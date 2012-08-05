Wilcoxson wins Elk Grove criterium
Hanson wins men's race after weather delays
Stage 2: -
Image 1 of 21
Image 2 of 21
Image 3 of 21
Image 4 of 21
Image 5 of 21
Image 6 of 21
Image 7 of 21
Image 8 of 21
Image 9 of 21
Image 10 of 21
Image 11 of 21
Image 12 of 21
Image 13 of 21
Image 14 of 21
Image 15 of 21
Image 16 of 21
Image 17 of 21
Image 18 of 21
Image 19 of 21
Image 20 of 21
Image 21 of 21
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:05:17
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:00:01
|3
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
|6
|Christin Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|7
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)
|8
|Elizabeth Wellbourn
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)
|11
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:03
|12
|Penuela Martinez (Colombia)
|13
|Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|14
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|15
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|16
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|17
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
|18
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|19
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|20
|Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW)
|21
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cycling Team)
|22
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|23
|Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|26
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|27
|Jessica Prinner (ABD)
|0:00:13
|28
|Moriah J MacGregor (Colavita/EspnW)
|29
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)
|30
|Alexia Muffat
|31
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|32
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
|33
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|34
|Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|36
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|37
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:00:16
|38
|Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|39
|Guluma Ortiz Serik (Colombia)
|0:00:21
|40
|Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:01:21
|41
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)
|0:02:57
|42
|Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)
|43
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)
|0:03:04
|44
|Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)
|0:03:13
|45
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:17
|46
|Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)
|0:03:53
|47
|Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:05:10
|48
|Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|49
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:06:13
|50
|Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)
|0:06:45
|51
|Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|52
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|53
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|54
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:09:12
|55
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:09:20
|56
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:10:08
|57
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:10:52
|58
|Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)
|59
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:12:17
|DNF
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1:14:23
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:01
|3
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:15
|4
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:20
|5
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:26
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:28
|7
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
|0:00:37
|8
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
|9
|Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:44
|10
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|0:00:45
|11
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|12
|Christin Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:49
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:51
|15
|Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:56
|16
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
|17
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:58
|18
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:01:04
|19
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|0:01:06
|20
|Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|21
|Guluma Ortiz Serik (Colombia)
|22
|Jessica Prinner (ABD)
|0:01:08
|23
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:01:14
|24
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
|0:01:15
|25
|Moriah J MacGregor (Colavita/EspnW)
|26
|Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:19
|27
|Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:01:20
|28
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|29
|Elizabeth Wellbourn
|30
|Penuela Martinez (Colombia)
|0:01:21
|31
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)
|0:01:23
|32
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:39
|33
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:01:41
|34
|Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)
|0:01:44
|35
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|0:01:46
|36
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:49
|37
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|38
|Alexia Muffat
|0:02:17
|39
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:02:20
|40
|Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:02:44
|41
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:51
|42
|Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)
|0:03:54
|43
|Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)
|0:04:04
|44
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)
|0:04:27
|45
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)
|0:04:42
|46
|Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)
|0:05:38
|47
|Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:07:06
|48
|Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:07:09
|49
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:08:28
|50
|Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)
|0:08:30
|51
|Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|0:08:33
|52
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:08:45
|53
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:08:57
|54
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:10:58
|55
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:11:26
|56
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:12:14
|57
|Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)
|0:12:33
|58
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:12:36
|59
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:15:10
Elite men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2:18:27
|2
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|3
|Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|4
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|6
|Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|8
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|9
|Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|10
|Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|12
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|13
|Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|14
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|15
|Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|17
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|18
|Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|19
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|20
|David Lozano Riba (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|21
|Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|22
|Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|23
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|24
|Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|25
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|26
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|27
|Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:09
|28
|Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|29
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|30
|Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|31
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|32
|Pierrick Naud (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|34
|Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|36
|Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|37
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|38
|Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|39
|Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|40
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|41
|Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|42
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|43
|Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|44
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|45
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|46
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|47
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|48
|Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|49
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|50
|Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|51
|Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|52
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|53
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|54
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|55
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|56
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|57
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:00:17
|58
|Filippo Fortin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:18
|59
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:20
|60
|Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|61
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:00:31
|62
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:01:06
|63
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|64
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|65
|Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|66
|Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|67
|Christian Vandevelde (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|68
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|69
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|70
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|71
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|72
|Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|73
|Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:15
|74
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:02:17
|75
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:28
|76
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|77
|Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:04
|78
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:04:24
|79
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|80
|Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|81
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|82
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|83
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:06:20
|84
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:07:34
|Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|Francois Cabot (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Antoine Matteau (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Charlie Bryer (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy