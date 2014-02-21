Sagan opens his account at the Tour of Oman
First win of season for Slovak rider
Stage 4: Wadi Al Abiyad - Ministry of Housing (Boshar)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finally landed his first victory of 2014 stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, using his descending skills, aggression, quick thinking and speed to show that he is not distracted by speculation about his future and that he is on form as the Classics begin to loom on the horizon.
The 24-year-old Slovakian comfortably out sprinted fellow escapees Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) outside the Ministry of Housing in Muscat after the race exploded on the four climbs of the Bousher Alamrat highway.
Sagan's win also gave him the overall lead ahead of Saturday's decisive stage to Green Mountain. Uran is second overall at 10 seconds, with Nibali third at 14 seconds.
The trio jumped clear in the finale of Friday's stage, after Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked on the fourth and final ascent of Bousher Alamrat (3.2km at 6.8%). Another stiff headwind nullified several attacks from Team Sky and facilitated the chase. Sagan, Nibali and Uran - who had tracked Froome's earlier move - escaped on the run-in to the finish, quickly building up a lead of 15 seconds.
With three kilometres to go, they stretched their margin out to 20 seconds. However the break lost time with just over a kilometre to go as they hit a final roundabout. The trio was on the wrong side of the road for the right turn, with a footpath suddenly blocking the best line. Sagan bunny hopped the path and went the right way, while Uran and Nibali were forced to go the long way around the island and then chase Sagan.
That allowed the peloton to almost catch them but they held on, with Sagan and Uran crossing the line two seconds ahead of the others. Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) led the 40-man bunch home in fourth place.
Happy to have won at last
After second place finishes on stages at the Tour de San Luis, Dubai Tour and earlier this week in Oman, Sagan admitted it was a relief to land his first win of the season.
"I'm happy to have won. I tried to win yesterday too, but it's important it's come now. It's important for me and for the team and so we're happy. I think I proved that my form is good. It was a hard stage," he said.
Sagan's failure to win had sparked doubts about is form, but he explained that, at least in Oman, there were other factors beyond his control.
"The outcome of races also depends on the wind," he said. "I went for alone too yesterday but we got pulled back and 80 riders fought for the win. This time it was windy on the climb but we made it to the finish.
"I attacked and did the descent without pedaling. I saw that Vincenzo and Uran came across to me. We worked well together and made it."
The early action
The stage was animated by an early break featuring Evan Huffman (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Their lead stretched out in excess of six minutes at one point, but the move began to falter on the finishing circuit, which featured the four climbs of Bousher Alamrat.
Van Avermaet was the final survivor from the early break, and he approached the foot of the final climb with 55 seconds in hand on the peloton, which was now being led by Team Sky after Mikel Nieve desisted in his lone pursuit of the leader.
By then, the main bunch had been significantly whittled down by the repeat ascensions - Andy Schleck (Trek) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were among those dropped - and as the gradient bit once again, Froome himself jumped clear, bringing Uran with him. Froome led Uran over the top of the final climb, but they were soon reeled in on the descent. Then it was Sagan's turn to strike sand prove his form is excellent, that he is not distracted by transfer talk and than he certainly hasn't lost his instinctive winning ability.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4:02:20
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|21
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:08
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:46
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|34
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|40
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|43
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|45
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|47
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|50
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|54
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|55
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:36
|62
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:52
|63
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:09:15
|64
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|65
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|67
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|68
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|71
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|74
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|76
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:04
|79
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|82
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|84
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|85
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:44
|89
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|91
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|94
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|99
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:10
|103
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|104
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|106
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|107
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|108
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling
|110
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|111
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|115
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|118
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|119
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|121
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|122
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|127
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|128
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|130
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|131
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|132
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|133
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|134
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|135
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|136
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|137
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|139
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|140
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|141
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|7
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|9
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4:02:20
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:01:17
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|8
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:15
|12
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:04
|14
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:44
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:10
|21
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|23
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|27
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:07:12
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:38
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:07
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|13
|Team Netapp-Endura
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:06
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:11:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|14:46:44
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:17
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:18
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:24
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|32
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|33
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol
|37
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|41
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|43
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|49
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|50
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|53
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:52
|57
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:03:29
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:36
|59
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:17
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:04:56
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:52
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:31
|63
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|65
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|67
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:09:57
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:10:07
|70
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:22
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:27
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|74
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:17
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:02
|76
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:14:58
|78
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:17:20
|79
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|82
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:56
|83
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:00
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|86
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:09
|87
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:15
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:18:24
|89
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:15
|90
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:38
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:56
|92
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:43
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:21:06
|95
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:14
|96
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:21:16
|97
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:26
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|99
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:36
|101
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:42
|102
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:50
|103
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:31
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:51
|105
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:23:21
|106
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|107
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:23:22
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:25
|112
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:39
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:23:41
|115
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:57
|116
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:24:04
|117
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:20
|118
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:24:54
|119
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:25:48
|120
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:25:54
|121
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|122
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|123
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|124
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|125
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|126
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|127
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|129
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:26:12
|130
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:25
|131
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:26
|132
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:28
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:27:16
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:38
|135
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:27:41
|136
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:27:43
|137
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:27:45
|138
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:26
|139
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:28:46
|140
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:57
|141
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:34:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|27
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|24
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|14
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|9
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|7
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|18
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|6
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|21
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|24
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|25
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|4
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|27
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|29
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|30
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|31
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|33
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|1
|35
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|37
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|40
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|14:46:44
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:18
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:33
|6
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:03:29
|11
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:31
|12
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:11:27
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:56
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:15
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:56
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:14
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:42
|18
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:50
|19
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:51
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:23:22
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:39
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:57
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:24:54
|24
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:25:48
|25
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:25:57
|26
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|27
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:27:41
|29
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:27:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|44:21:12
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:38
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:07
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:24
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:39
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:06
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:13:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy