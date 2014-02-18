Tour of Oman: Greipel wins stage 1
Lotto rider takes race lead
Stage 1: As Suwayq Castle - Naseem Garden
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) came out on top on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman, with a powerful sprint to edge out Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) on the road from As Suwayq Castle to Naseem Garden.
Related Articles
The German sprinter was led home by his Lotto Belisol team after a number of sprint teams vied for superiority in the closing kilometres of the race. Greipel now leads the race after picking up his fourth win of the 2014 season.
Greipel dedicated his stage victory to former teammate Oliver Kaisen, who recently retired due to a heart problem. He was clearly touched by what had happened to his Belgian teammate but was happy to have won after Lotto Belisol chased the break of the day and then produced a perfect lead out to out fox and out power Omega Pharma-Quick Step.
"I don't think any other team deserved the win like we did. We chased hard all day," Greipel said after pulling the race leader's jersey over his white German national champion's jersey.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step seemed in control of the sprint until mistakenly opening the door by moving from the barriers to the centre of the road. Lotto Belisol jumped at the chance to open up their lead out protected from the side wind.
"There was some shelter on the right and I think Sieberg went from twentieth wheel to the front and then held the speed really high. It was a slight head wind but we could still hold them off," Greipel explained.
It was Greipel's fourth win of the season and he had absolutely no qualms about taking advantage of OPQS's mistake.
"You can sprint or you can't sprint," he said bluntly. "That's cycling, otherwise, as I always say, we should play chess."
"I trust my guys 100% and they know what they have to do. Even if Quick Step didn't open on the right side, we could have passed them on the left. I stuck to the wheel of my teammate and we were not panicking. We had the horse power with a kilometre to go. When Sieberg started it was pretty amazing and fast. I think we deserved it."
The early part of the race was marked by a four-man group, which established a lead of close to five minutes in the opening kilometres.
One rider who missed the start was FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot, who pulled out ahead of the first stage due to a fever and sore throat.
There were no such problems for Preben Van Hecke, Jelle Wallays (both TSV), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare), who after 10 kilometres of racing, had a lead of 4:50 over the peloton.
Van Hecke (TSV) was first at the top of Al Rustaq climb at 56.5km to claim the first KOM jersey of the race, with the peloton at 4:05.
Lotto was the first team to muster a chase with FDJ doing the same in order to help Nacer Bouhanni.
However, Greipel’s chances of victory were initially dented when he missed a split in the peloton after 142km of racing. With the bunch split the Lotto team were forced to chase in the crosswinds. The Belgian team made contact before the final 10km of racing but it was Belkin who controlled the field as they rode into the final 2,000 meters of the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:03:31
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|19
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|32
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|33
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
|52
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|53
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|55
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|62
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|67
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|71
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|83
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|86
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|89
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|90
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|94
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|95
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|99
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|106
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|110
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|112
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|120
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|127
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|132
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|133
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:19
|134
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|135
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|136
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|137
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|138
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|141
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|DNS
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
|7
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:03:31
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|13
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|21
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|23
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|24
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|DNS
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12:10:33
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|Fdj.fr
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|IAM Cycling
|18
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:03:21
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:06
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:10
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|24
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|29
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
|57
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|71
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|75
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|81
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|85
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|87
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|88
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|91
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|92
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|95
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|96
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|99
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|101
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|102
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|103
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|107
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|110
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|112
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|120
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|127
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|132
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|133
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:29
|134
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|135
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|136
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|137
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|138
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|141
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
|7
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|7
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|11
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:03:25
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:02
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:03
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:06
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
|22
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|23
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|24
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12:10:33
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|Fdj.fr
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|IAM Cycling
|18
|Team Katusha
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
-
Rochette retains title at elite women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsHonsinger and Fahringer round out podium for USA in Midland, Ontario
-
Werner wins elite men's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsWhite takes second place, Driscoll third in Midland, Ontario
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy