Sagan opens his account at the Tour of Oman

First win of season for Slovak rider

Image 1 of 50

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 50

Joaquim Rodriguez and Vladimir Isaichev

Joaquim Rodriguez and Vladimir Isaichev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 50

Stijn Vandenbergh, Zdenek Stybar and Rigoberto Uran

Stijn Vandenbergh, Zdenek Stybar and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 50

Greg Van Avermaet

Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 50

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 50

Chris Froome on a climb

Chris Froome on a climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 50

Peter Sagan looks back to check his status

Peter Sagan looks back to check his status
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 50

Peter Sagan, Vicenzo Nibali and Rigoberto Uran

Peter Sagan, Vicenzo Nibali and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 50

Peter Sagan, Vicenzo Nibali and Rigoberto Uran

Peter Sagan, Vicenzo Nibali and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 50

Rigoberto Uran and Peter Sagan

Rigoberto Uran and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 50

Rigoberto Uran, Peter Sagan and Vicenzo Nibali

Rigoberto Uran, Peter Sagan and Vicenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali, Rigoberto Uran and Peter Sagan

Vicenzo Nibali, Rigoberto Uran and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 50

Stijn Vandenbergh, Zdenek Stybar and Rigoberto Uran

Stijn Vandenbergh, Zdenek Stybar and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 50

Jelle Wallays, Yaroslav Popovych, Greg Van Avermaet and Evan Huffman

Jelle Wallays, Yaroslav Popovych, Greg Van Avermaet and Evan Huffman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 50

A group escapes from the peloton

A group escapes from the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 50

The peloton keeps the break in sight

The peloton keeps the break in sight
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 50

The peloton in Oman

The peloton in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 50

Hofland of team Belkin Pro Cycling Team wins the yellow jersey as well as the green jersey of the first stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Hofland of team Belkin Pro Cycling Team wins the yellow jersey as well as the green jersey of the first stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 50

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 50

Jelle Wallays, Evan Huffman, Yaroslav Popovych and Greg Van Avermaet

Jelle Wallays, Evan Huffman, Yaroslav Popovych and Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 50

Greg Van Avermaet

Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 50

Jurgen Van Den Broeck

Jurgen Van Den Broeck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 50

Jurgen Van Den Broeck

Jurgen Van Den Broeck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 50

The peloton amidst the Oman landscape

The peloton amidst the Oman landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali, Rigoberto Uran and Peter Sagan

Vicenzo Nibali, Rigoberto Uran and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 50

Peter Sagan celebrates victory

Peter Sagan celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 50

The peloton rounds a bend

The peloton rounds a bend
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 50

Race leader Peter Sagan, Sprint leader Andre Greipel, Most aggressive rider Jelle Wallays
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Race leader Peter Sagan, Sprint leader Andre Greipel, Most aggressive rider Jelle Wallays
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 50

Sprint jersey leader Andre Greipel

Sprint jersey leader Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 50

Peter Sagan on the podium

Peter Sagan on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 50

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 50

Race leader Peter Sagan

Race leader Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 50

Peter Sagan on the podium

Peter Sagan on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 50

Peter Sagan on the podium

Peter Sagan on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 50

Peter Sagan dons the red leader's jersey

Peter Sagan dons the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 50

Stage winner Peter Sagan

Stage winner Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 50

Peter Sagan and Kristijan Koren

Peter Sagan and Kristijan Koren
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 50

Peter Sagan and Moreno Moser

Peter Sagan and Moreno Moser
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 50

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 in Oman

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 50

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 in Oman

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 50

Peter Sagan gets his first win of 2014

Peter Sagan gets his first win of 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 50

Belgian Wallays Jelle of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team celebrates on the podium as he receives white jersey for the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: AFP)

Belgian Wallays Jelle of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team celebrates on the podium as he receives white jersey for the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 43 of 50

Peter Sagan also gets the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan also gets the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 50

Peter Sagan gets the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan gets the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 45 of 50

Stage winner Peter Sagan on the podium

Stage winner Peter Sagan on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 46 of 50

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 47 of 50

Germany's Andre Greipel (R) of Lotto Belisol team celebrates after receives the green jersey, awarded to the rider who is leading the overall points ranking
(Image credit: AFP)

Germany's Andre Greipel (R) of Lotto Belisol team celebrates after receives the green jersey, awarded to the rider who is leading the overall points ranking
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 48 of 50

The peloton during stage 4 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)

The peloton during stage 4 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 49 of 50

The peloton battles the win during stage 4 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)

The peloton battles the win during stage 4 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 50

Riders in the Tour of Oman during stage 4
(Image credit: AFP)

Riders in the Tour of Oman during stage 4
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finally landed his first victory of 2014 stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, using his descending skills, aggression, quick thinking and speed to show that he is not distracted by speculation about his future and that he is on form as the Classics begin to loom on the horizon.

The 24-year-old Slovakian comfortably out sprinted fellow escapees Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) outside the Ministry of Housing in Muscat after the race exploded on the four climbs of the Bousher Alamrat highway.

Sagan's win also gave him the overall lead ahead of Saturday's decisive stage to Green Mountain. Uran is second overall at 10 seconds, with Nibali third at 14 seconds.

The trio jumped clear in the finale of Friday's stage, after Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked on the fourth and final ascent of Bousher Alamrat (3.2km at 6.8%). Another stiff headwind nullified several attacks from Team Sky and facilitated the chase. Sagan, Nibali and Uran - who had tracked Froome's earlier move - escaped on the run-in to the finish, quickly building up a lead of 15 seconds.

