Flanders and Roubaix are what counts, says Eisel
Austrian confident Wiggins can slot in to Sky's classics team
Sky's 2013 classics campaign was instantly written off as a failure within moments of the end of Paris-Roubaix and the team's novel preparation was immediately dismissed as a fad. Such is the hyper-reality of an era of snap judgments.
