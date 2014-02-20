Image 1 of 39 German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his second stage at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the race lead in Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 39 The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage 3 from Bank Muscat to Al Bustan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Sky pushing the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) jumps away from the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) were part of the early André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) bounced back from the previous day's disappointment to take a resounding victory at the end of stage three of the Tour of Oman in Al Bustan.

Greipel was supported by a strong Lotto-Belisol team, which didn't panic when stage favourite Peter Sagan escaped in a late attack on the climb of Al Jissah. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) were among his companions, but they were shut down inside the final kilometre on the fast descent to the finish.

The German national champion was piloted to the front by his teammates before opening up the power on the rising finish to win by several bike lengths.

A disappointed Sagan (Cannondale) was second, Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) came home in third place, with Ben Swift (Team Sky) fourth.

The 10-second stage winner's time bonus was enough to put Greipel back into the race lead, although he seems unlikely to keep it for long, with the climbers expected to move to the fore on Friday and Saturday. Greipel now has five victories to his name this season, more than any other rider.

"Maybe it looked easy but it was hard to stay with Sagan and the group because they tried to make the race hard," Greipel said modestly after pulling on the red leader's again.

"We were lucky that there was a head win on the final climbs. I had to hang on there and was pretty far back but my team brought me back to the front. They decided that they wanted to ride for me, even if the finish was more for Roelandts. In the end I still had two guys to lead me out. It was perfect timing to hit the front."

Greipel admitted he is on form and hungry to win even more in the first part of the season. "There haven't been many yet, I hope there are more to come," he said.

"I have good legs, I'd accept that but I needed the team to set me up. I win but its not about me, it's about the team."

Greipel leads Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) by eight seconds, with stage two winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) third at 10 seconds. However he knows he will loose the red jersey when the Tour of Oman heads into the serious climbs during Friday's 173km fourth stage.

"It's nice to have a leader's jersey. We got it back today but we will lose it tomorrow," he said.

A roller coaster finale

The 145km stage from the Muscat Bank headquarters to Al Bustan had a largely flat opening but featured a sting in the tail with a series of short, sharp climbs in the finale.

A small break of four riders formed almost as soon as the flag dropped, with Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare) and Kevin Ista (IAM Cycling) slipping up the road. Behind, the pace in the peloton was steady and they covered 37 kilometres in the opening hour of racing.

The sprinters' teams managed the bunch throughout the day, with Howard's Orica-GreenEDGE team sharing much of the burden of chasing. After peaking at three minutes, the gap began to gradually come down and the short but steep (10%) Al Hamriya climb also put a dent in their lead. The climb was narrow, with the peloton lining out after a front wheel puncture caused Hayden Roulston (Trek Factory Racing) to crash. He had plenty of road rash but told Cyclingnews he will continue in the race.

The riders knew the ten kilometres because the roller coaster roads led to the race hotel. As expected, the peloton split as riders accelerated or suffered. Dario Cataldo (Sky) led the pack over the final 1.4km climb of Al Jissah before his teammate and defending Tour of Oman winner Froome decided to join the action.

Froome joined forces with Cancellara, Sagan and Stybar and opened a 50 metre gap but the stiff headwind made it impossible for them to get away.

They were caught in the final kilometre, on a final rise and the Lotto Belisol quickly dragged Greipel to the front for the sprint. He did not let them down, taking his season's total to five victories, in less than a month of early-season racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3:29:08 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 17 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 19 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 23 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 31 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 33 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 36 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 38 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 43 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 44 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 45 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 47 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 49 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 50 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 51 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 54 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 55 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 59 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 60 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 61 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 62 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 63 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 64 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 66 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 70 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 71 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 74 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 75 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 77 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 79 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 80 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 81 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:00:11 84 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:36 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:00:49 86 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 87 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:56 88 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 92 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 93 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 95 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 100 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 102 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:15 104 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:17 106 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:18 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:02:38 108 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 109 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:54 110 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:03:23 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:31 113 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 116 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling 117 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 118 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 119 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 120 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 122 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 123 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 124 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 127 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 128 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 129 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 130 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 131 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 132 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 133 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 134 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 135 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 136 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:19 137 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 138 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:21 139 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:00 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 141 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:12 142 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:11:32

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 3 pts 2 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 3 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 1

Finish - Al Bustan # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf 6 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 3 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3:29:08 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 15 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 16 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 19 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:17 20 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:38 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:31 22 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 24 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 25 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 26 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:19 29 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10:27:24 2 FDJ.fr 3 Lotto-Belisol 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Team Sky 7 Team Netapp-Endura 8 Orica Greenedge 9 Ag2r La Mondiale 10 Cannondale 11 Iam Cycling 12 Team Katusha 13 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Belkin Pro Cycling 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Bardiani CSF 0:01:56

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 10:44:20 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:08 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:14 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:19 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:20 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 32 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 33 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 34 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 36 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 43 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 44 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf 49 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 51 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 55 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 58 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 62 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 63 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 64 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 65 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 68 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 70 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 71 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 72 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 73 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 76 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:30 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:35 79 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:39 81 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:00:46 83 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:56 84 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:09 85 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:15 86 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:16 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 90 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 92 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 94 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 96 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:35 99 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 100 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:38 101 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:51 102 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:54 103 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:02:58 104 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:04 105 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:06 106 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:14 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:03:43 108 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:03:48 110 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:04:42 111 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:48 112 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 113 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:51 114 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 115 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 116 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 117 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 119 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 120 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 121 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 124 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:05:06 126 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:11 127 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 128 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:20 129 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:05:41 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 132 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:05:47 133 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:59 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:06:32 135 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:35 136 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:37 137 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:39 138 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:20 139 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:07:40 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:36 141 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:51 142 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:13:10

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 30 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 24 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 14 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 12 8 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 9 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 9 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 11 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf 6 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 18 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 19 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf 4 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 3 22 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 3 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 1 27 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 1 29 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 30 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1 31 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 1 32 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10:44:28 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:06 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:08 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:12 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 10 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:27 14 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:08 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 17 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:43 19 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:03:40 20 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:04:34 21 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:40 22 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 0:04:43 23 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 24 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 25 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:03 27 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:51 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:27 29 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:06:31