Tour of Oman: Kristoff wins on stage 2

Howard takes race lead

Image 1 of 40

Alexander Kristoff celebrates winning stage 2 in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Riders pause during a minute of silence in memory of Kristof Goddaert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Riders observe a minute of silence in memory of Kristof Goddaert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Tom Boonen and Chris Froome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Katusha's Alexander Kristoff sports a bandage from a previous crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

The IAM Cycling Team was devastated to lose one its riders Kirstof Goddaert, who was killed yesterday while training.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

It was a day of sadness for the IAM Cycling team after teammate Kristof Goddaert was killed in training yesterday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

The peloton in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Rudiger Selig

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

There was a moment of silence at the start in memory of Kristof Goddaert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Riders bow their heads at the start in memory of Kristof Goddaert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Eddy Merckx offers his condolences to the IAM team in memory of Kristof Goddaert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

One minute of silence in memory of Kristof Goddaert, who was killed yesterday while training

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Preben Van Hecke

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

The peloton all bunched up in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

The peloton races at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

The peloton during stage 2 in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Race leader Leigh Howard on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Stage winner Alexander Kristoff on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Stage winner Alexander Kristoff

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Alexander Kristoff celebrates a stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Alexander Kristoff is congratulated after the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Alexander Kristoff is congratulated after the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Alexander Kristoff gives a thumbs up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Alexander Kristoff waves to the camera

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Preben Van Hecke, Aldo Ino Ilesic and Nicola Boem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Preben Van Hecke, Aldo Ino Ilesic and Nicola Boem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Aldo Ino Ilesic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Preben Van Hecke, Aldo Ino Ilesic and Nicola Boem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

The sprinters drag race to the finish of stage 2.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Alexander Kristoff in the final dash to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

The peloton during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 40

The peloton cruises along during Tour of Oman stage 2

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 40

The peloton is cheered on during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: AFP)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his first victory of the 2014 season, ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on stage 2 of the Tour of Oman.

Kristoff didn't have a lot of luck at last week's Tour of Qatar, where he crashed and injured himself. He also fell afoul of the desert roads and suffered from an inopportune puncture preventing him from grasping another opportunity.

The Norwegian made it to the finish unscathed this time around and had nearly a bike's length between himself and second placed Howard. Kristoff took huge satisfaction from winning the stage and from taking the scalps of some of the biggest sprint-names in the peloton.

The strong head win made the sprint especially hard to judge and created a fight for the best lead-out. Kristoff wisely went early to avoid the fighting and used his power and aero position to punch through the head wind.

"This is a good win. There are a lot of fast guys here and to beat them means that I know I can win other big races," he told Cyclingnews before enjoying his moment on the podium.

"I hit the front with five hundred metres to go and I kept going and going with my sprint. I managed to keep the other guys behind. I'd seen it was a little bit messy, with everyone fighting for wheels into the headwind, so when I made it to the front, I decided to stay there and get the best out of it."

Kristoff's white helmet and his tucked under shoulders were clearly visible as he surged up the left side of the road in the sprint. He's well built and quite tall but is able to tuck low over his bike, much like Mark Cavendish does when he produces his best sprint finish.

"I've been training a lot to stay aero in the sprints," Kristoff revealed. "But you also have to get the power out, so it's a difficult compromise. This time it was perfect."

The bonus seconds for Howard on his second consecutive runner-up position hands him the lead of the race. Boonen continues to look in good form, after he rode into third place.

With no classified climbs and a pan flat finish, stage 2 was another clear cut opportunity for the sprinters.

There was a moment’s silence ahead of the second stage at the Tour of Oman, in honour of Kristof Goddaert. The Belgian rider was killed yesterday when he fell off his bike, into the path of a bus. His IAM Cycling teammates also wore black armbands. They will continue to race.

Once the flag went down for the race to begin the attacks began immediately. Three riders managed to make their escape, including Preben van Hecke. The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was already wearing the jersey for most aggressive rider for his part in yesterday’s breakaway.

Van Hecke was joined by Paolo Colonna (Bardiani CSF) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare). After only 13km the trio built up a lead of over two minutes, when Sébastian Hinault (IAM Cycling) decided to set off in pursuit. It was too late, though, and Hinault spent some time lingering in no-man’s land, before he was eventually caught by the pack.

The three escapees kept pushing out the gap, which hit a maximum of 7:45 before the peloton began to reel them in. The sprinters’ teams did the majority of the work, hoping to help their teammates to victory.

Ilesic was the first to go and was caught by the group with 22km to go. Without one of their number, the remaining two escapees managed to hold out a little longer. Their hope of victory ended with 10km remaining.

Full Results

1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:12:01
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
13Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
15Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
17Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
19Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
21Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
25André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
30Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
31Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
32Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
34David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
35Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
38Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
43Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
54Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
55Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
58Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
65Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
66Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
70Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
71Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
77Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
79Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
80Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
81Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
82Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
83Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
84Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
87Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
92Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
93Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
94Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
97Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
98Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
99Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
100Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
104Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
106Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
108Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
109Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
110Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
111Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
112Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
113William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
115Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
120Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
121Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
122Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
125Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
126Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
127Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
128Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
130Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
133Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:24
134John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
135Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:53
136Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:26
137Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:05
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:02:34
139Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
140Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
142Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:31

Sprint 1 - Al Salil
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Toll Gate
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol1

Points
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
4Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura1

Young riders
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:12:01
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
6Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
8Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
13Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
22Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:53
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34

Teams
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9:36:03
2Team Katusha
3BMC Racing Team
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Orica Greenedge
6Bardiani CSF
7Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Team NetApp - Endura
10Team Sky
11Cannondale
12IAM Cycling
13FDJ.fr
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Astana Pro Team
16Tinkoff-Saxo
17Trek Factory Racing
18Lotto Belisol

General classification after stage 2
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7:15:20
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:02
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:09
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:11
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
11Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:12
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
18Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
21Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
22Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
28Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
32Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
33Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
39Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
45Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
46Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
47Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
55David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
56Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
58Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
59Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
60Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
62Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
65Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
66Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
67Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
70Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
71Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
72Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
74Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
75Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
77Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
79Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
84Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
85Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
89Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
91Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
92Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
99Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
101Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
102Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
104Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
105Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
106Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
109Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
111Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
112Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
113Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
114Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
116Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
117Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
118Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
119Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:27
120Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
122Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:31
124Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:36
125John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:40
126Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:41
127Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:47
129Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
131Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
132Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:20
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:53
136Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
137Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:31
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:02:46
139Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
140Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
142Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:43

Points classification
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge24pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr13
7Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
8Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
10Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
12Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
13Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
15Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol1
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
20Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
21Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura1
22Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
23Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7:15:20
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:08
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:09
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:12
5Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
8Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
11Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:27
26Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:47
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:20
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:46

Teams classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise21:46:36
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Team Katusha
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Sky
7Lotto Belisol
8Orica Greenedge
9Team NetApp - Endura
10Bardiani CSF
11FDJ.fr
12Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
13UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Tinkoff-Saxo
15Cannondale
16IAM Cycling
17Astana Pro Team
18Trek Factory Racing

