Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finally landed his first victory of 2014 stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, using his descending skills, aggression, quick thinking and speed to show that he is not distracted by speculation about his future and that he is on form as the Classics begin to loom on the horizon.

The 24-year-old Slovakian comfortably out sprinted fellow escapees Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) outside the Ministry of Housing in Muscat after the race exploded on the four climbs of the Bousher Alamrat highway.

Sagan's win also gave him the overall lead ahead of Saturday's decisive stage to Green Mountain. Uran is second overall at 10 seconds, with Nibali third at 14 seconds.

The trio jumped clear in the finale of Friday's stage, after Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked on the fourth and final ascent of Bousher Alamrat (3.2km at 6.8%). Another stiff headwind nullified several attacks from Team Sky and facilitated the chase. Sagan, Nibali and Uran - who had tracked Froome's earlier move - escaped on the run-in to the finish, quickly building up a lead of 15 seconds.

With three kilometres to go, they stretched their margin out to 20 seconds. However the break lost time with just over a kilometre to go as they hit a final roundabout. The trio was on the wrong side of the road for the right turn, with a footpath suddenly blocking the best line. Sagan bunny hopped the path and went the right way, while Uran and Nibali were forced to go the long way around the island and then chase Sagan.

That allowed the peloton to almost catch them but they held on, with Sagan and Uran crossing the line two seconds ahead of the others. Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) led the 40-man bunch home in fourth place.

Happy to have won at last

After second place finishes on stages at the Tour de San Luis, Dubai Tour and earlier this week in Oman, Sagan admitted it was a relief to land his first win of the season.

"I'm happy to have won. I tried to win yesterday too, but it's important it's come now. It's important for me and for the team and so we're happy. I think I proved that my form is good. It was a hard stage," he said.

Sagan's failure to win had sparked doubts about is form, but he explained that, at least in Oman, there were other factors beyond his control.

"The outcome of races also depends on the wind," he said. "I went for alone too yesterday but we got pulled back and 80 riders fought for the win. This time it was windy on the climb but we made it to the finish.

"I attacked and did the descent without pedaling. I saw that Vincenzo and Uran came across to me. We worked well together and made it."

The early action

The stage was animated by an early break featuring Evan Huffman (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Their lead stretched out in excess of six minutes at one point, but the move began to falter on the finishing circuit, which featured the four climbs of Bousher Alamrat.

Van Avermaet was the final survivor from the early break, and he approached the foot of the final climb with 55 seconds in hand on the peloton, which was now being led by Team Sky after Mikel Nieve desisted in his lone pursuit of the leader.

By then, the main bunch had been significantly whittled down by the repeat ascensions - Andy Schleck (Trek) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were among those dropped - and as the gradient bit once again, Froome himself jumped clear, bringing Uran with him. Froome led Uran over the top of the final climb, but they were soon reeled in on the descent. Then it was Sagan's turn to strike sand prove his form is excellent, that he is not distracted by transfer talk and than he certainly hasn't lost his instinctive winning ability.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4:02:20 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 17 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 21 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:08 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:46 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:17 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 34 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 40 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 43 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 45 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 47 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 48 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 50 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 53 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 54 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 55 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 58 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 60 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:36 62 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:52 63 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:09:15 64 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 65 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 66 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 67 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 68 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 71 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 74 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 76 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 77 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 78 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:04 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 80 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 82 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 84 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 85 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 86 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 88 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:44 89 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 91 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 94 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 99 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 100 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:21:10 103 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 104 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 106 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 107 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 108 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 109 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling 110 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 111 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 115 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 117 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 118 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 119 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 120 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 121 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 122 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 127 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 128 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 129 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 130 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 131 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 132 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 133 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf 134 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 135 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 136 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 137 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 139 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 140 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 141 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Finish - Ministry of Housing # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 15 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 7 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 6 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 9 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4:02:20 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:46 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:01:17 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 8 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 9 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:15 12 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:04 14 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:44 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:10 21 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 22 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 23 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 27 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:07:12 2 Lotto-Belisol 0:00:38 3 IAM Cycling 4 Team Sky 5 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:07 6 Cannondale 7 Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 8 Team Katusha 9 BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 10 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:53 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:24 13 Team Netapp-Endura 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 16 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 FDJ.fr 0:11:06 18 Bardiani CSF 0:11:37

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 14:46:44 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:17 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:18 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:24 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:02 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 32 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 33 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:33 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto-Belisol 37 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 41 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 43 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 44 Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 45 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 49 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 50 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 53 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 55 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:52 57 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:03:29 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:36 59 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:17 60 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:04:56 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:52 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:09:31 63 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 65 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf 67 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 68 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:09:57 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:10:07 70 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:22 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:27 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 74 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:17 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:02 76 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 77 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:14:58 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 0:17:20 79 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 80 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 82 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:56 83 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:00 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 86 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:09 87 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:15 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:18:24 89 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:15 90 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:38 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:56 92 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:20:43 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:21:06 95 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:21:14 96 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:21:16 97 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:26 98 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 99 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:36 101 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:42 102 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:21:50 103 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:31 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:51 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:23:21 106 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 107 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:23:22 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 109 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:23:25 112 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 113 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:39 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:23:41 115 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:57 116 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp-Endura 0:24:04 117 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:20 118 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:24:54 119 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:25:48 120 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:25:54 121 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:57 122 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 123 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 124 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 125 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 126 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 127 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:26:12 130 John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:25 131 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:26 132 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:28 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:27:16 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:27:38 135 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:27:41 136 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:27:43 137 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:27:45 138 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:26 139 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:28:46 140 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:57 141 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:34:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 27 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 24 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 14 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 9 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 7 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 7 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 18 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Csf 6 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 21 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 24 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 25 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani Csf 4 26 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 27 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 3 28 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 3 29 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 30 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 31 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 33 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 1 35 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 37 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1 39 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 1 40 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 14:46:44 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:02 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:33 6 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:03:29 11 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:31 12 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:11:27 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:56 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:15 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:56 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:21:14 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:42 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:21:50 19 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:51 20 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:23:22 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:39 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:57 23 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:24:54 24 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:25:48 25 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp-Endura 0:25:57 26 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 27 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:27:41 29 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:27:45