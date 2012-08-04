Zirbel upgrades to first, taking Elk Grove opening time trial
Powers tops women's field
Stage 1 (ITT): -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:23
|2
|John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:02
|3
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:04
|4
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:06
|5
|Christian Vandevelde (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|0:00:07
|6
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:08
|7
|Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|8
|Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|9
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|10
|Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12
|11
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:13
|12
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:13
|13
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:14
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:14
|15
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:14
|16
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:00:16
|17
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:17
|18
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
|19
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:18
|20
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:19
|21
|Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:19
|22
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:19
|23
|Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|24
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|25
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:00:21
|26
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|27
|Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:24
|29
|Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|30
|Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:24
|31
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:24
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|33
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|34
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:25
|35
|Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:25
|36
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:26
|37
|Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|38
|Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|0:00:26
|39
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|40
|Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:27
|41
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|42
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:28
|43
|Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|44
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|45
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:30
|46
|Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:30
|47
|Filippo Fortin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:31
|48
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:32
|49
|Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|0:00:32
|50
|Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|0:00:32
|51
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|52
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:33
|53
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:34
|54
|Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|55
|Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:35
|56
|Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:36
|57
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:36
|58
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:37
|59
|Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|60
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|61
|Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:39
|62
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:39
|63
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:40
|64
|Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|65
|Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|66
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:00:41
|67
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:00:41
|68
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|69
|Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
|0:00:42
|70
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:44
|71
|Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|72
|Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:45
|73
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:45
|74
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:47
|75
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:48
|76
|Charlie Bryer (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|77
|Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|78
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
|0:00:49
|79
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:49
|80
|David Lozano Riba (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:50
|81
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
|0:00:51
|82
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:00:53
|83
|Pierrick Naud (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|84
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:00:55
|85
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:00:57
|86
|Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:00:58
|87
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:58
|88
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|89
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:02
|90
|Jean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|91
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:01:07
|92
|Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:01:07
|93
|Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:01:09
|94
|Antoine Matteau (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:10
|95
|Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp)
|0:01:10
|96
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:01:12
|97
|Francois Cabot (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|98
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:01:20
|99
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:01:20
|100
|Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|101
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
|0:01:25
|102
|Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:12
|103
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:02:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:30
|2
|Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:01
|3
|Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:26
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda
|0:00:39
|8
|Team Exergy
|0:00:40
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:44
|11
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|12
|EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|13
|Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis
|0:01:58
|14
|Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:09:06
|2
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:12
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:14
|4
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:17
|5
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:23
|6
|Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:00:24
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:27
|8
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|0:00:32
|9
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:32
|10
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
|0:00:34
|11
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:34
|12
|Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:36
|13
|Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)
|0:00:41
|14
|Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:41
|15
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:45
|16
|Guluma Ortiz Serik (Colombia)
|0:00:45
|17
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:48
|18
|Christin Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:50
|19
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:00:51
|20
|Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:53
|21
|Jessica Prinner (ABD)
|0:00:55
|22
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)
|0:00:59
|23
|Moriah J MacGregor (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:01:03
|24
|Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:03
|25
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|0:01:03
|26
|Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:03
|27
|Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)
|0:01:07
|28
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:01:11
|29
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)
|0:01:14
|30
|Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:01:17
|31
|Penuela Martinez (Colombia)
|0:01:19
|32
|Elizabeth Wellbourn
|0:01:19
|33
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)
|0:01:22
|34
|Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)
|0:01:23
|35
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:25
|36
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:01:29
|37
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)
|0:01:30
|38
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:36
|39
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)
|0:01:38
|40
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:39
|41
|Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)
|0:01:41
|42
|Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)
|0:01:43
|43
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|0:01:43
|44
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:43
|45
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:44
|46
|Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)
|0:01:45
|47
|Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)
|0:01:45
|48
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:01:47
|49
|Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|0:01:48
|50
|Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:01:56
|51
|Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:02:00
|52
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:00
|53
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)
|0:02:04
|54
|Alexia Muffat
|0:02:04
|55
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
|0:02:06
|56
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:07
|57
|Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:13
|58
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:14
|59
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:02:15
|60
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:02:53
