Wilcoxson wins Elk Grove criterium

Hanson wins men's race after weather delays

Image 1 of 21

Recently crowned US pro criterium champion Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claimed the stage 2 win

Recently crowned US pro criterium champion Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claimed the stage 2 win
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 2 of 21

Exergy TWENTY12 had a small team of two and both are national criterium champions

Exergy TWENTY12 had a small team of two and both are national criterium champions
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 3 of 21

Seasoned pro Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) wins over the hearts of many at the Tour of Elk Grove

Seasoned pro Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) wins over the hearts of many at the Tour of Elk Grove
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 4 of 21

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) jumped the pack at the start

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) jumped the pack at the start
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 5 of 21

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) and race leader Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) and race leader Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 6 of 21

Champion System rider Clinton Avery taking off

Champion System rider Clinton Avery taking off
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 7 of 21

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) working in a break

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) working in a break
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 8 of 21

Simon Lambert-Lemay and the rest of Spidertech p/b C10 set the pace on the final lap

Simon Lambert-Lemay and the rest of Spidertech p/b C10 set the pace on the final lap
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 9 of 21

Men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Charles Huff (2nd), Ken Hanson (1st) and Alexander Serebryakov (3rd)

Men's stage 2 podium (l-r): Charles Huff (2nd), Ken Hanson (1st) and Alexander Serebryakov (3rd)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 10 of 21

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) kept the GC jersey for a second day

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) kept the GC jersey for a second day
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 11 of 21

Women's stage 2 podium (l-r): Kendall Ryan (3rd), Jade Wilcoxson (1st) and Theresa Cliff-Ryan (2nd)

Women's stage 2 podium (l-r): Kendall Ryan (3rd), Jade Wilcoxson (1st) and Theresa Cliff-Ryan (2nd)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 12 of 21

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins stage two at the Tour of Elk Grove

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins stage two at the Tour of Elk Grove
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 13 of 21

Now and Novartis for MS were set to protect their GC leader from the start

Now and Novartis for MS were set to protect their GC leader from the start
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 14 of 21

Race leader Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) safe in the pack

Race leader Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) safe in the pack
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 15 of 21

TIBCO's Jennifer Purcell attacking the field

TIBCO's Jennifer Purcell attacking the field
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 16 of 21

Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis) went for intermediate sprint time bonus

Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis) went for intermediate sprint time bonus
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 17 of 21

US criterium champion Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)

US criterium champion Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 18 of 21

A crash had Lindsay Meyers (TIBCO) running to the pit area for a new bike

A crash had Lindsay Meyers (TIBCO) running to the pit area for a new bike
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 19 of 21

Christin Gokey-Smith and Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) as well as Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) chased down this year's newly available bonuses

Christin Gokey-Smith and Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) as well as Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) chased down this year's newly available bonuses
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 20 of 21

Garmin-Sharp signing in for stage two

Garmin-Sharp signing in for stage two
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 21 of 21

Francois Parisien (Spidertech p/b C10) took over the GC lead

Francois Parisien (Spidertech p/b C10) took over the GC lead
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:05:17
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:01
3Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
5Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
6Christin Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
7Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)
8Elizabeth Wellbourn
9Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)
11Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:03
12Penuela Martinez (Colombia)
13Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
14Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
15Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
16Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
17Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
18Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
19Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
20Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW)
21Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cycling Team)
22Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:00:12
27Jessica Prinner (ABD)0:00:13
28Moriah J MacGregor (Colavita/EspnW)
29Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)
30Alexia Muffat
31Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
32Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
33Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
34Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
35Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
36Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
37Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:00:16
38Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Guluma Ortiz Serik (Colombia)0:00:21
40Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:21
41Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)0:02:57
42Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)
43Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)0:03:04
44Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)0:03:13
45Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:17
46Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)0:03:53
47Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:05:10
48Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)
49Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:06:13
50Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)0:06:45
51Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)
52Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
53Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
54Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:09:12
55Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:09:20
56Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:10:08
57Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:10:52
58Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)
59Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:12:17
DNFNicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)1:14:23
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:01
3Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:15
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:20
5Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:26
6Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:28
7Meredith Miller (TIBCO)0:00:37
8Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
9Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:44
10Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)0:00:45
11Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Christin Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:49
13Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:51
15Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
16Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
17Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:58
18Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:04
19Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)0:01:06
20Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
21Guluma Ortiz Serik (Colombia)
22Jessica Prinner (ABD)0:01:08
23Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:14
24Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)0:01:15
25Moriah J MacGregor (Colavita/EspnW)
26Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:19
27Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:20
28Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
29Elizabeth Wellbourn
30Penuela Martinez (Colombia)0:01:21
31Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)0:01:23
32Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cycling Team)0:01:39
33Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:01:41
34Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)0:01:44
35Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)0:01:46
36Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:49
37Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:55
38Alexia Muffat0:02:17
39Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:02:20
40Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)0:02:44
41Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:51
42Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)0:03:54
43Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)0:04:04
44Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)0:04:27
45Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)0:04:42
46Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)0:05:38
47Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:07:06
48Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:07:09
49Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:08:28
50Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)0:08:30
51Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:08:33
52Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:08:45
53Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:57
54Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:10:58
55Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:11:26
56Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:12:14
57Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)0:12:33
58Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:12:36
59Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:15:10

Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:18:27
2Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
3Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
4Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
5Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
6Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
7Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
8John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
9Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
10Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
11Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
12Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
13Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp)
14Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
15Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
16Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
17Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
18Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp)
19Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
20David Lozano Riba (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
21Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
22Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
23Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
24Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
25Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
26Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
27Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
28Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
30Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
31Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
32Pierrick Naud (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
33Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
34Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
35Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)
36Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
37Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
38Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
39Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp)
40Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
41Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
42Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
43Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
44Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
45Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
46Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
47Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
48Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
49Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
50Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp)
51Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
52Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
53Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
54Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
56Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
57Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:00:17
58Filippo Fortin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:18
59Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:20
60Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:22
61Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:00:31
62Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:01:06
63Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
64Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
65Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
66Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
67Christian Vandevelde (Team Garmin-Sharp)
68Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
69Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
70Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
71Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
72Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:01:55
73Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:15
74Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:02:17
75Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:28
76Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
77Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:03:04
78Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:04:24
79Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
80Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
81Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
82Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
83Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:06:20
84Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:07:34
Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
Francois Cabot (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
DNFYusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFAntoine Matteau (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
DNFIsaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
DNFQuinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
DNFJackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFChad Hartley (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
DNFPhillip Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
DNFVictor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFAnibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
DNFWeston Luzadder (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFPatrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFJordan Brochu (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
DNFCharlie Bryer (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)

