Lars Boom (Rabobank) made the most of a technical prologue course in the Doha Cultural Village to take the first golden jersey of the 2011 Tour of Qatar. The Dutchman is equally adept as a cyclo-cross rider as he is against the watch, and he combined his bike handling skills and speed to fine effect on the tricky 2.5km circuit.

World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), the default favourite for time trials of all shapes and sizes, had to settle for second best on a course that featured cobbles, technical corners and strong winds. Dutchman Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) put in a fine ride to finish third, while Team Sky had a solid opening thanks to Juan Antonio Flecha (fourth) and Alex Dowsett (fifth). That ride gave Dowsett the best young rider’s jersey, while Rabobank won the team prize.

“I'm very happy,” Boom said after learning that Cancellara had failed to beat his time. “I didn't expect this, although I had a very good winter.”

Boom’s victory was built largely on his ability to accelerate explosively out of the circuit’s twelve bends, although he admitted that he took risks on the entry to a number of corners.

“Of course you have to take risks in the prologue, you gain seconds that way,” he explained.

While Boom toasted victory, Fabian Cancellara was left to rue the circuit’s sinuous nature. Resplendent in his rainbow bands, the Swiss rider looked as imperious as ever when he powered down the starting ramp, but a confused approach to a bend 600m from the line seemed to break his rhythm somewhat. However, with a gap of four seconds between him and Boom at the finish, it seems that the Dutchman’s bike-handling and technical ability ultimately won through.

Alex Dowsett pulled on the white jersey for best young rider after day one, and he was surprised to have beaten so many big names in his first ever race as a professional.

“There’s a high calibre of riders here, I certainly didn’t expect this,” he told Cyclingnews. “But I’ve been training and coming into good form for this time of year.”

Flecha’s fast start

The day’s early pace-setter was Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky), who put in a fine performance in spite of a barrier being blown into his path by the wind in the finishing straight. The Spaniard managed to stay upright initially before falling after crossing the line, but emerged unscathed and in the provisional lead.

His time was to survive at the head of the leader board for most of the afternoon, until the pre-race favourites began to take the start. Boom was the first man to get inside Flecha’s time, and the Dutchman was then forced to wait and watch time trialists of the calibre of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo) try and fail to get close to his mark.

Following his world record-breaking individual pursuit ride in Australia last week, much was expected from the in-form Bobridge, and his relatively modest placing (13th at 10 seconds) was indicative of the particular nature of the circuit. Similarly, Wiggins’ 29th place finish will not have worried him unduly on a course that did not seem best-suited to his talents.

With such a short prologue, the sprinters knew that they could limit their losses and stay firmly in contention for overall victory in the race. However, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) will have to settle for stage wins this week after a high-speed crash. The Manxman went down hard midway through the prologue and then lost further time when he had to wait for a new bike. He would finish the race with several cuts and bruises, in last place, 1:13 down, and was passed by Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the closing metres.

Boonen’s seventh place finish means he is the best placed sprinter after the prologue, although Cavendish’s teammate Mark Renshaw (12th at nine seconds) also rode a fine opening time trial. After crossing the line, the Boonen was simply glad to have the first day of racing out of the way.

“It’s always hard to do a prologue like this for your first day of competition, but it will be better in the next couple of days,” he told Cyclingnews after crossing the line. “It was really hard to find a good rhythm, you were always bouncing from the left to the right and the wind was blowing from all sides, so it wasn’t easy to find a good pace.”

While Boonen seems well-poised to be a threat later in the week, for now the honours belong to Lars Boom, who will not give up his lead willingly: “I think tomorrow will bring a lot of wind so we will try to defend the jersey,” he said.

After his fellow countrywoman Ellen Van Dijk took the Ladies Tour of Qatar last week thanks to her mastery of the strong Qatari winds, Boom and Rabobank will surely be a significant force in the days to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:07 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:04 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:05 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 6 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 10 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:10 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 16 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:11 17 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 19 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:12 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 26 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 28 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 31 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 32 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 33 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 34 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 35 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 36 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 39 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 41 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 47 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 48 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 49 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:16 50 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 52 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 53 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 54 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 57 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 59 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 60 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 61 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:17 62 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 63 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 68 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 69 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 72 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:18 74 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 75 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 76 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 78 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 80 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 83 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:20 85 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 86 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 87 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 88 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:21 89 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 90 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 92 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 94 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 96 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 97 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 98 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 100 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 101 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:23 104 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 106 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 107 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 108 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 109 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 110 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 111 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:25 113 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 114 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 116 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:26 117 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:27 118 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:28 119 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:29 120 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:31 122 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 123 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 124 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:39 125 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:42 126 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:13

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 12 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 6 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 8 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2 10 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:13 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:03 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:04 4 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:05 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:06 7 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:08 8 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:00:10 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 17 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:11 19 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 22 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:12 23 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:14 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 29 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:15 30 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 32 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:16 33 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:17 37 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:00:19 38 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:21 39 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:29 40 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:41 2 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:03 4 Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:05 5 Skil-Shimano 0:00:08 6 HTC - Highroad 0:00:12 7 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:15 8 Pro Team Astana 0:00:16 9 BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 10 FDJ 0:00:23 11 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:24 12 An Post-Sean Kelly 13 Lampre - ISD 0:00:25 14 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:26 15 Katusha Team 0:00:28 16 Geox - TMC 0:00:38

