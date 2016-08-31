Trending

Scott Law wins Tour of Gippsland opener

Subaru NSWIS & MS rider takes first leader's jersey of race

Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS) wins stage 4

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:49:35
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
3Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
4Tom Robinson (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
5Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
7Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
8Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
9Liam White (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
10Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:49:29
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:02
3Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:04
4Tom Robinson (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing0:00:05
5Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing0:00:06
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
7Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
8Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
9Liam White (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
10Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS

