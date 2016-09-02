Tour of Gippsland: Pat Lane wins stage 3
Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider moves into overall race lead
Stage 3: Sale - Port Albert
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|2:47:23
|2
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:02
|4
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|0:00:09
|5
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|7
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|8
|Michael Astell (Aus) TIS Racing Team
|9
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|10
|Timothy Sellar (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|6:01:40
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:01
|3
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|0:00:09
|4
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|5
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:19
|6
|Nathan Elliott (Aus)
|7
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:00:20
|8
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|10
|Tom Robinson (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
