Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen wins stage 2 in Asker

Enger takes over race lead

Edvald Boasson Hagen gets ready

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:25:32
2Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
5Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
6Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
10Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
12Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
14Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
15Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
18Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
22Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
27Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
29Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
30Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
39Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
40Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
41Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
43Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
44Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
45Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
46Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
48Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
49Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
52Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
54Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
55Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
57Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
58Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
59Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
61Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
62Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
63Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
64Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:14
67Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:21
68Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:26
69Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
70Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:30
71Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
72Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:32
73Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
74Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
75Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
76Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:49
80Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:52
81Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
83Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:05
85Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
86Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
88Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:18
90Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
91Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
93Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
94Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:26
95Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:28
96Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
97Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:33
99Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
100Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
102Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:05
103Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
104Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:15
105Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:22
106Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:50
107Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:51
108Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:03:03
109Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:17
111Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:23
112Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:53
114David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:05:56
115Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:21
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:43
117Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
DNSLorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DSQLars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7:59:14
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:02
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:05
4Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:08
5Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:09
6Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:11
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:12
8Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
10Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
11Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
12Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
13Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
14Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
15Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:15
16Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
21Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
22Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
25Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
26Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
27Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
28Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
30Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
31Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
36Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
39Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
40Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
41Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
43Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
45Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
46Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
48Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
49Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
50Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
52Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
54August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
55Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
56Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
59Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
61Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
62Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
63Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:26
66Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:33
67Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:34
68Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:38
69Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:42
70Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
71Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:44
72Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
73Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:57
74Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:01
78Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:04
79Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:13
81Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:16
82Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:17
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:30
86Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
88Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
89Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
90Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:38
91Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:40
92Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
93Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:45
95Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
96Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
98Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:12
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:17
100Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:24
101Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:27
102Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:34
103Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:02
104Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:15
105Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:31
108Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:53
109Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:00
110Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:02
111Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:05
112Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:59
113David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:06:08
114Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:33
115Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:08:38
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:52
117Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

