Tour of Gippsland: Stage 4 victory for Joe Cooper

Avanti IsoWhey Sports go one-two-three with Cooper moving into race lead

Joseph Cooper (Avanti IsoWhey Sport) riding to the stage win

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports3:24:00
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:06
3Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
4Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
5Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
6Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
7Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
8Harry Sweeny (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
9Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
10Rylee Field (Aus) GPM Stulz

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports9:25:36
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:05
3Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:10
4Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:23
5Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:01:29
6Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:01:30
7Mathew Ross (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
8Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco/John West VIS
9Alex West (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:01:31
10Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS

