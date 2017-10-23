Trending

Tour of Guangxi: Groenewegen wins stage 5

Dutchman beats Gaviria in sprint, Wellens keeps race lead

Image 1 of 33

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) hit the finish line

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) hit the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 33

The Nippo - Vini Fantini team is riding the WorldTour Tour of Guangxi race

The Nippo - Vini Fantini team is riding the WorldTour Tour of Guangxi race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) indicates he finished second

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) indicates he finished second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

The peloton was lined out as riders tried to get in the break of the day

The peloton was lined out as riders tried to get in the break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

The peloton crosses a bridge at speed

The peloton crosses a bridge at speed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

The stunning landscape of the Tour of Guangxi

The stunning landscape of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

The riders enjoyed another day in the sun

The riders enjoyed another day in the sun
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) raced on despite crashing hard at the weekend

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) raced on despite crashing hard at the weekend
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was happy to stay in the race lead

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was happy to stay in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

The longest stage of the Tour of Guangxi included several climbs

The longest stage of the Tour of Guangxi included several climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Lotto Soudal lead the peloton for Tim Wellens

Lotto Soudal lead the peloton for Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

The peloton follows the river

The peloton follows the river
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 33

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

Fernando Gaviria and Giacomo Nizzolo exchange glances after the sprint

Fernando Gaviria and Giacomo Nizzolo exchange glances after the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 33

Dylan Groenewegen finally got the win for LottoNL-Jumbo

Dylan Groenewegen finally got the win for LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates with his teammates

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates with his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Pete Stetina (Trek-Segfredo)

Pete Stetina (Trek-Segfredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Daniel Oss (BMC) was in the break of the day and took the green climber's jersey

Daniel Oss (BMC) was in the break of the day and took the green climber's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

A peloton in action at the Tour of Guangxi

A peloton in action at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

The overall contenders raced hard on the final climb of the stage

The overall contenders raced hard on the final climb of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's red jersey

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stays focused with one stage to race

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stays focused with one stage to race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 33

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) makes an attack

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) makes an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

Wout Poels (Team Sky) split the peloton on the last climb

Wout Poels (Team Sky) split the peloton on the last climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

The Tour of Guangxi peloton

The Tour of Guangxi peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

The pace was high on the rolling stage to Guilin

The pace was high on the rolling stage to Guilin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

The moment that Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) realises he has won

The moment that Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) realises he has won
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) win stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) win stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 33

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates his Tour of Guangxi win

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates his Tour of Guangxi win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 33

LottoNL-Jumbo and Lotto Soudal do the hard work before the sprint finish

LottoNL-Jumbo and Lotto Soudal do the hard work before the sprint finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

The sprint was close between Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

The sprint was close between Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won it with a bike throw

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won it with a bike throw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammates

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the stage 5 sprint final of the Tour of Guangxi, Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) ended the supremacy of Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) with his eighth win of the season. Groenewegen's bike throw over the line ultimately decided the outcome while Orica-Scott's Magnus Cort finished third, half a wheel back.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) retained his red leader's jersey, adding two seconds to his advantage over Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and will start the final stage as the favourite to claim the overall title. BMC Racing's Nicolas Roche is third overall at 11 seconds to Wellens.

With Movistar launching a team attack in the mountains before the flat run into Guilin, Groenewegen was put into difficulty, but thanks to full team effort, he was able to recover the gap and repay them with the win.

"On the final climb, Movistar was attacking with all its team. The speed was a little too hard, but I had the whole team waiting for me and they brought me back to the first 30 riders and then I could do the sprint and I did it," he said. "In the last kilometre, we had a headwind so I was thinking about going a little later than normal. With 150 metres to go, I went and it was enough. I can go into the winter with a good victory in China."

Having shown his late season form in the stage 4 finale, and again when picking up bonus seconds, Wellens needs to survive just 168.1 kilometres to ensure his overall win. The final stage of the race is again expected to suit the sprinters first taking the riders south then turning back into Guilin for the stage finish and completion of the 2017 WorldTour season.

How it unfolded

From Liuzhou, the Tour of Guangxi peloton clocked on and rolled out for the penultimate and longest stage of the race. The bunch was missing two riders for the stage with Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) and Kazushige Kuboki (Nippo-Vini Fantini) both pulling out overnight.

