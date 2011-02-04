Video: Cavendish ready for sprints at Tour of Qatar

Procycling always get the best out of Cavendish at photoshoots. This took place in October in our London studio (Image credit: Procycling)

Mark Cavendish will take on Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and the Tour de Langkawi revelation, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini), at the Tour of Qatar which begins on Sunday.

In this exclusive Cyclingnews video, the British sprinter talks about his early-season form, the strength of his HTC-Highroad team in Qatar and his chances of success in the sprints.

Cavendish saw the women’s HTC-Highroad team dominate the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar on Friday afternoon. Ellen Van Dijk won the three-day race and also took the points and best young rider jerseys, while HTC-Highroad also won the team prize.

Cavendish is hoping the men’s HTC-Highroad team can follow on from their success.

Cyclingnews will have more video, interviews, reports and photo galleries every day during the Tour of Qatar

