Boom blasts to victory
Rabobank rider beats Cancellara, Cavendish crashes
Lars Boom (Rabobank) made the most of a technical prologue course in the Doha Cultural Village to take the first golden jersey of the 2011 Tour of Qatar. The Dutchman is equally adept as a cyclo-cross rider as he is against the watch, and he combined his bike handling skills and speed to fine effect on the tricky 2.5km circuit.
World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), the default favourite for time trials of all shapes and sizes, had to settle for second best on a course that featured cobbles, technical corners and strong winds. Dutchman Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) put in a fine ride to finish third, while Team Sky had a solid opening thanks to Juan Antonio Flecha (fourth) and Alex Dowsett (fifth). That ride gave Dowsett the best young rider’s jersey, while Rabobank won the team prize.
“I'm very happy,” Boom said after learning that Cancellara had failed to beat his time. “I didn't expect this, although I had a very good winter.”
Boom’s victory was built largely on his ability to accelerate explosively out of the circuit’s twelve bends, although he admitted that he took risks on the entry to a number of corners.
“Of course you have to take risks in the prologue, you gain seconds that way,” he explained.
While Boom toasted victory, Fabian Cancellara was left to rue the circuit’s sinuous nature. Resplendent in his rainbow bands, the Swiss rider looked as imperious as ever when he powered down the starting ramp, but a confused approach to a bend 600m from the line seemed to break his rhythm somewhat. However, with a gap of four seconds between him and Boom at the finish, it seems that the Dutchman’s bike-handling and technical ability ultimately won through.
Alex Dowsett pulled on the white jersey for best young rider after day one, and he was surprised to have beaten so many big names in his first ever race as a professional.
“There’s a high calibre of riders here, I certainly didn’t expect this,” he told Cyclingnews. “But I’ve been training and coming into good form for this time of year.”
Flecha’s fast start
The day’s early pace-setter was Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), who put in a fine performance in spite of a barrier being blown into his path by the wind in the finishing straight. The Spaniard managed to stay upright initially before falling after crossing the line, but emerged unscathed and in the provisional lead.
His time was to survive at the head of the leader board for most of the afternoon, until the pre-race favourites began to take the start. Boom was the first man to get inside Flecha’s time, and the Dutchman was then forced to wait and watch time trialists of the calibre of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo) try and fail to get close to his mark.
Following his world record-breaking individual pursuit ride in Australia last week, much was expected from the in-form Bobridge, and his relatively modest placing (13th at 10 seconds) was indicative of the particular nature of the circuit. Similarly, Wiggins’ 29th place finish will not have worried him unduly on a course that did not seem best-suited to his talents.
With such a short prologue, the sprinters knew that they could limit their losses and stay firmly in contention for overall victory in the race. However, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) will have to settle for stage wins this week after a high-speed crash. The Manxman went down hard midway through the prologue and then lost further time when he had to wait for a new bike. He would finish the race with several cuts and bruises, in last place, 1:13 down, and was passed by Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the closing metres.
Boonen’s seventh place finish means he is the best placed sprinter after the prologue, although Cavendish’s teammate Mark Renshaw (12th at nine seconds) also rode a fine opening time trial. After crossing the line, the Boonen was simply glad to have the first day of racing out of the way.
“It’s always hard to do a prologue like this for your first day of competition, but it will be better in the next couple of days,” he told Cyclingnews after crossing the line. “It was really hard to find a good rhythm, you were always bouncing from the left to the right and the wind was blowing from all sides, so it wasn’t easy to find a good pace.”
While Boonen seems well-poised to be a threat later in the week, for now the honours belong to Lars Boom, who will not give up his lead willingly: “I think tomorrow will bring a lot of wind so we will try to defend the jersey,” he said.
After his fellow countrywoman Ellen Van Dijk took the Ladies Tour of Qatar last week thanks to her mastery of the strong Qatari winds, Boom and Rabobank will surely be a significant force in the days to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:05
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|6
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:10
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|16
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:11
|17
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:12
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|26
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|28
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|31
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|33
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|36
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|41
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|48
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|49
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:16
|50
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|53
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|54
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|57
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|59
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|61
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:17
|62
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|68
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|69
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:18
|74
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|80
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:20
|85
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|87
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:21
|89
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|92
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|96
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|97
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|98
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|100
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|104
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|105
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|106
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|108
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|110
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|111
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|112
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:25
|113
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|116
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:26
|117
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:27
|118
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:28
|119
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:29
|120
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:31
|122
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|123
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|124
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:39
|125
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|126
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|12
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|10
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:13
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:03
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:04
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:05
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:06
|7
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:08
|8
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:10
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|17
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:11
|19
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:12
|23
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:15
|30
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|32
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:16
|33
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:17
|37
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:00:19
|38
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:21
|39
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:29
|40
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|2
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:05
|5
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:08
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:12
|7
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:15
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:16
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|10
|FDJ
|0:00:23
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:24
|12
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:25
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:26
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|16
|Geox - TMC
|0:00:38
