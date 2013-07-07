Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake past winners

Champions from 2002 to 2012

Past winners
2012Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2011Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
2010Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
2009Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
2008Tyler Hamilton (USA) Rock Racing
2007Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
2006Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2005Martin Mareš (Cze) eD'system - ZVVZ
2004Ryan Cox (RSA) Barloworld
2003Damiano Cunego (Ita) Italy National Team
2002Tom Danielson (USA) Mercury Cycling Team

