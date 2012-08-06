Trending

Parisien wins by one-second margin over Murphy

Wilcoxson takes stage and overall on final day

Image 1 of 19

NOW and Novartis try to control the pace of the women's field

NOW and Novartis try to control the pace of the women's field
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 2 of 19

Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10) takes the win with a one second margin

Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10) takes the win with a one second margin
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 3 of 19

The day's podium: Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda), Alexander Serebryakov (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi) and Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

The day's podium: Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda), Alexander Serebryakov (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi) and Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 4 of 19

Ken Hanson wins the sprint in stage three

Ken Hanson wins the sprint in stage three
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 5 of 19

The field is strung out leading into the final kilometres of stage three

The field is strung out leading into the final kilometres of stage three
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 6 of 19

The day's breakaway during stage three at Elk Grove

The day's breakaway during stage three at Elk Grove
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 7 of 19

There were plenty of spectators lining the course

There were plenty of spectators lining the course
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 8 of 19

There were still intermediate sprint points on the line

There were still intermediate sprint points on the line
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 9 of 19

United Healthcare contribute to the pace setting

United Healthcare contribute to the pace setting
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 10 of 19

The main field keeps the breakaway within sight

The main field keeps the breakaway within sight
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 11 of 19

The start of the third and final stage in the men's race

The start of the third and final stage in the men's race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 12 of 19

The day's leader Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)

The day's leader Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 13 of 19

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was too good in the women's race

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was too good in the women's race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 14 of 19

Wilcoxson takes the stage victory on the final day

Wilcoxson takes the stage victory on the final day
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 15 of 19

Jade Wilcoxson celebrates her win in the final stage

Jade Wilcoxson celebrates her win in the final stage
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 16 of 19

The games begin in the women's race

The games begin in the women's race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 17 of 19

Sprints were heavily contested in the women's race

Sprints were heavily contested in the women's race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 18 of 19

The strongest breakaway from the women's pack

The strongest breakaway from the women's pack
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 19 of 19

Team Spidertech take the victory on the final day

Team Spidertech take the victory on the final day
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:10:42
2Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy 2012)
4Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
6Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)
7Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)
8Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)
9Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
10Elizabeth Welbourn (None)
11Amy Mcguire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
12Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
13Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Womens racing)
14Jessica Prinner (ABD)
15Diana Penuela Martinez (COLOMBIA)
16Alexia Muffat (None)
17Serika Guluma Ortiz (COLOMBIA)
18Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
19Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
20Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
21Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Ana Sanabria Sanchez (COLOMBIA)
25Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)
26Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women's racing)
27Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
28Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
30Moriah Jo Macgregor (Colavita/EspnW)
31Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)
32Rhae Shaw (Exergy 2012)
33Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
34Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
35Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
36Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:00:08
37Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:54
38Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cyclinf Team)0:01:06
39Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:59
40Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
41Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)0:02:41
42Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW )0:03:43
43Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)0:03:52
44Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)
45Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)0:08:30
46Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)
47Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:08:35
48Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:08:46
49Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:12:45
50Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
51Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)
52Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
53Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFAnna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFKelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)
DNFTina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)
DNFZoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFSara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:24:53
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:10
3Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:27
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:32
5Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:38
6Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
7Meredith Miller (TIBCO)0:00:49
8Rhae Shaw (Exergy 2012)
9Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:55
10Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women's racing)0:00:57
11Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
13Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:03
14Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)0:01:08
15Amy Mcguire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:18
16Serika Guluma Ortiz (COLOMBIA)
17Jessica Prinner (ABD)0:01:20
18Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:26
19Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)0:01:27
20Moriah Jo Macgregor (Colavita/EspnW)
21Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy 2012)0:01:28
22Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:31
23Elizabeth Welbourn (None)0:01:32
24Diana Penuela Martinez (COLOMBIA)0:01:33
25Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)0:01:35
26Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Womens racing)0:01:58
27Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:02:01
28Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:02:07
29Alexia Muffat (None)0:02:29
30Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:02:32
31Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:50
32Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)0:02:56
33Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cyclinf Team)0:02:57
34Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:09
35Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)0:03:59
36Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)0:04:06
37Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:07
38Ana Sanabria Sanchez (COLOMBIA)0:04:16
39Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)0:05:08
40Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW )0:05:15
41Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)0:05:50
42Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)0:08:31
43Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:08:57
44Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:11:10
45Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)0:13:24
46Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:15:53
47Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)0:17:12
48Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:20:06
49Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:20:24
50Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:21:25
51Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:25:11
52Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:25:33
53Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:28:07

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:35:42
2Alexander Serebryakov (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
3Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
4Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
5Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
6Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
7Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
9Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
10Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
11Martijn Verschoor (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
12Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
13Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
14Filippo Fortin (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
15Luis Romero (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
16Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
17Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
18Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
19John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
20Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
21Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Kiel Reijnen (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
23Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)
24Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
25Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
26Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
27Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
28Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
29Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
30Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
31Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
32Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
33Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
34Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
35Jose Fernando (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
36Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
37Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
38Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:07
39Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
40Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
41Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
42Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
43Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
44Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
45Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
46Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
47Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
48Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
49Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
50Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
51Joseph Rosskopf (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
52Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
53Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:10
54Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:13
55Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
56Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:00:16
57Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:22
58Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:24
59Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:00:52
60Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:53
61Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:12
62Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:01:15
63Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:21
64Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
65Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24
66Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:32
67Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
68Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:01:40
69Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:43
70Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:01:45
71Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:51
72Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
73Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:38
74Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
75Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
76Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
77Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:04:12
DNFKyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
DNFCharles Eldridge (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFPatrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFEmerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFRyan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
DNFPierrick Naud (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
DNSChristian Vandevelde (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)5:02:30
2John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:01
3Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:08
4Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:09
5Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:11
6Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:00:12
8Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
9Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
10Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:15
11Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:19
12Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
13Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:25
14Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
15Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
16Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)0:00:28
17Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:30
18Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
19Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:33
20Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
21Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:34
22Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:35
23Clinton Roberts Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
24Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:00:37
25Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
26Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:40
27Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:42
28Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
29Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)0:00:43
30Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:45
31Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:50
32Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
33Filippo Fortin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:51
34Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:55
35Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:00:56
36Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:59
37Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
38Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:01:02
39Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:01:06
40Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
41Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:07
42Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
43Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)0:01:12
44Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:22
45Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:30
46Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:01:31
47Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:01:40
48Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:01:45
49Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:48
50Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:59
51Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)0:02:04
52Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:02:11
53Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:02:14
54Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:21
55Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:02:22
56Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:29
57Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:02:38
58Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:02:40
59Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:02:44
60Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:02:50
61Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:03:01
62Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:03:54
63Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:04:00
64Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)0:04:13
65Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:04:14
66Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:04:17
67Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:19
68Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:23
69Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:44
70Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:04:59
71Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:05:07
72Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:05:13
73Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:06:22
74Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:06:31
75Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:06:34
76Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:07:22
77Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:08:55

