Video: Prologue Highlights from the Tour of Qatar

Boom zips up the race leader's golden jersey (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

The Tour of Qatar got underway on Sunday with a 2 kilometre individual prologue in the Doha Cultural Village. Lars Boom (Rabobank) took top honours, with World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Tom Veelers (Skil – Shimano) rounding out the top three.

In these Cyclingnews exclusive videos, Lars Boom talks about his win and how Rabobank will look to defend his leader’s jersey in the coming days.

Meanwhile there are pre-race comments from Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad). Wiggins finished in 29th, while Cavendish crashed. Indications are that he will start stage 1.