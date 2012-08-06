Parisien wins by one-second margin over Murphy
Wilcoxson takes stage and overall on final day
Stage 3: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:10:42
|2
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy 2012)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|7
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)
|8
|Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)
|9
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
|10
|Elizabeth Welbourn (None)
|11
|Amy Mcguire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|12
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|13
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Womens racing)
|14
|Jessica Prinner (ABD)
|15
|Diana Penuela Martinez (COLOMBIA)
|16
|Alexia Muffat (None)
|17
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (COLOMBIA)
|18
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|19
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|20
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|21
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|23
|Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Ana Sanabria Sanchez (COLOMBIA)
|25
|Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)
|26
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women's racing)
|27
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|28
|Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|29
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
|30
|Moriah Jo Macgregor (Colavita/EspnW)
|31
|Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)
|32
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy 2012)
|33
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|34
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|36
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:00:08
|37
|Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:54
|38
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cyclinf Team)
|0:01:06
|39
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:59
|40
|Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|41
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|0:02:41
|42
|Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW )
|0:03:43
|43
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:03:52
|44
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)
|45
|Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)
|0:08:30
|46
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)
|47
|Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:08:35
|48
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:08:46
|49
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:12:45
|50
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|51
|Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|52
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|53
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|DNF
|Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)
|DNF
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2:24:53
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:10
|3
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:27
|4
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:32
|5
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:38
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:39
|7
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
|0:00:49
|8
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy 2012)
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:55
|10
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women's racing)
|0:00:57
|11
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|12
|Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:01
|13
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:03
|14
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
|0:01:08
|15
|Amy Mcguire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:18
|16
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (COLOMBIA)
|17
|Jessica Prinner (ABD)
|0:01:20
|18
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:01:26
|19
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
|0:01:27
|20
|Moriah Jo Macgregor (Colavita/EspnW)
|21
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy 2012)
|0:01:28
|22
|Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:31
|23
|Elizabeth Welbourn (None)
|0:01:32
|24
|Diana Penuela Martinez (COLOMBIA)
|0:01:33
|25
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)
|0:01:35
|26
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Womens racing)
|0:01:58
|27
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:02:01
|28
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:02:07
|29
|Alexia Muffat (None)
|0:02:29
|30
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:02:32
|31
|Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:50
|32
|Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:02:56
|33
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cyclinf Team)
|0:02:57
|34
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:09
|35
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|0:03:59
|36
|Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)
|0:04:06
|37
|Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:07
|38
|Ana Sanabria Sanchez (COLOMBIA)
|0:04:16
|39
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:05:08
|40
|Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW )
|0:05:15
|41
|Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)
|0:05:50
|42
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)
|0:08:31
|43
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:08:57
|44
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:11:10
|45
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)
|0:13:24
|46
|Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:15:53
|47
|Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)
|0:17:12
|48
|Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:20:06
|49
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:20:24
|50
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:21:25
|51
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:25:11
|52
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:25:33
|53
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:28:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2:35:42
|2
|Alexander Serebryakov (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
|3
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|4
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|5
|Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|7
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|8
|Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|9
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|10
|Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
|12
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|13
|Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
|15
|Luis Romero (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|16
|Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|18
|Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|19
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|20
|Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
|23
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|24
|Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|25
|Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|27
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|28
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|29
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|30
|Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|31
|Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|32
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|33
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|34
|Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|35
|Jose Fernando (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|36
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|37
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|38
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:00:07
|39
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|40
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|41
|Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|42
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|43
|Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|44
|Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|45
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|46
|Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|47
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|48
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|49
|Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|50
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|51
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
|52
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|53
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:10
|54
|Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|55
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|56
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:00:16
|57
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|58
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|59
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|60
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:53
|61
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:12
|62
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:01:15
|63
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:21
|64
|Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|65
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:24
|66
|Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:32
|67
|Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|68
|Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:40
|69
|Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:01:43
|70
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:01:45
|71
|Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:51
|72
|Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|73
|Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:38
|74
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|75
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|76
|Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|77
|Jonathan McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:04:12
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Charles Eldridge (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Team (Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Christian Vandevelde (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|5:02:30
|2
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:01
|3
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:08
|4
|Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|5
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:11
|6
|Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|8
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|9
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|10
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:15
|11
|Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|12
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:25
|14
|Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:27
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|16
|Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|0:00:28
|17
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:30
|18
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|19
|Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|20
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|21
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:34
|22
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:35
|23
|Clinton Roberts Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|24
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|25
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|26
|Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:40
|27
|Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:42
|28
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|0:00:43
|30
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:45
|31
|Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|32
|Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|Filippo Fortin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:51
|34
|Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|35
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|36
|Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:59
|37
|Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|38
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:01:02
|39
|Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:01:06
|40
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|41
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:01:07
|42
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|43
|Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|0:01:12
|44
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:22
|45
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:01:30
|46
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:01:31
|47
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:01:40
|48
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:01:45
|49
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:48
|50
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|51
|Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)
|0:02:04
|52
|Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:11
|53
|Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:14
|54
|Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:21
|55
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:02:22
|56
|Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:29
|57
|Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:38
|58
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:02:40
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:44
|60
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:50
|61
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:03:01
|62
|Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:54
|63
|Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:04:00
|64
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:13
|65
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:04:14
|66
|Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:17
|67
|Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:19
|68
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:23
|69
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:44
|70
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:59
|71
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:05:07
|72
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:05:13
|73
|Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:22
|74
|Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:06:31
|75
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:06:34
|76
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:07:22
|77
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:08:55
