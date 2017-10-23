Image 1 of 33 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) hit the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 The Nippo - Vini Fantini team is riding the WorldTour Tour of Guangxi race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) indicates he finished second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 The peloton was lined out as riders tried to get in the break of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 The peloton crosses a bridge at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 The stunning landscape of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 The riders enjoyed another day in the sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) raced on despite crashing hard at the weekend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was happy to stay in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 The longest stage of the Tour of Guangxi included several climbs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton for Tim Wellens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 The peloton follows the river (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Fernando Gaviria and Giacomo Nizzolo exchange glances after the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Dylan Groenewegen finally got the win for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Pete Stetina (Trek-Segfredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Daniel Oss (BMC) was in the break of the day and took the green climber's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 A peloton in action at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 The overall contenders raced hard on the final climb of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's red jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stays focused with one stage to race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) makes an attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Wout Poels (Team Sky) split the peloton on the last climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 The Tour of Guangxi peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 The pace was high on the rolling stage to Guilin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 The moment that Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) realises he has won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) win stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates his Tour of Guangxi win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 LottoNL-Jumbo and Lotto Soudal do the hard work before the sprint finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 The sprint was close between Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won it with a bike throw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 Dylan Groenewegen celebrates with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the stage 5 sprint final of the Tour of Guangxi, Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) ended the supremacy of Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) with his eighth win of the season. Groenewegen's bike throw over the line ultimately decided the outcome while Orica-Scott's Magnus Cort finished third, half a wheel back.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) retained his red leader's jersey, adding two seconds to his advantage over Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and will start the final stage as the favourite to claim the overall title. BMC Racing's Nicolas Roche is third overall at 11 seconds to Wellens.

With Movistar launching a team attack in the mountains before the flat run into Guilin, Groenewegen was put into difficulty, but thanks to full team effort, he was able to recover the gap and repay them with the win.

"On the final climb, Movistar was attacking with all its team. The speed was a little too hard, but I had the whole team waiting for me and they brought me back to the first 30 riders and then I could do the sprint and I did it," he said. "In the last kilometre, we had a headwind so I was thinking about going a little later than normal. With 150 metres to go, I went and it was enough. I can go into the winter with a good victory in China."

Having shown his late season form in the stage 4 finale, and again when picking up bonus seconds, Wellens needs to survive just 168.1 kilometres to ensure his overall win. The final stage of the race is again expected to suit the sprinters first taking the riders south then turning back into Guilin for the stage finish and completion of the 2017 WorldTour season.

How it unfolded

From Liuzhou, the Tour of Guangxi peloton clocked on and rolled out for the penultimate and longest stage of the race. The bunch was missing two riders for the stage with Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) and Kazushige Kuboki (Nippo-Vini Fantini) both pulling out overnight.

Once onto the course, there was a flurry of attacks as riders attempted to force a breakaway. Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott) and Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) made the first move, but the duo was caught before the intermediate sprint point where Wellens increased his overall lead. The Lotto Soudal rider was second to Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) with Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) third for an important two-second bonus.

The attacking first hour of racing continued with a number or riders forcing small moves before being brought back again. A trio of Clarke, Daniel Oss (BMC) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was given clearance by the peloton. The advantage for the leaders blew out to over three minutes after the first KOM, and then increased to 5:30 minutes at the halfway mark of the stage, putting Ferrari into the virtual leader's jersey.

On the third and final classified climb of the day, the stage sprung into life with the GC riders making their moves and bid for time on Wellens. Due to the GC fireworks, the gap to the leaders dropped to just one minute.

Off the final climb and on the flat roads into Guilin, the leaders were caught by a reduced peloton of 70 riders with Movistar driving the pace. In the bunch were the majority of the sprinters, minus Max Walscheid, with Quick-Step Floors and LottoNL-Jumbo taking over on the flat run in. ensuing a sprint finish to decide the stage. In the flat straight sprint to the line, Groenewegen timed his effort to allow for the headwind and provided LottoNL-Jumbo with their first win of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5:04:21 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 18 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 21 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 22 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 25 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 29 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 37 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 42 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 52 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 53 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 55 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 56 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 60 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 69 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 71 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 76 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:18 77 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:00:20 78 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 79 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:05 80 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:35 82 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 84 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 85 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:19 86 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:11 87 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 88 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 89 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 91 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 95 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 96 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 98 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 99 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 100 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:09 101 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 103 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 104 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 106 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:16 108 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:44 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 114 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 115 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:25:23 DNF Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNS Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5:04:21 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 14 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 17 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 23 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 26 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 30 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:18 31 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:35 32 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 33 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 34 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:11 35 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 38 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 39 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:09 41 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:16 44 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:44 45 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 46 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:25:23

Overal Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:13:19 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 9 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:31 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:00:36 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 15 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:46 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:55 20 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:00 21 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:09 23 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 24 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 27 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:29 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 30 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:50 32 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:17 33 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:20 34 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:41 36 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:44 37 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:47 39 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:01 40 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:07 41 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 42 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:36 43 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:47 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:49 45 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:52 46 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:53 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00 48 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:04 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:20 50 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 51 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:42 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:07 53 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:05:14 54 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:18 55 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 58 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 60 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:05:38 61 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:32 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:39 63 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:02 64 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:05 65 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:07 66 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:31 67 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:17 68 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:08:20 69 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:33 70 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:09:14 71 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE TEAM EMIRATES 0:09:17 73 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:48 75 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:04 76 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:10:05 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 78 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:23 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:10:53 80 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:11 81 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:15 82 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:21 83 Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:27 84 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:03 87 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:33 88 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:04 89 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:15 90 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:25 91 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:32 92 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:16:04 93 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:06 94 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:11 95 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:27 96 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:25 97 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:28 98 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:38 99 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:56 100 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:34 101 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:41 102 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:53 103 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:26 104 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:03 105 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:26 106 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:32 107 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:33 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:44 109 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:00 110 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:33 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:54 112 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:05 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:25:17 114 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:28:19 115 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:36:24

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors 55 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 3 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 5 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 23 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 21 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13 10 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 12 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 10 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 10 15 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 10 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 17 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 19 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 21 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 24 Niccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 27 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 28 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 29 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 6 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 5 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 33 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 4 34 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 36 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 4 37 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 38 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 3 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 40 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 42 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 40 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 12 7 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 8 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 9 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 7 11 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 12 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 6 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 16 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 3 17 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 18 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 19 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 2 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1