Once onto the course, there was a flurry of attacks as riders attempted to force a breakaway. Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott) and Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) made the first move, but the duo was caught before the intermediate sprint point where Wellens increased his overall lead. The Lotto Soudal rider was second to Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) third for an important two-second bonus.

The attacking first hour of racing continued with a number or riders forcing small moves before being brought back again. A trio of Clarke, Daniel Oss (BMC) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was given clearance by the peloton. The advantage for the leaders blew out to over three minutes after the first KOM, and then increased to 5:30 minutes at the halfway mark of the stage, putting Ferrari into the virtual leader's jersey.

On the third and final classified climb of the day, the stage sprung into life with the GC riders making their moves and bid for time on Wellens. Due to the GC fireworks, the gap to the leaders dropped to just one minute.

Off the final climb and on the flat roads into Guilin, the leaders were caught by a reduced peloton of 70 riders with Movistar driving the pace. In the bunch were the majority of the sprinters, minus Max Walscheid, with Quick-Step Floors and LottoNL-Jumbo taking over on the flat run in. ensuing a sprint finish to decide the stage. In the flat straight sprint to the line, Groenewegen timed his effort to allow for the headwind and provided LottoNL-Jumbo with their first win of the race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:04:21
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
13Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
15Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
18Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
21Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
22Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
25Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
29Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
36Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
37José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
40Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
42Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
45Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
49Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
52Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
53Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
55Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
56Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
57Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
58Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
60Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
65Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
66Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
69Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
71Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
72Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
73Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
76Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:18
77Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:00:20
78Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
79Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:05
80Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:35
82Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
84Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
85Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:19
86Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:11
87Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
88William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
89Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
91Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
95Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
96Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
98Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
99Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
100Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:09
101Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
103Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
104Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
106Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:14:16
108Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
111Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:44
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
114Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
115Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:25:23
DNFPavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNSJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:04:21
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
8Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
14Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
17Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
23Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
25Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
29Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
30Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:18
31Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:35
32Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
33Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
34Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:11
35Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
38Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
39Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:09
41Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:16
44Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:44
45Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
46Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:25:23

Overal Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:13:19
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
9Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
10Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:31
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:00:36
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
14Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
15Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:46
19Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:55
20Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:00
21Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:09
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
24Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
26Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
27Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:29
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
30José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
32Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:17
33Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:20
34Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:41
36Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:44
37Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:02:47
39Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:01
40Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:07
41Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
42Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:36
43Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:47
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:49
45Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:52
46Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:53
47Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:00
48Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:04:04
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:20
50Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
51Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:42
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:07
53Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:05:14
54Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:18
55Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
56Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
58Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
60Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:05:38
61Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:32
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:39
63Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:02
64Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:05
65Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:07
66Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:31
67Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:17
68Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:08:20
69Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:33
70Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:09:14
71Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE TEAM EMIRATES0:09:17
73Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:09:48
75Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:04
76Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:10:05
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:22
78Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:10:23
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:10:53
80Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:11
81Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:15
82Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:21
83Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:27
84Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
86Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:03
87William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:33
88Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:04
89Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:15
90Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:15:25
91Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:15:32
92Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:16:04
93Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:16:06
94Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:11
95Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:27
96Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:25
97Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:28
98Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:38
99Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:56
100Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:34
101Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:41
102Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:53
103Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:26
104Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:03
105Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:26
106Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:32
107Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:33
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:44
109Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:00
110Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:33
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:54
112Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:25:05
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:25:17
114Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:19
115Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:24

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors55pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team34
3Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb27
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
5Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac23
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott21
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13
10Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky10
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team10
15Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data10
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
17Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
19Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
21Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
24Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
26Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott6
27Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
28Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
29Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida6
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott5
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4
33Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data4
34Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
35Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
36Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team4
37Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb4
38Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin3
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
40William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
42Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team48pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team40
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team22
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
6William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac12
7Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
9Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
10Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team7
11Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
12Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin6
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
15Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott4
16Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data3
17Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb3
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
19Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida2
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors17:13:34
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:09
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
4Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:00:21
5Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:26
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:29
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:31
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:40
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:45
10Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:54
12Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
13Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:35
15Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:02
16Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:05
17Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:26
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:52
19Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:21
20Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:37
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:38
22Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:27
23Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:03
24Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:47
26Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:52
27Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:08:59
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:02
30Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:09:33
31Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
32Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:10:08
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:56
34Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:14
35Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:00
36Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:15:10
37Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:12
38Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:10
39Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:13
40Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:38
41Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:11
42Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:48
43Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:11
44Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:18
45Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:04
46Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:09

 

