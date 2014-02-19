Tour of Oman: Kristoff wins on stage 2
Howard takes race lead
Stage 2: Al Bustan - Quriyat
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his first victory of the 2014 season, ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on stage 2 of the Tour of Oman.
Kristoff didn't have a lot of luck at last week's Tour of Qatar, where he crashed and injured himself. He also fell afoul of the desert roads and suffered from an inopportune puncture preventing him from grasping another opportunity.
The Norwegian made it to the finish unscathed this time around and had nearly a bike's length between himself and second placed Howard. Kristoff took huge satisfaction from winning the stage and from taking the scalps of some of the biggest sprint-names in the peloton.
The strong head win made the sprint especially hard to judge and created a fight for the best lead-out. Kristoff wisely went early to avoid the fighting and used his power and aero position to punch through the head wind.
"This is a good win. There are a lot of fast guys here and to beat them means that I know I can win other big races," he told Cyclingnews before enjoying his moment on the podium.
"I hit the front with five hundred metres to go and I kept going and going with my sprint. I managed to keep the other guys behind. I'd seen it was a little bit messy, with everyone fighting for wheels into the headwind, so when I made it to the front, I decided to stay there and get the best out of it."
Kristoff's white helmet and his tucked under shoulders were clearly visible as he surged up the left side of the road in the sprint. He's well built and quite tall but is able to tuck low over his bike, much like Mark Cavendish does when he produces his best sprint finish.
"I've been training a lot to stay aero in the sprints," Kristoff revealed. "But you also have to get the power out, so it's a difficult compromise. This time it was perfect."
The bonus seconds for Howard on his second consecutive runner-up position hands him the lead of the race. Boonen continues to look in good form, after he rode into third place.
With no classified climbs and a pan flat finish, stage 2 was another clear cut opportunity for the sprinters.
There was a moment’s silence ahead of the second stage at the Tour of Oman, in honour of Kristof Goddaert. The Belgian rider was killed yesterday when he fell off his bike, into the path of a bus. His IAM Cycling teammates also wore black armbands. They will continue to race.
Once the flag went down for the race to begin the attacks began immediately. Three riders managed to make their escape, including Preben van Hecke. The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was already wearing the jersey for most aggressive rider for his part in yesterday’s breakaway.
Van Hecke was joined by Paolo Colonna (Bardiani CSF) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare). After only 13km the trio built up a lead of over two minutes, when Sébastian Hinault (IAM Cycling) decided to set off in pursuit. It was too late, though, and Hinault spent some time lingering in no-man’s land, before he was eventually caught by the pack.
The three escapees kept pushing out the gap, which hit a maximum of 7:45 before the peloton began to reel them in. The sprinters’ teams did the majority of the work, hoping to help their teammates to victory.
Ilesic was the first to go and was caught by the group with 22km to go. Without one of their number, the remaining two escapees managed to hold out a little longer. Their hope of victory ended with 10km remaining.
Full Results
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:12:01
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|15
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|31
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|35
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|43
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|54
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|55
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|58
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|66
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|70
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|71
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|80
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|92
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|98
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|106
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|109
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|115
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|120
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|121
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|122
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|125
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|127
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|128
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|130
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|131
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|133
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|134
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|135
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|136
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|137
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|139
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|142
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:31
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:12:01
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|13
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|29
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9:36:03
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Cannondale
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7:15:20
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:09
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:11
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:12
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|22
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|39
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|41
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|47
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|55
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|56
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|59
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|60
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|62
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|71
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|89
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|91
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|92
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|99
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|101
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|104
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|106
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|109
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|116
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|118
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|119
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|120
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|123
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|124
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|125
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|126
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|127
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|129
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|130
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:20
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:53
|136
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|137
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:02:46
|139
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|140
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|142
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:43
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|7
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|10
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|1
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|20
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|22
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|23
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7:15:20
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:08
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:09
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:12
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|8
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|26
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:20
|29
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:46
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21:46:36
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|9
|Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
