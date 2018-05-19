Tour of Norway: Groenewegen wins stage 4
Dutchman takes race lead with one stage remaining
Stage 4: Kongsvinger - Brumunddal
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5:04:22
|2
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|14
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|23
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|25
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|33
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|35
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|37
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:05
|40
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:07
|41
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|43
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|44
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|45
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|46
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|47
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|49
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|50
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|53
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
|54
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|57
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|58
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|59
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:12
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|63
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|64
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|70
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|71
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|72
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|73
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|75
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|78
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|79
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|83
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:21
|84
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|85
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|86
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|87
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|88
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|89
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|90
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|91
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|92
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|93
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:29
|94
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:31
|95
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|96
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:33
|97
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:46
|98
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:51
|99
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:05
|100
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:01:40
|101
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:57
|102
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|103
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:41
|104
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|105
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:36
|106
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|107
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:07:10
|108
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|109
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|111
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:58
|112
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|114
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:18:08
|117
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|pts
|2
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|pts
|2
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|13
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|5
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|7
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|13
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|14
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|6
|pts
|2
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|3
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|2
|6
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|4
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|3
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:13:06
|2
|Team Coop
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|4
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|5
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|8
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:07
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|10
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:12
|12
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:00:14
|15
|Team Sky
|0:00:19
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:24
|18
|Joker Icopal
|0:00:26
|19
|Uno-x Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:42
|20
|Bardiani Csf
|0:06:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17:12:37
|2
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:11
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:27
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:28
|7
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|8
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:30
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:31
|11
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|12
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:32
|13
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:34
|14
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|15
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|26
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|27
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:37
|32
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:38
|33
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|35
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:41
|36
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|38
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|41
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|42
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|44
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|45
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:42
|46
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:43
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:46
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|49
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|55
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|56
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|57
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|58
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:00
|59
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:01:10
|60
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|61
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:16
|62
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:01:20
|63
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|65
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|66
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:01:41
|67
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|68
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:49
|69
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:54
|70
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:57
|71
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:03
|73
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|0:02:04
|74
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:14
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:16
|76
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:24
|77
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:25
|78
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:33
|79
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:02:37
|80
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:47
|81
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:53
|82
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:11
|83
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:14
|84
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:03:18
|85
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:58
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:50
|87
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:51
|88
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:03
|89
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:07
|90
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:11
|91
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:26
|92
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:05:47
|93
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:08
|94
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:18
|95
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:54
|96
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:15
|97
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:37
|98
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:46
|99
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:07
|100
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:15
|101
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:33
|102
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:10
|103
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:10:14
|104
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:24
|105
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:58
|106
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:31
|107
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:13:20
|108
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:34
|109
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:25
|110
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:56
|111
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:17:44
|112
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:52
|113
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:31
|114
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:20:36
|115
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:19
|116
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:28:55
|117
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:30:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|35
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|5
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|29
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|27
|7
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|24
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|10
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|11
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|12
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|13
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|14
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|15
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|16
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|17
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|18
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|19
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|9
|20
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|22
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|7
|23
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|24
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|25
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|6
|26
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|27
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|28
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|29
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|30
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|4
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4
|32
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|33
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|34
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|35
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|36
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|37
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|38
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|39
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|40
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|41
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|42
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|43
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|44
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|23
|pts
|2
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|8
|3
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|4
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|6
|5
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|6
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|7
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|8
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|9
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|10
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|11
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|13
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|14
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|16
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|17
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|18
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|19
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|2
|20
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|17:13:05
|2
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|4
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:01:13
|7
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|8
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:29
|9
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:36
|10
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:25
|11
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:05:19
|12
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:26
|13
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:06
|14
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:28
|15
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:17:16
|16
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Coop
|51:39:29
|2
|Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:01
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|5
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|6
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:09
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:11
|10
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:13
|11
|Team Sky
|0:00:20
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:21
|13
|Joker Icopal
|0:00:30
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:41
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:46
|16
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:00:47
|17
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:07
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:41
|19
|Uno-x Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:06
|20
|Bardiani Csf
|0:07:56