With three kilometres to go, they stretched their margin out to 20 seconds. However the break lost time with just over a kilometre to go as they hit a final roundabout. The trio was on the wrong side of the road for the right turn, with a footpath suddenly blocking the best line. Sagan bunny hopped the path and went the right way, while Uran and Nibali were forced to go the long way around the island and then chase Sagan.

That allowed the peloton to almost catch them but they held on, with Sagan and Uran crossing the line two seconds ahead of the others. Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) led the 40-man bunch home in fourth place.

Happy to have won at last

After second place finishes on stages at the Tour de San Luis, Dubai Tour and earlier this week in Oman, Sagan admitted it was a relief to land his first win of the season.

"I'm happy to have won. I tried to win yesterday too, but it's important it's come now. It's important for me and for the team and so we're happy. I think I proved that my form is good. It was a hard stage," he said.

Sagan's failure to win had sparked doubts about is form, but he explained that, at least in Oman, there were other factors beyond his control.

"The outcome of races also depends on the wind," he said. "I went for alone too yesterday but we got pulled back and 80 riders fought for the win. This time it was windy on the climb but we made it to the finish.

"I attacked and did the descent without pedaling. I saw that Vincenzo and Uran came across to me. We worked well together and made it."

The early action

The stage was animated by an early break featuring Evan Huffman (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Their lead stretched out in excess of six minutes at one point, but the move began to falter on the finishing circuit, which featured the four climbs of Bousher Alamrat.

Van Avermaet was the final survivor from the early break, and he approached the foot of the final climb with 55 seconds in hand on the peloton, which was now being led by Team Sky after Mikel Nieve desisted in his lone pursuit of the leader.

By then, the main bunch had been significantly whittled down by the repeat ascensions - Andy Schleck (Trek) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were among those dropped - and as the gradient bit once again, Froome himself jumped clear, bringing Uran with him. Froome led Uran over the top of the final climb, but they were soon reeled in on the descent. Then it was Sagan's turn to strike sand prove his form is excellent, that he is not distracted by transfer talk and than he certainly hasn't lost his instinctive winning ability.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale4:02:20
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
17Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
21Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:08
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:00:46
25Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:17
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
34Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
40Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
43Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
45Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
47Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
48Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
50Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
53Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
54Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
55Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
58Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:36
62Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:08:52
63Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:09:15
64Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
65Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
66Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
67Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
68Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
71Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
74Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
76Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
77Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
78Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:04
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
80Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
82Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
84Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
85Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
86Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
88Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:44
89Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
91Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
94Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
99Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:10
103André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
104Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
106Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
107Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
108Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
109Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling
110Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
111John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
115Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
117Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
118Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
119Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
120Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
121Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
122Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
124Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
127Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
128Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
129Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
130Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
131Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
132Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
133Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf
134Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
135Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
136Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
137Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
139Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
140Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
141Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Finish - Ministry of Housing
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale15pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge7
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol6
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
9Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale4:02:20
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:02
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:46
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:01:17
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
8David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:15
12Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:04
14Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:44
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:10
21Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
22Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
23Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
27Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:07:12
2Lotto-Belisol0:00:38
3IAM Cycling
4Team Sky
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:07
6Cannondale
7Astana Pro Team0:01:09
8Team Katusha
9BMC Racing Team0:01:22
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:53
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:24
13Team Netapp-Endura
14Trek Factory Racing
15Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17FDJ.fr0:11:06
18Bardiani CSF0:11:37

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale14:46:44
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:00:17
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:18
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
11Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:24
24Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:02
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
32Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
33Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:33
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
37Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
41Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
43Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
44Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
49Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
50Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
53Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
55Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:52
57Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:03:29
58Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:36
59Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:17
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:04:56
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:52
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:09:31
63Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
65Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
67Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
68Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:09:57
69Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:10:07
70Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:11:22
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:11:27
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
74Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:17
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:14:02
76Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
77Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:14:58
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura0:17:20
79Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
80Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
82Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:56
83Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:00
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
86Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:18:09
87Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:15
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:18:24
89Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:19:15
90Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:19:38
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:56
92William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:20:43
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:21:06
95Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:21:14
96Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:21:16
97Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:21:26
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
99Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:36
101Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:21:42
102Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:21:50
103Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:31
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:51
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:23:21
106Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
107Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:23:22
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
109Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:23:25
112Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
113Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:39
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:23:41
115Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:57
116Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura0:24:04
117Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:20
118Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:24:54
119Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:25:48
120Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:25:54
121Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:57
122Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
123Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
124Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
125Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
126Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
127Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:26:12
130John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:25
131Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:26
132Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:28
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:27:16
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:27:38
135Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:27:41
136Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:27:43
137Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:27:45
138Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:26
139Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling0:28:46
140Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:57
141Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:34:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale27
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge24
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr22
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf14
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf9
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol7
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge7
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky7
18Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
19Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf6
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
21Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
24Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
25Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf4
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
27Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale3
28Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura3
29Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
30Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling3
31Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
33Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
34Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf1
35Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
37Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
39Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura1
40Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale14:46:44
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:18
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:02
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
5David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:33
6Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:03:29
11Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:31
12Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:11:27
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:56
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:15
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:56
16Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:21:14
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:21:42
18Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:21:50
19Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:51
20Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:23:22
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:39
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:57
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:24:54
24Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:25:48
25Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura0:25:57
26Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
27Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:27:41
29Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:27:45

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge44:21:12
2Lotto-Belisol0:00:38
3Team Sky
4IAM Cycling
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:07
6Cannondale
7Team Katusha0:01:09
8Astana Pro Team
9BMC Racing Team0:01:22
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:53
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12Team Netapp-Endura0:02:24
13Belkin Pro Cycling
14Trek Factory Racing
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:39
16Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17FDJ.fr0:11:06
18Bardiani CSF0:13:33

 

