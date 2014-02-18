Trending

Tour of Oman: Greipel wins stage 1

Lotto rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 34

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the opening stage in Oman ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the opening stage in Oman ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

The peloton at work during the opening stage in Oman

The peloton at work during the opening stage in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 34

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 34

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) dons the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) dons the leader's jersey at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 34

The early breakaway gets some encouragement

The early breakaway gets some encouragement
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 34

Tour of Oman stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Tour of Oman stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

All smiles for stage 1 winner Andrei Greipel (Lotto Belisol) as the German champion heads to the podium

All smiles for stage 1 winner Andrei Greipel (Lotto Belisol) as the German champion heads to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Andre Greipel raises his arm in victory at the opening stage of the Tour of Oman

Andre Greipel raises his arm in victory at the opening stage of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 34

Some spectators out to see the racing action during the opening stage at the Tour of Oman

Some spectators out to see the racing action during the opening stage at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 34

Frank and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) ride side-by-side during stage 1 in Oman

Frank and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) ride side-by-side during stage 1 in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 34

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 34

The early break during stage 1 in Oman included Preben Van Hecke and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF)

The early break during stage 1 in Oman included Preben Van Hecke and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare) and Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 34

Lotto Belisol spent much of the day at the head of the peloton working to neutralise the breakaway

Lotto Belisol spent much of the day at the head of the peloton working to neutralise the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 34

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 34

The jersey holders after stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (L-R): Leigh Howard, best young rider; Andre Greipel, race leader; and Preben Van Hecke, most aggressive

The jersey holders after stage 1 at the Tour of Oman (L-R): Leigh Howard, best young rider; Andre Greipel, race leader; and Preben Van Hecke, most aggressive
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 34

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize in stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize in stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 34

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) leads the young rider classification after stage 1 in Oman

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) leads the young rider classification after stage 1 in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 34

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) leads the points classification in Oman

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) leads the points classification in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 34

The Schleck brothers, Frank and Andy, are racing together once again

The Schleck brothers, Frank and Andy, are racing together once again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 34

Team Sky's Pinarellos in the shade prior to stage 1 in Oman

Team Sky's Pinarellos in the shade prior to stage 1 in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 34

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls along during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls along during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 34

Team Katusha riders prepare for the opening stage at the Tour of Oman

Team Katusha riders prepare for the opening stage at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 34

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is no stranger to crosswinds and echelons

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is no stranger to crosswinds and echelons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 34

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace in the four-man breakaway

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace in the four-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 34

Stage winner André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Stage winner André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 27 of 34

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins in Oman

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins in Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 34

The bunch take on the Tour of Oman

The bunch take on the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 34

The peloton stretched out in the Tour of Oman

The peloton stretched out in the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 34

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 34

Lotto lead the peloton on stage 1

Lotto lead the peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 34

Lotto chased the break and then set up Greipel for the stage win

Lotto chased the break and then set up Greipel for the stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 34

The peloton roll through on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

The peloton roll through on stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 34

Stage 1 at the Tour of Oman

Stage 1 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) came out on top on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman, with a powerful sprint to edge out Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) on the road from As Suwayq Castle to Naseem Garden.

Related Articles

Howard happy with second place in Oman sprint

The German sprinter was led home by his Lotto Belisol team after a number of sprint teams vied for superiority in the closing kilometres of the race. Greipel now leads the race after picking up his fourth win of the 2014 season.

Greipel dedicated his stage victory to former teammate Oliver Kaisen, who recently retired due to a heart problem. He was clearly touched by what had happened to his Belgian teammate but was happy to have won after Lotto Belisol chased the break of the day and then produced a perfect lead out to out fox and out power Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

"I don't think any other team deserved the win like we did. We chased hard all day," Greipel said after pulling the race leader's jersey over his white German national champion's jersey.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step seemed in control of the sprint until mistakenly opening the door by moving from the barriers to the centre of the road. Lotto Belisol jumped at the chance to open up their lead out protected from the side wind.

"There was some shelter on the right and I think Sieberg went from twentieth wheel to the front and then held the speed really high. It was a slight head wind but we could still hold them off," Greipel explained.

It was Greipel's fourth win of the season and he had absolutely no qualms about taking advantage of OPQS's mistake.

"You can sprint or you can't sprint," he said bluntly. "That's cycling, otherwise, as I always say, we should play chess."

"I trust my guys 100% and they know what they have to do. Even if Quick Step didn't open on the right side, we could have passed them on the left. I stuck to the wheel of my teammate and we were not panicking. We had the horse power with a kilometre to go. When Sieberg started it was pretty amazing and fast. I think we deserved it."

The early part of the race was marked by a four-man group, which established a lead of close to five minutes in the opening kilometres.

One rider who missed the start was FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot, who pulled out ahead of the first stage due to a fever and sore throat.

There were no such problems for Preben Van Hecke, Jelle Wallays (both TSV), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare), who after 10 kilometres of racing, had a lead of 4:50 over the peloton.

Van Hecke (TSV) was first at the top of Al Rustaq climb at 56.5km to claim the first KOM jersey of the race, with the peloton at 4:05.

Lotto was the first team to muster a chase with FDJ doing the same in order to help Nacer Bouhanni.

However, Greipel’s chances of victory were initially dented when he missed a split in the peloton after 142km of racing. With the bunch split the Lotto team were forced to chase in the crosswinds. The Belgian team made contact before the final 10km of racing but it was Belkin who controlled the field as they rode into the final 2,000 meters of the stage.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:03:31
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
11Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
19Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
21Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
27Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
32Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
33Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
37John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
39Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
43Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
49William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
52Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
53Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
54David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
55Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
61Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
67Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
71Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
72Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
75Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
76Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
79Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
81Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
83Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
86Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
88Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
89Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
90Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
94Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
95Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
99Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
100Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
102Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
105Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
106Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
110Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
112Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
117Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
120Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
121Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
125Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:15
127Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
128Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
130Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
131Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
132Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
133Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:19
134Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
135Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
136Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:35
137Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
138Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
139Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
140Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
141Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
DNSThibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr

Sprint 1 - Tawi Al Sayh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Barka
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Naseem Garden
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr7
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
8Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:03:31
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr
4Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
13David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
18Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
21Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
23Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
24Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:35
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
DNSThibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12:10:33
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Team Sky
4Lotto Belisol
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Netapp - Endura
7Fdj.fr
8Orica GreenEdge
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Cannondale
11Bardiani CSF
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Astana Pro Team
14Trek Factory Racing
15Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17IAM Cycling
18Team Katusha

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:03:21
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:06
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:10
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
13Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
24Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
26Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
29Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
32Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
38Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
41Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
42John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
44Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
48Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
49Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
54William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Fdj.fr
57Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
58Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
60Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
64Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
65Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
66Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
71Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
75Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
76Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
79Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
81Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
83Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
85Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
87Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
88Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
91Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
92Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
95Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
96Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
101Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
103Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
106Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
107Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
110Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
112Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
117Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
120Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
121Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
125Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:25
127Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
128Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
130Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
131Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
132Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
133Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:29
134Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:39
135Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
136Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:45
137Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
138Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
139Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
140Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
141Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr7
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
7Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
8Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
11Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
13Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:03:25
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:02
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:03
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:06
5Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
19Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Fdj.fr
22Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
23Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
24Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:21
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:41
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12:10:33
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Team Sky
4Lotto Belisol
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Netapp - Endura
7Fdj.fr
8Orica GreenEdge
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Cannondale
11Bardiani CSF
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Astana Pro Team
14Trek Factory Racing
15Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17IAM Cycling
18Team Katusha

Latest on Cyclingnews