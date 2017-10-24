Image 1 of 22 Tim Wellens takes a selfie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Cleats and boats are not an ideal combination (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his fourth win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Some post-race photo fun with Tim Wellens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Fernando Gaviria won his fourth stage of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Fernando Gaviria says hello to the local wildlife (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Fernando Gaviria poses for some photos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 Daniel Oss and Wang Meiyin shake hands after a spell in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 Thumbs up from Tim Wellens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Daniel Oss in the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) takes centre stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) lifts the Tour of Guangxi winner's trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 The final stage of the Tour of Guangxi was flat and fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) started his sprint early (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Four wins for Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) hits the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his 14th win of the 2017 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) takes win number 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the final podium of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) beat Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Number 4 for Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) has won the inaugural Tour of Guangxi with the Belgian fending off all challengers on this sixth and final stage of the race. The sprint finish finale was won by Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) with Wellens safely positioned in the bunch.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) round out the podium.

“It is a WorldTour stage race and it’s not easy to win. I think, with the team, we did a super good job in controlling and I’m super happy to win here,” Wellens said after crossing the line to seal the win.

“On the mountain I was getting a little bit nervous. I was afraid the other teams would attack, but in the end it was just tempo uphill and there weren’t any attacks. It was perfect.”

It is Wellens’ fourth WorldTour general classification win, adding to his two Eneco Tour and one Tour de Pologne victories. It was the first time that the peloton had been back in China since the Tour of Beijing shut up shop in 2014 and Wellens commended the organisers on a race well put together.

“For me, it was perfect race. Good organisation with nice hotels and nice roads to race on. When you see all the names on the start list course, of course, maybe it is a little but late in the season but we have to put it somewhere on the agenda. For me it is worthy of WorldTour.”

In the sprint, Gaviria again proved too fast for his rivals to take his fourth win of the race and 14th of the season to draw level with teammate Marcel Kittel on wins. Gaviria also won the points jersey due to his stage wins. Second place on the stage went to Niccolo Bonifazio of Bahrain-Merida while yesterday’s winner Dylan Groenewegen was third.

“The sprint was a really good job by my strong team. I am really happy with my victory”

The king of the mountains classification was won by Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) the white best young rider. BMC was the best team.

How it unfolded

A 116-rider strong peloton signed on in Guilin’s central square Tuesday morning to begin the final stage of the Chinese world tour race. With the women’s peloton waiting in the wings for the start of their race following the men, there was a buzz around the start/finish venue packed with spectators. Newly elected UCI president David Lappartient was one of the guests at the start.

When racing got underway, a breakaway was quick to form with representation from Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), and Oss, who was in the hunt for KOM points. The trio built a four-minute lead by the first intermediate sprint point of the day as Lotto-Soudal took up the reins back in the bunch.

The lead dipped down towards the three-minute mark at the half-way mark of the 168 kilometre race before moving back out to four minutes as the peloton made the turn back towards Guilin from the south.

A Quick-Step Floors-led peloton continued to chip away at the advantage of the trio who had just one minute with 20km to race. In his final race, Martin Velits drove the pace for one final time to ensure the bunch sprint finish. With seven km to race, Oss and Wang were reeled in after their late attempt to stay away and from there, it was only ever going to be Gaviria taking the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:46:30 2 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 6 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 9 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 20 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 26 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 30 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 31 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 33 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 37 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 41 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 42 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 47 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 49 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 55 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 57 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 58 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 60 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 62 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 65 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 67 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 69 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 70 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 71 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 75 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 76 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 78 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 80 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 82 Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:18 88 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 89 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 90 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:29 91 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 92 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 94 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:02 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 98 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 100 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:07 104 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:10 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:01:12 106 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:35 107 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 109 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:07 110 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 112 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 114 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:31 115 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:47

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:46:30 2 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 5 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 14 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 18 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 21 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 25 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 37 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:18 38 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 39 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:07 42 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:07 43 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 45 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:31 46 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:47

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20:59:49 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 9 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:31 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:00:36 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 15 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:46 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:55 20 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:00 21 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:09 23 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 24 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 26 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 27 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:29 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 30 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:44 32 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:17 33 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:20 34 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:41 36 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:44 37 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:47 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 39 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:01 40 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:03 41 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:36 42 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:47 43 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:49 44 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:52 45 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:53 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00 47 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:04 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:20 49 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 50 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:32 51 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:07 52 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:14 53 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:18 54 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 56 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 59 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:36 60 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:06:50 61 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:01 62 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:05 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:30 64 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:09 65 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:17 66 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:08:20 67 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:06 68 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:08 69 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:14 70 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:17 71 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:48 73 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:10:05 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:08 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 76 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:23 77 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:29 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:10:53 79 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:11:21 80 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:15 81 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:21 82 Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:27 83 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:13 84 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:04 87 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:05 88 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:15 89 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:43 90 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:16:04 91 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:05 92 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:11 93 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:27 94 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:25 95 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:28 96 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:58 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:18:13 98 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:34 99 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:03 100 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:12 101 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:26 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:43 103 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:55 104 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:32 105 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:07 106 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:00 107 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:10 108 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:33 109 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:35 110 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:54 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:24:28 112 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:07 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:26:19 114 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:28:19 115 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:38:55

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 70 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 4 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 32 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 27 6 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 23 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 8 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 22 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 10 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 12 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 14 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 15 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 16 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 10 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 19 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 10 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 21 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 22 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 24 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 25 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 7 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 30 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 31 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 34 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 4 35 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 37 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 4 38 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 39 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 3 40 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 41 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 42 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 43 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 45 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1 46 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 40 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 12 7 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 11 8 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 9 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 10 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 12 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 7 13 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 14 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 6 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 19 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 3 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1