Trending

Tour of Guangxi: Tim Wellens secures overall victory

Gavaria beats Bonifazio and Groenewegen in final sprint

Image 1 of 22

Tim Wellens takes a selfie

Tim Wellens takes a selfie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Cleats and boats are not an ideal combination

Cleats and boats are not an ideal combination
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his fourth win

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his fourth win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Some post-race photo fun with Tim Wellens

Some post-race photo fun with Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Fernando Gaviria won his fourth stage of the Tour of Guangxi

Fernando Gaviria won his fourth stage of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Fernando Gaviria says hello to the local wildlife

Fernando Gaviria says hello to the local wildlife
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Fernando Gaviria poses for some photos

Fernando Gaviria poses for some photos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Daniel Oss and Wang Meiyin shake hands after a spell in the breakaway

Daniel Oss and Wang Meiyin shake hands after a spell in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Thumbs up from Tim Wellens

Thumbs up from Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Daniel Oss in the mountains classification jersey

Daniel Oss in the mountains classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) takes centre stage

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) takes centre stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) lifts the Tour of Guangxi winner's trophy

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) lifts the Tour of Guangxi winner's trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

The final stage of the Tour of Guangxi was flat and fast

The final stage of the Tour of Guangxi was flat and fast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) started his sprint early

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) started his sprint early
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Four wins for Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) at the Tour of Guangxi

Four wins for Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) hits the line first

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) hits the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his 14th win of the 2017 season

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his 14th win of the 2017 season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes win number 4

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes win number 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the final podium of the Tour of Guangxi

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the final podium of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) beat Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) beat Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Number 4 for Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Number 4 for Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) has won the inaugural Tour of Guangxi with the Belgian fending off all challengers on this sixth and final stage of the race. The sprint finish finale was won by Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) with Wellens safely positioned in the bunch.

Related Articles

Tour of Guangxi: Gaviria completes hat-trick

Wellens avoids crash to take control of Tour of Guangxi

Sperotto beats Cure and Garner in Guangxi sprint finish

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) round out the podium.

“It is a WorldTour stage race and it’s not easy to win. I think, with the team, we did a super good job in controlling and I’m super happy to win here,” Wellens said after crossing the line to seal the win.

“On the mountain I was getting a little bit nervous. I was afraid the other teams would attack, but in the end it was just tempo uphill and there weren’t any attacks. It was perfect.”

It is Wellens’ fourth WorldTour general classification win, adding to his two Eneco Tour and one Tour de Pologne victories. It was the first time that the peloton had been back in China since the Tour of Beijing shut up shop in 2014 and Wellens commended the organisers on a race well put together.

“For me, it was perfect race. Good organisation with nice hotels and nice roads to race on. When you see all the names on the start list course, of course, maybe it is a little but late in the season but we have to put it somewhere on the agenda. For me it is worthy of WorldTour.”

In the sprint, Gaviria again proved too fast for his rivals to take his fourth win of the race and 14th of the season to draw level with teammate Marcel Kittel on wins. Gaviria also won the points jersey due to his stage wins. Second place on the stage went to Niccolo Bonifazio of Bahrain-Merida while yesterday’s winner Dylan Groenewegen was third.

“The sprint was a really good job by my strong team. I am really happy with my victory”

The king of the mountains classification was won by Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) the white best young rider. BMC was the best team.

How it unfolded

A 116-rider strong peloton signed on in Guilin’s central square Tuesday morning to begin the final stage of the Chinese world tour race. With the women’s peloton waiting in the wings for the start of their race following the men, there was a buzz around the start/finish venue packed with spectators. Newly elected UCI president David Lappartient was one of the guests at the start.

