Tour of Gippsland: Stage 4 victory for Joe Cooper
Avanti IsoWhey Sports go one-two-three with Cooper moving into race lead
Stage 4: Wonthaggi - Inverloch
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|3:24:00
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:06
|3
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|4
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|5
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|6
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|7
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
|8
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
|9
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|10
|Rylee Field (Aus) GPM Stulz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|9:25:36
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:05
|3
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:10
|4
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:23
|5
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:01:29
|6
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:01:30
|7
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|8
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
|9
|Alex West (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|0:01:31
|10
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy