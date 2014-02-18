Image 1 of 34 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the opening stage in Oman ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 34 The peloton at work during the opening stage in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 34 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 34 Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) dons the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 34 The early breakaway gets some encouragement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 34 Tour of Oman stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 34 All smiles for stage 1 winner Andrei Greipel (Lotto Belisol) as the German champion heads to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 34 Andre Greipel raises his arm in victory at the opening stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 34 Some spectators out to see the racing action during the opening stage at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 34 Frank and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) ride side-by-side during stage 1 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 34 German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 34 The early break during stage 1 in Oman included Preben Van Hecke and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 34 Lotto Belisol spent much of the day at the head of the peloton working to neutralise the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 34 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 34 The jersey holders after stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (L-R): Leigh Howard, best young rider; Andre Greipel, race leader; and Preben Van Hecke, most aggressive (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 34 Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize in stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 34 Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) leads the young rider classification after stage 1 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 34 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) leads the points classification in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 34 The Schleck brothers, Frank and Andy, are racing together once again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 34 Team Sky's Pinarellos in the shade prior to stage 1 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 34 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls along during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 34 Team Katusha riders prepare for the opening stage at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 34 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is no stranger to crosswinds and echelons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 34 Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace in the four-man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 34 Stage winner André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 27 of 34 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins in Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 34 The bunch take on the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 34 The peloton stretched out in the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 34 (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 34 Lotto lead the peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 34 Lotto chased the break and then set up Greipel for the stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 34 The peloton roll through on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 34 Stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) came out on top on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman, with a powerful sprint to edge out Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) on the road from As Suwayq Castle to Naseem Garden.

The German sprinter was led home by his Lotto Belisol team after a number of sprint teams vied for superiority in the closing kilometres of the race. Greipel now leads the race after picking up his fourth win of the 2014 season.

Greipel dedicated his stage victory to former teammate Oliver Kaisen, who recently retired due to a heart problem. He was clearly touched by what had happened to his Belgian teammate but was happy to have won after Lotto Belisol chased the break of the day and then produced a perfect lead out to out fox and out power Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

"I don't think any other team deserved the win like we did. We chased hard all day," Greipel said after pulling the race leader's jersey over his white German national champion's jersey.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step seemed in control of the sprint until mistakenly opening the door by moving from the barriers to the centre of the road. Lotto Belisol jumped at the chance to open up their lead out protected from the side wind.

"There was some shelter on the right and I think Sieberg went from twentieth wheel to the front and then held the speed really high. It was a slight head wind but we could still hold them off," Greipel explained.

It was Greipel's fourth win of the season and he had absolutely no qualms about taking advantage of OPQS's mistake.

"You can sprint or you can't sprint," he said bluntly. "That's cycling, otherwise, as I always say, we should play chess."

"I trust my guys 100% and they know what they have to do. Even if Quick Step didn't open on the right side, we could have passed them on the left. I stuck to the wheel of my teammate and we were not panicking. We had the horse power with a kilometre to go. When Sieberg started it was pretty amazing and fast. I think we deserved it."

The early part of the race was marked by a four-man group, which established a lead of close to five minutes in the opening kilometres.

One rider who missed the start was FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot, who pulled out ahead of the first stage due to a fever and sore throat.

There were no such problems for Preben Van Hecke, Jelle Wallays (both TSV), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare), who after 10 kilometres of racing, had a lead of 4:50 over the peloton.

Van Hecke (TSV) was first at the top of Al Rustaq climb at 56.5km to claim the first KOM jersey of the race, with the peloton at 4:05.

Lotto was the first team to muster a chase with FDJ doing the same in order to help Nacer Bouhanni.

However, Greipel’s chances of victory were initially dented when he missed a split in the peloton after 142km of racing. With the bunch split the Lotto team were forced to chase in the crosswinds. The Belgian team made contact before the final 10km of racing but it was Belkin who controlled the field as they rode into the final 2,000 meters of the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:03:31 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 11 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 19 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 21 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 27 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 32 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 33 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 37 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 39 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 43 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 49 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr 52 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 53 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 54 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 55 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 61 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 62 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 67 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 71 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 72 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 75 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 76 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 79 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 81 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 83 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 84 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 86 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 89 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 90 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 92 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 95 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 99 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 100 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 102 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 106 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 110 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 112 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 115 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 117 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 120 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 122 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 125 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 126 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:15 127 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 128 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 131 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 132 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 133 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:19 134 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:29 135 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 136 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:35 137 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 138 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 139 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 140 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr 141 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 DNS Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr

Sprint 1 - Tawi Al Sayh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Barka # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Naseem Garden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr 7 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:03:31 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 13 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 18 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 21 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 23 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 24 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:35 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 DNS Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12:10:33 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Team Sky 4 Lotto Belisol 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Team Netapp - Endura 7 Fdj.fr 8 Orica GreenEdge 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Cannondale 11 Bardiani CSF 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 IAM Cycling 18 Team Katusha

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:03:21 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:06 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:10 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 16 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 24 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 26 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 29 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 32 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 38 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 41 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 42 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 44 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 48 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 49 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 54 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr 57 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 58 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 60 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 64 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 65 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 71 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 75 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 76 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 77 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 79 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 81 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 83 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 85 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 87 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 88 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 91 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 92 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 95 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 96 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 99 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 100 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 101 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 102 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 103 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 106 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 107 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 110 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 112 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 115 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 117 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 120 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 122 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 125 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 126 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:25 127 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 128 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 131 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 132 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 133 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:29 134 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:39 135 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 136 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:45 137 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 138 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 139 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 140 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr 141 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr 7 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 7 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 11 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 13 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:03:25 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:02 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:03 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:06 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 19 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr 22 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 23 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 24 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:41 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56