When racing got underway, a breakaway was quick to form with representation from Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), and Oss, who was in the hunt for KOM points. The trio built a four-minute lead by the first intermediate sprint point of the day as Lotto-Soudal took up the reins back in the bunch.

The lead dipped down towards the three-minute mark at the half-way mark of the 168 kilometre race before moving back out to four minutes as the peloton made the turn back towards Guilin from the south.

A Quick-Step Floors-led peloton continued to chip away at the advantage of the trio who had just one minute with 20km to race. In his final race, Martin Velits drove the pace for one final time to ensure the bunch sprint finish. With seven km to race, Oss and Wang were reeled in after their late attempt to stay away and from there, it was only ever going to be Gaviria taking the win.

 

Full report to follow. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:46:30
2Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
6Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
9Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
10Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
20Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
25Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
26Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
30Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
31Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
33Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
37Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
40Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
41Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
42Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
43Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
44Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
46Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
47Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
49Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
50Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
54Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
55Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
56Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
57Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
58Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
60Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
61Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
62José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
65Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
67Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
69Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
70Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
74Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
75Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
76Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
78Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
80Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
82Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
83Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
86Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:18
88Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
89Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
90Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:29
91Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:41
92Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
94Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:01:02
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
98Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
100Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
101Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:07
104William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:10
105Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:01:12
106Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:35
107Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:44
109Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:07
110Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
112Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
114Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:31
115Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:04:47

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:46:30
2Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
5Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
14Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
18Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
21Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
25Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
32Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
35Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
37Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:18
38Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:41
39Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
41Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:07
42Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:07
43Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
45Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:31
46Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:04:47

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal20:59:49
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
9Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
10Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:31
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:00:36
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
14Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
15Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:46
19Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:55
20Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:00
21Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:09
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
24Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
26Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
27Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:29
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
30José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:44
32Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:17
33Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:20
34Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:41
36Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:44
37Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:47
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
39Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:01
40Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:03
41Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:36
42Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:47
43Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:49
44Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:52
45Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:53
46Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:00
47Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:04:04
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:20
49Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
50Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:32
51Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:07
52Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:14
53Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:18
54Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
56Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
57Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
59Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:36
60Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:06:50
61Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:01
62Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:05
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:30
64Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:09
65Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:17
66Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:08:20
67Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:06
68Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:08
69Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:14
70Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:09:17
71Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:09:48
73Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:10:05
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:08
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:22
76Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:10:23
77Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:29
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:10:53
79Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:11:21
80Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:15
81Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:21
82Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:27
83Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:13
84Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
86Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:04
87Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:15:05
88Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:15
89William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:43
90Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:16:04
91Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:16:05
92Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:11
93Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:27
94Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:25
95Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:28
96Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:58
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:18:13
98Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:34
99Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:03
100Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:20:12
101Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:26
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:43
103Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:55
104Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:32
105Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:07
106Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:00
107Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:10
108Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:33
109Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:35
110Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:54
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:24:28
112Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:26:07
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:26:19
114Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:19
115Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:38:55

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors70pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team34
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo33
4Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb32
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott27
6Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac23
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team22
8Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida22
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
10Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
14Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
15Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky10
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
19Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data10
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
21Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
22Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
24Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
25Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
27Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott7
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
29Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott6
30Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
31Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
32Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
34Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data4
35Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
36Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
37Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team4
38Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb4
39Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin3
40Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
41Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
42William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
43Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
45Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1
46Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team66pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team40
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team22
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
6William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac12
7Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida11
8Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
9Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
10Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
12Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team7
13Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
14Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin6
15Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott6
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott4
19Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data3
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb3
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors21:00:04
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:09
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:00:21
5Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:26
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:31
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:40
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:45
10Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:54
12Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
13Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:02
16Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:05
17Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:26
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
19Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:21
20Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:37
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:38
22Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:17
23Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:03
24Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:21
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:54
26Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:53
27Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:59
28Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:02
29Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:09:33
30Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
31Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:10:08
32Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:11:06
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:58
34Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:14
35Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:00
36Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:12
37Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:10
38Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:13
39Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:19:57
40Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:11
41Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:40
42Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:52
43Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:55
44Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:18
45Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:04
46Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:38:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews