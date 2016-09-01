Tour of Gippsland: Patrick Shaw wins stage 2 photofinish
Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider moves into overall race lead, Law drops to second
Stage 2: Paynesville - Metung
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|2:24:55
|2
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|3
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|4
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|5
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|6
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
|7
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|8
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|9
|James Robinson (Aus) TIS Racing Team
|10
|Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|3:14:12
|2
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|0:00:06
|3
|Sam Crome (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|0:00:15
|4
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|0:00:17
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|6
|Tom Robinson (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
|7
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|9
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|10
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter MAAP Racing
