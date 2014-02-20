Tour of Oman: Greipel sprints to victory on stage 3
German takes his second stage victory in Oman
Stage 3: Bank Muscat - Al Bustan
André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) bounced back from the previous day's disappointment to take a resounding victory at the end of stage three of the Tour of Oman in Al Bustan.
Greipel was supported by a strong Lotto-Belisol team, which didn't panic when stage favourite Peter Sagan escaped in a late attack on the climb of Al Jissah. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) were among his companions, but they were shut down inside the final kilometre on the fast descent to the finish.
The German national champion was piloted to the front by his teammates before opening up the power on the rising finish to win by several bike lengths.
A disappointed Sagan (Cannondale) was second, Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) came home in third place, with Ben Swift (Team Sky) fourth.
The 10-second stage winner's time bonus was enough to put Greipel back into the race lead, although he seems unlikely to keep it for long, with the climbers expected to move to the fore on Friday and Saturday. Greipel now has five victories to his name this season, more than any other rider.
"Maybe it looked easy but it was hard to stay with Sagan and the group because they tried to make the race hard," Greipel said modestly after pulling on the red leader's again.
"We were lucky that there was a head win on the final climbs. I had to hang on there and was pretty far back but my team brought me back to the front. They decided that they wanted to ride for me, even if the finish was more for Roelandts. In the end I still had two guys to lead me out. It was perfect timing to hit the front."
Greipel admitted he is on form and hungry to win even more in the first part of the season. "There haven't been many yet, I hope there are more to come," he said.
"I have good legs, I'd accept that but I needed the team to set me up. I win but its not about me, it's about the team."
Greipel leads Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) by eight seconds, with stage two winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) third at 10 seconds. However he knows he will loose the red jersey when the Tour of Oman heads into the serious climbs during Friday's 173km fourth stage.
"It's nice to have a leader's jersey. We got it back today but we will lose it tomorrow," he said.
A roller coaster finale
The 145km stage from the Muscat Bank headquarters to Al Bustan had a largely flat opening but featured a sting in the tail with a series of short, sharp climbs in the finale.
A small break of four riders formed almost as soon as the flag dropped, with Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare) and Kevin Ista (IAM Cycling) slipping up the road. Behind, the pace in the peloton was steady and they covered 37 kilometres in the opening hour of racing.
The sprinters' teams managed the bunch throughout the day, with Howard's Orica-GreenEDGE team sharing much of the burden of chasing. After peaking at three minutes, the gap began to gradually come down and the short but steep (10%) Al Hamriya climb also put a dent in their lead. The climb was narrow, with the peloton lining out after a front wheel puncture caused Hayden Roulston (Trek Factory Racing) to crash. He had plenty of road rash but told Cyclingnews he will continue in the race.
The riders knew the ten kilometres because the roller coaster roads led to the race hotel. As expected, the peloton split as riders accelerated or suffered. Dario Cataldo (Sky) led the pack over the final 1.4km climb of Al Jissah before his teammate and defending Tour of Oman winner Froome decided to join the action.
Froome joined forces with Cancellara, Sagan and Stybar and opened a 50 metre gap but the stiff headwind made it impossible for them to get away.
They were caught in the final kilometre, on a final rise and the Lotto Belisol quickly dragged Greipel to the front for the sprint. He did not let them down, taking his season's total to five victories, in less than a month of early-season racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3:29:08
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|23
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|36
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|38
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|43
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|45
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|47
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|49
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|51
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|54
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|59
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|60
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|62
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|63
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|64
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|66
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|70
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|71
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|77
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|79
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|81
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|84
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|86
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:56
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|93
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|100
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:15
|104
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|105
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:17
|106
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:18
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:38
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|109
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:54
|110
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:23
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:31
|113
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|116
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling
|117
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|119
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|120
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|122
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|124
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|127
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|128
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|129
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|132
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|133
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|134
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|136
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:19
|137
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|138
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:21
|139
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:00
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|141
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|142
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:11:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|3
|pts
|2
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|3
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|6
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3:29:08
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|8
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|15
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|16
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|19
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:17
|20
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:31
|22
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|24
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|26
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:19
|29
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10:27:24
|2
|FDJ.fr
|3
|Lotto-Belisol
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|9
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Iam Cycling
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|10:44:20
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:08
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:14
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:19
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|12
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|32
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|33
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|36
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|43
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|49
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|51
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|62
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|63
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|64
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|70
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|71
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|73
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|76
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:30
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:35
|79
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:39
|81
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|83
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|84
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:09
|85
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:15
|86
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|90
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|92
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|94
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|96
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:35
|99
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|100
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:38
|101
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:51
|102
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:54
|103
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:58
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:04
|105
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:06
|106
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:14
|107
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:03:43
|108
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|110
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:04:42
|111
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:48
|112
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|113
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:51
|114
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|116
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|117
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|121
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:05:06
|126
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:11
|127
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|128
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|129
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|132
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:05:47
|133
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:59
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:32
|135
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:35
|136
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:37
|137
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:39
|138
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:20
|139
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:40
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|141
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|142
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:13:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|24
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|14
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|12
|8
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|9
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|9
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|6
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|18
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|4
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|3
|22
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|24
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|27
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|1
|29
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|30
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|31
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|32
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10:44:28
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:06
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:27
|14
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|17
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:43
|19
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:03:40
|20
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:04:34
|21
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:40
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:43
|23
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|24
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:03
|27
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:51
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:27
|29
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:06:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32:14:00
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Lotto-Belisol
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Cannondale
|15
|Iam Cycling
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:56
