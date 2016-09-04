Trending

Joe Cooper wins Tour of Gippsland

Final stage victory for Scott Law

2016 Tour of Gippsland winner Joe Cooper (Avanti IsoWhey Sports)

2016 Tour of Gippsland winner Joe Cooper (Avanti IsoWhey Sports)
(Image credit: GTR Events)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS1:06:45
2Cameron Scott (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:00:03
3Nicholas White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
4Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
5Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
6Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz
7James Fouché (NZl) mobius Future Racing
8Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
9Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
10Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports10:32:24
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:05
3Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:10
4Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:22
5Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:01:29
6Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:30
7Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
8Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
9Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:01:31
10Alex West (Aus) mobius Future Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews