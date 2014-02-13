Trending

Flanders and Roubaix are what counts, says Eisel

Austrian confident Wiggins can slot in to Sky's classics team

Image 1 of 4

Bernard Eisel (Sky) on the way to the finish.

Bernard Eisel (Sky) on the way to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 4

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: BikeRadar)
Image 3 of 4

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 4

Bernhard Eisel and Sky grab the reins and lead the chase.

Bernhard Eisel and Sky grab the reins and lead the chase.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sky's 2013 classics campaign was instantly written off as a failure within moments of the end of Paris-Roubaix and the team's novel preparation was immediately dismissed as a fad. Such is the hyper-reality of an era of snap judgments.

Related Articles

Gallery: Behind the scenes at Tour of Qatar

Tour of Qatar: Boonen makes it two on stage 4

Greipel edged out by Boonen in Qatar sprint