:16:38
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:00:01
3Jean Nsengimana (Rwa) Bosco Stradalli - Bike Aid
4Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:02
5Temesgen Buru (Eth) Mebrahtu Ethiopia National Team0:00:06
6Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:07
7Fayard Fournet (Fra) Sébastien Haute-Savoie/Rhone-Alpes0:00:08
8Kibrom Giday (Eth) Hailay Ethiopia National Team0:00:09
9Justin Paroz (Swi) Meubles Descartes Prodis0:00:12
10Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka

