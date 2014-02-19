Image 1 of 40 Alexander Kristoff celebrates winning stage 2 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Riders pause during a minute of silence in memory of Kristof Goddaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Riders observe a minute of silence in memory of Kristof Goddaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Tom Boonen and Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Katusha's Alexander Kristoff sports a bandage from a previous crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 The IAM Cycling Team was devastated to lose one its riders Kirstof Goddaert, who was killed yesterday while training. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 It was a day of sadness for the IAM Cycling team after teammate Kristof Goddaert was killed in training yesterday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 The peloton in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Rudiger Selig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 There was a moment of silence at the start in memory of Kristof Goddaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Riders bow their heads at the start in memory of Kristof Goddaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Eddy Merckx offers his condolences to the IAM team in memory of Kristof Goddaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 One minute of silence in memory of Kristof Goddaert, who was killed yesterday while training (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Preben Van Hecke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 The peloton all bunched up in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 The peloton races at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 The peloton during stage 2 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Race leader Leigh Howard on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Stage winner Alexander Kristoff on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Alexander Kristoff celebrates a stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Alexander Kristoff is congratulated after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Alexander Kristoff is congratulated after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Alexander Kristoff gives a thumbs up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Alexander Kristoff waves to the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Preben Van Hecke, Aldo Ino Ilesic and Nicola Boem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Preben Van Hecke, Aldo Ino Ilesic and Nicola Boem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Preben Van Hecke, Aldo Ino Ilesic and Nicola Boem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 The sprinters drag race to the finish of stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Alexander Kristoff in the final dash to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 The peloton during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 40 The peloton cruises along during Tour of Oman stage 2 (Image credit: AFP) Image 40 of 40 The peloton is cheered on during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his first victory of the 2014 season, ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on stage 2 of the Tour of Oman.

Kristoff didn't have a lot of luck at last week's Tour of Qatar, where he crashed and injured himself. He also fell afoul of the desert roads and suffered from an inopportune puncture preventing him from grasping another opportunity.

The Norwegian made it to the finish unscathed this time around and had nearly a bike's length between himself and second placed Howard. Kristoff took huge satisfaction from winning the stage and from taking the scalps of some of the biggest sprint-names in the peloton.

The strong head win made the sprint especially hard to judge and created a fight for the best lead-out. Kristoff wisely went early to avoid the fighting and used his power and aero position to punch through the head wind.

"This is a good win. There are a lot of fast guys here and to beat them means that I know I can win other big races," he told Cyclingnews before enjoying his moment on the podium.

"I hit the front with five hundred metres to go and I kept going and going with my sprint. I managed to keep the other guys behind. I'd seen it was a little bit messy, with everyone fighting for wheels into the headwind, so when I made it to the front, I decided to stay there and get the best out of it."

Kristoff's white helmet and his tucked under shoulders were clearly visible as he surged up the left side of the road in the sprint. He's well built and quite tall but is able to tuck low over his bike, much like Mark Cavendish does when he produces his best sprint finish.

"I've been training a lot to stay aero in the sprints," Kristoff revealed. "But you also have to get the power out, so it's a difficult compromise. This time it was perfect."

The bonus seconds for Howard on his second consecutive runner-up position hands him the lead of the race. Boonen continues to look in good form, after he rode into third place.

With no classified climbs and a pan flat finish, stage 2 was another clear cut opportunity for the sprinters.

There was a moment’s silence ahead of the second stage at the Tour of Oman, in honour of Kristof Goddaert. The Belgian rider was killed yesterday when he fell off his bike, into the path of a bus. His IAM Cycling teammates also wore black armbands. They will continue to race.

Once the flag went down for the race to begin the attacks began immediately. Three riders managed to make their escape, including Preben van Hecke. The Topsport Vlaanderen rider was already wearing the jersey for most aggressive rider for his part in yesterday’s breakaway.

Van Hecke was joined by Paolo Colonna (Bardiani CSF) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare). After only 13km the trio built up a lead of over two minutes, when Sébastian Hinault (IAM Cycling) decided to set off in pursuit. It was too late, though, and Hinault spent some time lingering in no-man’s land, before he was eventually caught by the pack.

The three escapees kept pushing out the gap, which hit a maximum of 7:45 before the peloton began to reel them in. The sprinters’ teams did the majority of the work, hoping to help their teammates to victory.

Ilesic was the first to go and was caught by the group with 22km to go. Without one of their number, the remaining two escapees managed to hold out a little longer. Their hope of victory ended with 10km remaining.

Full Results

1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:12:01 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 13 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 15 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 17 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 25 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 30 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 31 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 32 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 35 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 38 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 43 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 54 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 55 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 58 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 65 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 66 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 70 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 71 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 77 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 79 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 81 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 84 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 87 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 92 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 93 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 94 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 98 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 99 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 100 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 104 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 106 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 108 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 109 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 110 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 111 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 112 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 115 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 120 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 121 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 122 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 125 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 126 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 127 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 128 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 130 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 131 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 133 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 134 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:28 135 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:53 136 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:26 137 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:05 138 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:02:34 139 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 140 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 142 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:31

Sprint 1 - Al Salil 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Toll Gate 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 1

Points 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 4 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 1

Young riders 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:12:01 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 6 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 13 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 23 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:53 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34

Teams 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9:36:03 2 Team Katusha 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Orica Greenedge 6 Bardiani CSF 7 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Team NetApp - Endura 10 Team Sky 11 Cannondale 12 IAM Cycling 13 FDJ.fr 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Trek Factory Racing 18 Lotto Belisol

General classification after stage 2 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7:15:20 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:09 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:11 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 11 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:12 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 18 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 22 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 28 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 33 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 39 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 46 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 47 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 55 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 56 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 58 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 59 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 62 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 65 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 66 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 67 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 70 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 71 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 72 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 74 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 75 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 77 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 79 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 84 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 85 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 87 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 89 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura 91 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 92 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 99 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 101 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 102 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 104 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 105 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 106 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 109 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 111 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 113 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 114 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 116 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 117 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 118 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 119 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:27 120 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 122 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 123 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:31 124 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:36 125 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:40 126 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:41 127 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:47 129 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 130 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 131 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 132 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:20 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 135 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:53 136 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 137 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:31 138 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:02:46 139 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 140 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 142 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:43

Points classification 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 7 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 8 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 10 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 1 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 20 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 1 22 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1 23 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7:15:20 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:08 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:09 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:12 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 8 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:27 26 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:47 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:20 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:46