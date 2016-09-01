Trending

Tour of Gippsland: Patrick Shaw wins stage 2 photofinish

Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider moves into overall race lead, Law drops to second

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports2:24:55
2Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
3Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
4Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
5Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
6Alexander Smyth (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
7Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
8Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
9James Robinson (Aus) TIS Racing Team
10Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports3:14:12
2Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:00:06
3Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports0:00:15
4Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling0:00:17
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
6Tom Robinson (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
7Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:18
8Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
9Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
10Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing

