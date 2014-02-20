Trending

Tour of Oman: Greipel sprints to victory on stage 3

German takes his second stage victory in Oman

Image 1 of 39

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his second stage at the Tour of Oman

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his second stage at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the race lead in Tour of Oman

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the race lead in Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 39

The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage 3 from Bank Muscat to Al Bustan

The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage 3 from Bank Muscat to Al Bustan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) launches an attack

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) on the attack

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Sky pushing the pace in the peloton

Sky pushing the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) jumps away from the peloton

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) jumps away from the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) were part of the early four-man escape

Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) were part of the early four-man escape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge) pushes the pace

Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

The early break included Martijn Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Kevin Ista (IAM Cycling)

The early break included Martijn Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Kevin Ista (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

The stage 3 podium at the Tour of Oman

The stage 3 podium at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

The Tour of Oman peloton getting stretched out during stage 3

The Tour of Oman peloton getting stretched out during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

The Tour of Oman peloton rolls along during stage 3 from Bank Muscat to Al Bustan

The Tour of Oman peloton rolls along during stage 3 from Bank Muscat to Al Bustan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

The Tour of Oman peloton rolls along during stage 3 from Bank Muscat to Al Bustan

The Tour of Oman peloton rolls along during stage 3 from Bank Muscat to Al Bustan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage 3

The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

The Tour of Oman peloton navigating through some road furniture during stage 3

The Tour of Oman peloton navigating through some road furniture during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) at the head of the peloton

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Stijn Vandenbergh and Rigoberto Uran

Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Stijn Vandenbergh and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Lotto Belisol's Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg enjoy a bit of tubing

Lotto Belisol's Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg enjoy a bit of tubing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

Lotto Belisol's Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg take advantage of their hotel amenities at the Tour of Oman

Lotto Belisol's Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg take advantage of their hotel amenities at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Oman

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Oman

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory on stage 3 in Oman while Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had to settle for second

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory on stage 3 in Oman while Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had to settle for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

The sprint finale in stage 3 at the Tour of Oman

The sprint finale in stage 3 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

A happy Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) after winning for the second time in three days in Oman

A happy Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) after winning for the second time in three days in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

Stage 3 winner Andre Greipel celebrates with Lotto Belisol teammate Tony Gallopin

Stage 3 winner Andre Greipel celebrates with Lotto Belisol teammate Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey after winning stage 3

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

Once again Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey

Once again Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Katusha teammates Dani Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez

Katusha teammates Dani Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

An attentive Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) marks an attack

An attentive Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) marks an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Rudiger Selig (Katusha) tucks for a descent in the Tour of Oman

Rudiger Selig (Katusha) tucks for a descent in the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets aero in Oman

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets aero in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack during stage 3 at the Tour of Oman

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack during stage 3 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

Chris Froome (Sky) goes on the offensive on a climb late in stage 3

Chris Froome (Sky) goes on the offensive on a climb late in stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacks near the end of stage 3

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacks near the end of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the attack

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes the win on stage 3

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes the win on stage 3
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 38 of 39

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 39 of 39

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took over the lead in Oman

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took over the lead in Oman
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) bounced back from the previous day's disappointment to take a resounding victory at the end of stage three of the Tour of Oman in Al Bustan.

Greipel was supported by a strong Lotto-Belisol team, which didn't panic when stage favourite Peter Sagan escaped in a late attack on the climb of Al Jissah. Chris Froome (Team Sky), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) were among his companions, but they were shut down inside the final kilometre on the fast descent to the finish.

The German national champion was piloted to the front by his teammates before opening up the power on the rising finish to win by several bike lengths.

A disappointed Sagan (Cannondale) was second, Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) came home in third place, with Ben Swift (Team Sky) fourth.

The 10-second stage winner's time bonus was enough to put Greipel back into the race lead, although he seems unlikely to keep it for long, with the climbers expected to move to the fore on Friday and Saturday. Greipel now has five victories to his name this season, more than any other rider.

"Maybe it looked easy but it was hard to stay with Sagan and the group because they tried to make the race hard," Greipel said modestly after pulling on the red leader's again.

"We were lucky that there was a head win on the final climbs. I had to hang on there and was pretty far back but my team brought me back to the front. They decided that they wanted to ride for me, even if the finish was more for Roelandts. In the end I still had two guys to lead me out. It was perfect timing to hit the front."

Greipel admitted he is on form and hungry to win even more in the first part of the season. "There haven't been many yet, I hope there are more to come," he said.

"I have good legs, I'd accept that but I needed the team to set me up. I win but its not about me, it's about the team."

