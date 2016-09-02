Trending

Tour of Gippsland: Pat Lane wins stage 3

Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider moves into overall race lead

A day in the break earned Patrick Lane the mountains classification

A day in the break earned Patrick Lane the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports2:47:23
2Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:02
4Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:00:09
5Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
6Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
7Cameron Scott (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
8Michael Astell (Aus) TIS Racing Team
9Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
10Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports6:01:40
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:01
3Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:00:09
4Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
5Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:19
6Nathan Elliott (Aus)
7Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:20
8Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:21
9Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
10Tom Robinson (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews