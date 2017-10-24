Sperotto beats Cure and Garner in Guangxi sprint finish
Italian wins first edition of Chinese race
Second-year professional, Maria Vittoria Sperotto (BePink-Cogeas) claimed her first individual professional victory at the inaugural Tour of Guangxi Women's Elite World Challenge. Sperotto used her track speed to beat Amy Cure and Lucy Garner - both of Wiggle-High 5 - in a close sprint finish.
Sperotto had already shown potential in the fast finishes this season with victory in the youth classification of the sprinters' race the Tour of Chongming Island. She also won the team time trial at the Semana Ciclista Valenciana in March. She hopes this win will be the start of something more.
"It's really big and I'm really happy about it. It is my first victory as a professional, and it can be a motivation to take more victories," Vittoria Sperotto told Cyclingnews after the race. "Some riders tried to break away but we were able to bring them back and it was pretty close in the sprint but I was able to save my energy and I did it."
The one-day Tour of Guangxi Women's Elite World Challenge coincided with the final stage of the men's six-day race. The 110-kilometre route started and finished in the same location as the men and took the peloton along a route that seemed destined to finish with a bunch gallop. Leung Wing Yee of the Hong Kong team tried a lone escape, but she was not able to hold off the bunch behind.
Heading into the sprint, Wiggle-High5 had the firepower but not the numbers, with just three riders forming their line-up. BePink had five and, with the help of the likes of Silvia Valsecchi, Sperotto had the edge on the more experienced Cure. The Italian beat the Australian by the smallest of margins to close her season out with a win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|02:51:56
|2
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|4
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|7
|Xiaojuan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|10
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Austria
|11
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|12
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|14
|Maryna Kuchynskaya (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|15
|Rinata Akhmetcha (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|16
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott
|17
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Austria
|18
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini-Guerciotti
|19
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini-Guerciotti
|20
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|21
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|22
|Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|25
|Nurul Suhada Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|26
|Jupha Som Net (Mas) Malaysia
|27
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling
|28
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott
|29
|Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Singapore
|30
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas
|31
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|32
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|33
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|34
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|35
|Zhanerke Sanakbayeva (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|36
|Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
|37
|Marella Vania Salamat (Phi) Philippines
|38
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
|39
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott
|40
|Avegail Rombaon (Phi) Philippines
|41
|Nur Azrenna Ahmad Jumry (Mas) Malaysia
|42
|Krystsina Bialetskaya (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|43
|Annina Jenal (Aut) Austria
|44
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Mas) Malaysia
|45
|Grace Phang (Mas) Malaysia
|46
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|47
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|48
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|49
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott
|50
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Romania
|51
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|52
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling
|53
|Miriam Stan (Rom) Romania
|54
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|55
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott
|56
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|57
|Sarah Tan (Sin) Singapore
|58
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling
|59
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Austria
|60
|Wendy Yap (Sin) Singapore
|61
|Manuela De Iuliis (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini-Guerciotti
|62
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling
|63
|Irish Mae E Wong (Phi) Philippines
|64
|Jeynelle Pi-Uen Lee (Sin) Singapore
|65
|Anastasia Safonava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|66
|Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling
|67
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|68
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|69
|Giorgia Capobianchi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini-Guerciotti
|70
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|00:00:09
|71
|Ana-Maria Estera Coteata (Rom) Romania
|00:00:30
|72
|Adriana Ceausescu (Rom) Romania
|00:03:03
|DNF
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNS
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
