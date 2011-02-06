Trending

Boom blasts to victory

Rabobank rider beats Cancellara, Cavendish crashes

Image 1 of 26

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: John Flynn in Daintree, Australia)
Image 2 of 26

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the golden jersey.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 3 of 26

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) warms up before the Tour of Qatar prologue.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 26

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) before the start.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 5 of 26

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) warms up for the Tour of Qatar prologue.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 26

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) prepares for the prologue.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 26

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets some help.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 26

World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was second in the prologue.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 26

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) took no chances after falling.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 26

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) fell during the prologue.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 26

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) after the finish.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 26

Lars Boom (Rabobank) talks to the press after the stage.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 26

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the turbo trainer in Doha.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 26

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) ahead of the opening time trial.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 26

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) was fancied after his track exploits.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 26

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the start of his disastrous prologue

(Image credit: Scott Burton)
Image 17 of 26

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) showed good form in the prologue

(Image credit: Scott Burton)
Image 18 of 26

Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 19 of 26

Mark Cavendish (HTC-highroad) rides to the finish after crashing

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 26

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 21 of 26

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 22 of 26

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 26

Lars Boom

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 26

Lars Boom took some risks on corners and cobbles

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 26

Lars Boom (Rabobank) at speed

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 26

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the Tour of Qatar gold leader's jersey

(Image credit: AFP)

Lars Boom (Rabobank) made the most of a technical prologue course in the Doha Cultural Village to take the first golden jersey of the 2011 Tour of Qatar. The Dutchman is equally adept as a cyclo-cross rider as he is against the watch, and he combined his bike handling skills and speed to fine effect on the tricky 2.5km circuit.

World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), the default favourite for time trials of all shapes and sizes, had to settle for second best on a course that featured cobbles, technical corners and strong winds. Dutchman Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) put in a fine ride to finish third, while Team Sky had a solid opening thanks to Juan Antonio Flecha (fourth) and Alex Dowsett (fifth). That ride gave Dowsett the best young rider’s jersey, while Rabobank won the team prize.

“I'm very happy,” Boom said after learning that Cancellara had failed to beat his time. “I didn't expect this, although I had a very good winter.”

Boom’s victory was built largely on his ability to accelerate explosively out of the circuit’s twelve bends, although he admitted that he took risks on the entry to a number of corners.

“Of course you have to take risks in the prologue, you gain seconds that way,” he explained.

While Boom toasted victory, Fabian Cancellara was left to rue the circuit’s sinuous nature. Resplendent in his rainbow bands, the Swiss rider looked as imperious as ever when he powered down the starting ramp, but a confused approach to a bend 600m from the line seemed to break his rhythm somewhat. However, with a gap of four seconds between him and Boom at the finish, it seems that the Dutchman’s bike-handling and technical ability ultimately won through.

 

Alex Dowsett pulled on the white jersey for best young rider after day one, and he was surprised to have beaten so many big names in his first ever race as a professional.

“There’s a high calibre of riders here, I certainly didn’t expect this,” he told Cyclingnews. “But I’ve been training and coming into good form for this time of year.”

Flecha’s fast start

The day’s early pace-setter was Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), who put in a fine performance in spite of a barrier being blown into his path by the wind in the finishing straight. The Spaniard managed to stay upright initially before falling after crossing the line, but emerged unscathed and in the provisional lead.

His time was to survive at the head of the leader board for most of the afternoon, until the pre-race favourites began to take the start. Boom was the first man to get inside Flecha’s time, and the Dutchman was then forced to wait and watch time trialists of the calibre of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo) try and fail to get close to his mark.

Following his world record-breaking individual pursuit ride in Australia last week, much was expected from the in-form Bobridge, and his relatively modest placing (13th at 10 seconds) was indicative of the particular nature of the circuit. Similarly, Wiggins’ 29th place finish will not have worried him unduly on a course that did not seem best-suited to his talents.

With such a short prologue, the sprinters knew that they could limit their losses and stay firmly in contention for overall victory in the race. However, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) will have to settle for stage wins this week after a high-speed crash. The Manxman went down hard midway through the prologue and then lost further time when he had to wait for a new bike. He would finish the race with several cuts and bruises, in last place, 1:13 down, and was passed by Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the closing metres.

Boonen’s seventh place finish means he is the best placed sprinter after the prologue, although Cavendish’s teammate Mark Renshaw (12th at nine seconds) also rode a fine opening time trial. After crossing the line, the Boonen was simply glad to have the first day of racing out of the way.

“It’s always hard to do a prologue like this for your first day of competition, but it will be better in the next couple of days,” he told Cyclingnews after crossing the line. “It was really hard to find a good rhythm, you were always bouncing from the left to the right and the wind was blowing from all sides, so it wasn’t easy to find a good pace.”

While Boonen seems well-poised to be a threat later in the week, for now the honours belong to Lars Boom, who will not give up his lead willingly: “I think tomorrow will bring a lot of wind so we will try to defend the jersey,” he said.

After his fellow countrywoman Ellen Van Dijk took the Ladies Tour of Qatar last week thanks to her mastery of the strong Qatari winds, Boom and Rabobank will surely be a significant force in the days to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:07
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:04
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:05
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
6Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
10Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
13Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:10
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
16Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:11
17Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:12
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
22Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
26Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
28Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
31Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
32Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
33William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
34Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
35Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
36Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
39Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:15
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
41Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
48Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
49Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:16
50Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
53Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
54Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
57Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
59Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
60Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
61Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:17
62Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
68Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
69Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
72Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:18
74Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
78Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
80Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
83Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:20
85Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
86Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
87Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
88Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:21
89Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
92Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
94Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
96Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
97Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
98Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
100Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
101Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
103Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:23
104Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
105Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
106Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
107Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
108Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
109Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
110Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
111Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:25
113Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
114Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
116Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:26
117Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:27
118Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:28
119Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:29
120Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:31
122Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
123David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
124Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:39
125Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
126Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:01:13

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek12
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling7
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling6
6Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2
10Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:13
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:03
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:04
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:05
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
7Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:08
8Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:00:10
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
17Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:11
19Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:12
23Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
29Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:15
30Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
32Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:16
33Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
35Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
36Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:17
37Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:00:19
38Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:21
39Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:29
40Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:41
2Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:02
3Sky Procycling0:00:03
4Team Leopard-Trek0:00:05
5Skil-Shimano0:00:08
6HTC - Highroad0:00:12
7Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:15
8Pro Team Astana0:00:16
9BMC Racing Team0:00:19
10FDJ0:00:23
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:24
12An Post-Sean Kelly
13Lampre - ISD0:00:25
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:26
15Katusha Team0:00:28
16Geox - TMC0:00:38

