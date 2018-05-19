Trending

Tour of Norway: Groenewegen wins stage 4

Dutchman takes race lead with one stage remaining

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) hits the line first

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) hits the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5:04:22
2Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
4Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
5Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
6Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
7Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
14Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
18Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
21Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
25Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
32Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
35Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
37Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
39Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:05
40Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:07
41Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
42Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
43Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
44Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
45Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
46Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
47Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
49Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
50Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
51Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
53Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
54Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
57Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
58Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
59Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:12
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
63Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
65Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
70Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
72Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
73Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
74Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
75Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
77Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
78Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
79Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:19
83Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:21
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
85Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
86Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
87Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
88Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
89Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
90Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
91Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
92Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
93Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:29
94Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:31
95Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
96Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:33
97Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:46
98Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:51
99Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:05
100Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:40
101Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:02:57
102Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
103Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:41
104Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
105Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:36
106Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
107Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex0:07:10
108Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
109Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
111Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:58
112Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
113Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
114Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
115Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:18:08
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Sprint 2, km 56.5 - Flisa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3pts
2Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 1, km 99 - Elverum
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3pts
2Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15pts
2Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky13
4Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport12
5Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy11
6Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic10
7Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij8
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data6
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
13Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop3
14Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1, km 153 - Gåsbu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop6pts
2Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij5
3Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team4
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex2
6Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop1

Mountain 2, km 201 - Byflaten
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop4pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
3Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:13:06
2Team Coop
3Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
4Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
5Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
6Aqua Blue Sport
7Gazprom - Rusvelo
8Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:07
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
10Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
11Team Virtu Cycling0:00:12
12Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Tarteletto - Isorex0:00:14
15Team Sky0:00:19
16Team Dimension Data
17Israel Cycling Academy0:00:24
18Joker Icopal0:00:26
19Uno-x Norwegian Development Team0:00:42
20Bardiani Csf0:06:36

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo17:12:37
2Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:11
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
4Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:28
7Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
8Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:30
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
10Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:31
11Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
12Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:32
13Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:34
14Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
15Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
17Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
25Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
26Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
27Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
29Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:37
32Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:38
33Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
34Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
35Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:41
36Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
38Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
39Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
41Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
42Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
44Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
45Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:42
46Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:00:43
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:46
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
49Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
50Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
51Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
54August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
55Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
56Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:55
57Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
58Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:00
59Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:10
60Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:15
61Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:16
62Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:01:20
63Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
64Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:37
65Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
66Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:41
67Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:45
68Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:49
69Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:54
70Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:57
71Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:03
73Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop0:02:04
74Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:14
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:16
76Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:02:24
77Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:25
78Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:33
79Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:02:37
80Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:47
81Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:53
82Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:11
83Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:14
84Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex0:03:18
85Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:03:58
86Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:50
87Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:51
88Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:03
89Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:07
90Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:11
91Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:26
92Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:05:47
93Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:08
94Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:18
95Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:54
96Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:15
97Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:37
98Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:07:46
99Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:07
100Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:15
101Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:33
102Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:09:10
103Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:10:14
104Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:24
105Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:58
106Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:31
107Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex0:13:20
108Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:34
109Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:25
110Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:56
111Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:17:44
112Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:52
113Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:31
114Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:20:36
115Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:19
116David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:28:55
117Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:30:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy52pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo45
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data35
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
5Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop29
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky27
7Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij26
8Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic24
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias23
10Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22
11Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky17
12Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
13Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport14
14Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
15Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport12
16Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
17Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling10
18Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
19Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic9
20Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling9
21Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
22Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop7
23Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
24Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
25Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team6
26Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
27Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
28Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal4
29Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
30Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop4
31Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
32Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
33Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
34Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
35Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
36Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
37Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal3
38Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3
39Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop3
40Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling2
41Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
42Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
43Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling1
44David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop23pts
2Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop8
3Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling8
4Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop6
5Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
6Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling6
7Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij5
8Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal4
9Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal4
10Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team4
11Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team4
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
13Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
14Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
16Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
17Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
18Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
19David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex2
20Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
21Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team17:13:05
2Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:06
3Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
4Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:13
6Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:13
7Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:17
8Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:29
9Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop0:01:36
10Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:25
11Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:05:19
12Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:26
13Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:06
14Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:28
15Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:17:16
16Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Coop51:39:29
2Aqua Blue Sport
3Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:01
4Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
5Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
6Gazprom - Rusvelo
7Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:09
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:11
10Team Virtu Cycling0:00:13
11Team Sky0:00:20
12Israel Cycling Academy0:00:21
13Joker Icopal0:00:30
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:41
15Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:46
16Tarteletto - Isorex0:00:47
17Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:01:07
18Team Dimension Data0:02:41
19Uno-x Norwegian Development Team0:04:06
20Bardiani Csf0:07:56

Latest on Cyclingnews