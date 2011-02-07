Video: Prologue Highlights from the Tour of Qatar
Boom, Cavendish, Wiggins and Flecha
The Tour of Qatar got underway on Sunday with a 2 kilometre individual prologue in the Doha Cultural Village. Lars Boom (Rabobank) took top honours, with World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Tom Veelers (Skil – Shimano) rounding out the top three.
Related Articles
In these Cyclingnews exclusive videos, Lars Boom talks about his win and how Rabobank will look to defend his leader’s jersey in the coming days.
Meanwhile there are pre-race comments from Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad). Wiggins finished in 29th, while Cavendish crashed. Indications are that he will start stage 1.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy