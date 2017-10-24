Tour of Guangxi: Tim Wellens secures overall victory
Gavaria beats Bonifazio and Groenewegen in final sprint
Stage 6: Guilin - Guilin
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) has won the inaugural Tour of Guangxi with the Belgian fending off all challengers on this sixth and final stage of the race. The sprint finish finale was won by Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) with Wellens safely positioned in the bunch.
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) round out the podium.
“It is a WorldTour stage race and it’s not easy to win. I think, with the team, we did a super good job in controlling and I’m super happy to win here,” Wellens said after crossing the line to seal the win.
“On the mountain I was getting a little bit nervous. I was afraid the other teams would attack, but in the end it was just tempo uphill and there weren’t any attacks. It was perfect.”
It is Wellens’ fourth WorldTour general classification win, adding to his two Eneco Tour and one Tour de Pologne victories. It was the first time that the peloton had been back in China since the Tour of Beijing shut up shop in 2014 and Wellens commended the organisers on a race well put together.
“For me, it was perfect race. Good organisation with nice hotels and nice roads to race on. When you see all the names on the start list course, of course, maybe it is a little but late in the season but we have to put it somewhere on the agenda. For me it is worthy of WorldTour.”
In the sprint, Gaviria again proved too fast for his rivals to take his fourth win of the race and 14th of the season to draw level with teammate Marcel Kittel on wins. Gaviria also won the points jersey due to his stage wins. Second place on the stage went to Niccolo Bonifazio of Bahrain-Merida while yesterday’s winner Dylan Groenewegen was third.
“The sprint was a really good job by my strong team. I am really happy with my victory”
The king of the mountains classification was won by Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) the white best young rider. BMC was the best team.
How it unfolded
A 116-rider strong peloton signed on in Guilin’s central square Tuesday morning to begin the final stage of the Chinese world tour race. With the women’s peloton waiting in the wings for the start of their race following the men, there was a buzz around the start/finish venue packed with spectators. Newly elected UCI president David Lappartient was one of the guests at the start.
When racing got underway, a breakaway was quick to form with representation from Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), and Oss, who was in the hunt for KOM points. The trio built a four-minute lead by the first intermediate sprint point of the day as Lotto-Soudal took up the reins back in the bunch.
The lead dipped down towards the three-minute mark at the half-way mark of the 168 kilometre race before moving back out to four minutes as the peloton made the turn back towards Guilin from the south.
A Quick-Step Floors-led peloton continued to chip away at the advantage of the trio who had just one minute with 20km to race. In his final race, Martin Velits drove the pace for one final time to ensure the bunch sprint finish. With seven km to race, Oss and Wang were reeled in after their late attempt to stay away and from there, it was only ever going to be Gaviria taking the win.
Full report to follow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:46:30
|2
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|6
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|26
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|30
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|33
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|41
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|47
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|62
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|70
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|78
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|80
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|82
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:18
|88
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|89
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|90
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|91
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|92
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|94
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:02
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|98
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|100
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:07
|104
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:10
|105
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:01:12
|106
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:35
|107
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|109
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:07
|110
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|114
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:31
|115
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20:59:49
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|11
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:00:36
|13
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:41
|15
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:55
|20
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|21
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|24
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|27
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:29
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|30
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:44
|32
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:17
|33
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:20
|34
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:41
|36
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:44
|37
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:47
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:01
|40
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:03
|41
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:36
|42
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:47
|43
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:49
|44
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:52
|45
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:53
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:00
|47
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:04
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:20
|49
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|50
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:32
|51
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:07
|52
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:14
|53
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:18
|54
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|56
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|59
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:36
|60
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:06:50
|61
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:01
|62
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:05
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:30
|64
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:09
|65
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:17
|66
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:08:20
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:06
|68
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:08
|69
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:14
|70
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:17
|71
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|73
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:05
|74
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:08
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|76
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:23
|77
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:29
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:10:53
|79
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:11:21
|80
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:15
|81
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:21
|82
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:27
|83
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:13
|84
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|86
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:04
|87
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:05
|88
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:15
|89
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:43
|90
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:16:04
|91
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:05
|92
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:11
|93
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:27
|94
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:25
|95
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:28
|96
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:58
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:13
|98
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:34
|99
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:03
|100
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:12
|101
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:26
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:43
|103
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:55
|104
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:32
|105
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:07
|106
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:00
|107
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:10
|108
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:33
|109
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:35
|110
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:54
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:24:28
|112
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:07
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:26:19
|114
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:19
|115
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:38:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|4
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|27
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|8
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|10
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|12
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|14
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|15
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|19
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|21
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|22
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|24
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|25
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|7
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|30
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|31
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|34
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|37
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|38
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|39
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|40
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|41
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|42
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|45
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|46
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|40
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|7
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|8
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|9
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|10
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|11
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|12
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|7
|13
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|14
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|18
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|19
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|20
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|21:00:04
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:00:21
|5
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:26
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:40
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|12
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|13
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:02
|16
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:05
|17
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:26
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|19
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:21
|20
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:37
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:38
|22
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:17
|23
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:03
|24
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:21
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:54
|26
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:53
|27
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:59
|28
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:02
|29
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:33
|30
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|31
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:08
|32
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:11:06
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:58
|34
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:14
|35
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:00
|36
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:12
|37
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:10
|38
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:13
|39
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:57
|40
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:11
|41
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:40
|42
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:52
|43
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:55
|44
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:18
|45
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:04
|46
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:38:40
