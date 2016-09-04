Joe Cooper wins Tour of Gippsland
Final stage victory for Scott Law
Stage 5: Traralgon Criterium -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|1:06:45
|2
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicholas White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|4
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|5
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|6
|Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz
|7
|James Fouché (NZl) mobius Future Racing
|8
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
|9
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|10
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|10:32:24
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:05
|3
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:10
|4
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:22
|5
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:01:29
|6
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:30
|7
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|8
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|9
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|10
|Alex West (Aus) mobius Future Racing