Greipel leads Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) by eight seconds, with stage two winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) third at 10 seconds. However he knows he will loose the red jersey when the Tour of Oman heads into the serious climbs during Friday's 173km fourth stage.

"It's nice to have a leader's jersey. We got it back today but we will lose it tomorrow," he said.

A roller coaster finale

The 145km stage from the Muscat Bank headquarters to Al Bustan had a largely flat opening but featured a sting in the tail with a series of short, sharp climbs in the finale.

A small break of four riders formed almost as soon as the flag dropped, with Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Maaskant (UnitedHealthcare) and Kevin Ista (IAM Cycling) slipping up the road. Behind, the pace in the peloton was steady and they covered 37 kilometres in the opening hour of racing.

The sprinters' teams managed the bunch throughout the day, with Howard's Orica-GreenEDGE team sharing much of the burden of chasing. After peaking at three minutes, the gap began to gradually come down and the short but steep (10%) Al Hamriya climb also put a dent in their lead. The climb was narrow, with the peloton lining out after a front wheel puncture caused Hayden Roulston (Trek Factory Racing) to crash. He had plenty of road rash but told Cyclingnews he will continue in the race.

The riders knew the ten kilometres because the roller coaster roads led to the race hotel. As expected, the peloton split as riders accelerated or suffered. Dario Cataldo (Sky) led the pack over the final 1.4km climb of Al Jissah before his teammate and defending Tour of Oman winner Froome decided to join the action.

Froome joined forces with Cancellara, Sagan and Stybar and opened a 50 metre gap but the stiff headwind made it impossible for them to get away.

They were caught in the final kilometre, on a final rise and the Lotto Belisol quickly dragged Greipel to the front for the sprint. He did not let them down, taking his season's total to five victories, in less than a month of early-season racing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol3:29:08
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
5Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
11Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
17Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
23Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
36Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
38Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
41Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
43Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
44Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
45Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
47Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
49Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
50Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
51Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
54David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
55Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
59Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
60Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
62Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
63Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
64Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
66Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
70Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
71Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
75Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
77Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
79Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
80Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
81Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:00:11
84Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:36
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:00:49
86Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
87Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:56
88William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
92Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
93Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
95Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
100Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
102Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:02:15
104Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
105Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:17
106Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:02:18
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:38
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
109Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:54
110Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
111Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:03:23
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:31
113Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
116Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling
117Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
118Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
119Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
120Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
122John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
123Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
124Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
127Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
128Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
129Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
130Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
131Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
132Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
133Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
134Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
136Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:19
137Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
138Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:21
139Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:00
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
141Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:12
142Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:11:32

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf3pts
2Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf3pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling1

Finish - Al Bustan
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr9
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky7
5Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf6
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura3
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale3:29:08
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
8David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
15Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
16Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
19Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:17
20Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:38
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:31
22Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
24Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
25Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
26Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:19
29Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step10:27:24
2FDJ.fr
3Lotto-Belisol
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Sky
7Team Netapp-Endura
8Orica Greenedge
9Ag2r La Mondiale
10Cannondale
11Iam Cycling
12Team Katusha
13Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Astana Pro Team
15Belkin Pro Cycling
16Trek Factory Racing
17Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Bardiani CSF0:01:56

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol10:44:20
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:08
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:14
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:00:19
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
12Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
32Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
33David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
34Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
36Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
43Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
44Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
49Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
51Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
55Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
57Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
58Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
62Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
63Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
64Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
65Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
70Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
71Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
72Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
73Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
76Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:30
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:35
79Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:39
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:44
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:00:46
83Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:56
84Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:09
85Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:02:15
86Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:16
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
90Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
91Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
92William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
96Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:02:35
99Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
100Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:02:38
101Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:51
102Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:54
103Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:58
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:04
105Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:06
106Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:14
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:03:43
108Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:48
110Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:04:42
111Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:48
112Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
113Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:51
114Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
115Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
116Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
117Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
119Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
120Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
121Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
124Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:05:06
126Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:11
127John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
128Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
129Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:05:41
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
132Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:05:47
133Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:59
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:06:32
135Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:35
136Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:37
137Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:39
138Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:20
139Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:40
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:36
141Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:51
142Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:13:10

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol30pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge24
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr22
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf14
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale12
8Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
9Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf9
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky7
11Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
12Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf6
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
18Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
19Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf4
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
21Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale3
22Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura3
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
24Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling3
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol1
27Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf1
29Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
30Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
31Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura1
32Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge10:44:28
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:06
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:12
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
6David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:27
14Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:08
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
17Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:43
19Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:40
20Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:04:34
21Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:40
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:43
23Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
24Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
25Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:03
27Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:51
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:27
29Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:06:31

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step32:14:00
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3FDJ.fr
4Ag2r La Mondiale
5Team Katusha
6Lotto-Belisol
7BMC Racing Team
8Team Sky
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Orica Greenedge
11Team Netapp-Endura
12Belkin Pro Cycling
13Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Cannondale
15Iam Cycling
16Astana Pro Team
17Trek Factory Racing
18Bardiani CSF0:01:56

 

