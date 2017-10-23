Tour of Guangxi: Groenewegen wins stage 5
Dutchman beats Gaviria in sprint, Wellens keeps race lead
Stage 5: Liuzhou - Guilin
In the stage 5 sprint final of the Tour of Guangxi, Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) ended the supremacy of Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) with his eighth win of the season. Groenewegen's bike throw over the line ultimately decided the outcome while Orica-Scott's Magnus Cort finished third, half a wheel back.
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) retained his red leader's jersey, adding two seconds to his advantage over Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and will start the final stage as the favourite to claim the overall title. BMC Racing's Nicolas Roche is third overall at 11 seconds to Wellens.
With Movistar launching a team attack in the mountains before the flat run into Guilin, Groenewegen was put into difficulty, but thanks to full team effort, he was able to recover the gap and repay them with the win.
"On the final climb, Movistar was attacking with all its team. The speed was a little too hard, but I had the whole team waiting for me and they brought me back to the first 30 riders and then I could do the sprint and I did it," he said. "In the last kilometre, we had a headwind so I was thinking about going a little later than normal. With 150 metres to go, I went and it was enough. I can go into the winter with a good victory in China."
Having shown his late season form in the stage 4 finale, and again when picking up bonus seconds, Wellens needs to survive just 168.1 kilometres to ensure his overall win. The final stage of the race is again expected to suit the sprinters first taking the riders south then turning back into Guilin for the stage finish and completion of the 2017 WorldTour season.
How it unfolded
From Liuzhou, the Tour of Guangxi peloton clocked on and rolled out for the penultimate and longest stage of the race. The bunch was missing two riders for the stage with Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) and Kazushige Kuboki (Nippo-Vini Fantini) both pulling out overnight.
Once onto the course, there was a flurry of attacks as riders attempted to force a breakaway. Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott) and Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) made the first move, but the duo was caught before the intermediate sprint point where Wellens increased his overall lead. The Lotto Soudal rider was second to Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) third for an important two-second bonus.
The attacking first hour of racing continued with a number or riders forcing small moves before being brought back again. A trio of Clarke, Daniel Oss (BMC) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was given clearance by the peloton. The advantage for the leaders blew out to over three minutes after the first KOM, and then increased to 5:30 minutes at the halfway mark of the stage, putting Ferrari into the virtual leader's jersey.
On the third and final classified climb of the day, the stage sprung into life with the GC riders making their moves and bid for time on Wellens. Due to the GC fireworks, the gap to the leaders dropped to just one minute.
Off the final climb and on the flat roads into Guilin, the leaders were caught by a reduced peloton of 70 riders with Movistar driving the pace. In the bunch were the majority of the sprinters, minus Max Walscheid, with Quick-Step Floors and LottoNL-Jumbo taking over on the flat run in. ensuing a sprint finish to decide the stage. In the flat straight sprint to the line, Groenewegen timed his effort to allow for the headwind and provided LottoNL-Jumbo with their first win of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:04:21
|2
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|42
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|53
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|58
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|69
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:18
|77
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:00:20
|78
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|79
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:05
|80
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:35
|82
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|84
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:19
|86
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:11
|87
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|88
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|89
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|95
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|96
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|98
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|99
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|100
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:09
|101
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|104
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:16
|108
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:44
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|114
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|115
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:25:23
|DNF
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNS
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:04:21
|2
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|23
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|26
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:18
|31
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:35
|32
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:11
|35
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|38
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|39
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:09
|41
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:16
|44
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:44
|45
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|46
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:25:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:13:19
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|11
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:00:36
|13
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:41
|15
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:55
|20
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|21
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|24
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:29
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|30
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|32
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:17
|33
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:20
|34
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:41
|36
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:44
|37
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:47
|39
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:01
|40
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:07
|41
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|42
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:36
|43
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:47
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:49
|45
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:52
|46
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:53
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:00
|48
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:04
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:20
|50
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|51
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:42
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:07
|53
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:14
|54
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:18
|55
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|58
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:05:38
|61
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:32
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:39
|63
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:02
|64
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:05
|65
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:07
|66
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:31
|67
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:17
|68
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:08:20
|69
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:33
|70
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:09:14
|71
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|0:09:17
|73
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|75
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:04
|76
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:05
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|78
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:23
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:10:53
|80
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:11
|81
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:15
|82
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:21
|83
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:27
|84
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|86
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:03
|87
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:33
|88
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:04
|89
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:15
|90
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:25
|91
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:32
|92
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:16:04
|93
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:06
|94
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:11
|95
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:27
|96
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:25
|97
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:28
|98
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:38
|99
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:56
|100
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:34
|101
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:41
|102
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:53
|103
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:26
|104
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:03
|105
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:26
|106
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:32
|107
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:33
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:44
|109
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:00
|110
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:33
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:54
|112
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:05
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:25:17
|114
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:19
|115
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|3
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|5
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|21
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|10
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|11
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|12
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|10
|15
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|17
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|19
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|21
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|24
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|27
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|28
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|29
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|5
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|33
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|34
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|36
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|37
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|38
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|40
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|42
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|40
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|7
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|8
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|9
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|12
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|16
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|17
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|17:13:34
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|4
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:00:21
|5
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:26
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:29
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:40
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|12
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|13
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:35
|15
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:02
|16
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:05
|17
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:26
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|19
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:21
|20
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:37
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:38
|22
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:27
|23
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:03
|24
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:47
|26
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:52
|27
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:08:59
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:02
|30
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:33
|31
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|32
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:08
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:56
|34
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:14
|35
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:00
|36
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:10
|37
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:12
|38
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:10
|39
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:13
|40
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:38
|41
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:11
|42
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:48
|43
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:11
|44
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:18
|45
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:04
|46
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:09
