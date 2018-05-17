Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen wins stage 2 in Asker
Enger takes over race lead
Stage 2: Hønefoss - Asker
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:25:32
|2
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|5
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|10
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|15
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|22
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|27
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|29
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|30
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|37
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|40
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|41
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|43
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|44
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|45
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|48
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|52
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|54
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|55
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|59
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|61
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|63
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|64
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:14
|67
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:21
|68
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:26
|69
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|70
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:30
|71
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:32
|73
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|74
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|76
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:49
|80
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:52
|81
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:01
|83
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:05
|85
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|86
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|88
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|90
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|91
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|93
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
|94
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:26
|95
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:28
|96
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|97
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:33
|99
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|100
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|102
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:05
|103
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|104
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:15
|105
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:22
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:50
|107
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:51
|108
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:03
|109
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:17
|111
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:23
|112
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:53
|114
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:05:56
|115
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:21
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:43
|117
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|DNS
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DSQ
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|7:59:14
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:02
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:08
|5
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:11
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|11
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|12
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|14
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|15
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:15
|16
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|21
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|26
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|30
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|31
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|39
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|40
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|41
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|43
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|45
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|46
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|49
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|52
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|55
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|57
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|61
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|62
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:26
|66
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:33
|67
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:34
|68
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:38
|69
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:42
|70
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:44
|72
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
|73
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|74
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:01:01
|78
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:01:04
|79
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:13
|81
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:16
|82
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:17
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|86
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|88
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
|89
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|90
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:38
|91
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|92
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|93
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:45
|95
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|96
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|97
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:12
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:17
|100
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:24
|101
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:27
|102
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:34
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:02
|104
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:15
|105
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|107
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:31
|108
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:53
|109
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:00
|110
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:02
|111
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:05
|112
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:59
|113
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:06:08
|114
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:33
|115
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:38
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:52
|117
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
