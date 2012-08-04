Trending

Zirbel upgrades to first, taking Elk Grove opening time trial

Powers tops women's field

Image 1 of 21

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the stage 1 time trial and claimed the Tour of Elk Grove leader's jersey

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the stage 1 time trial and claimed the Tour of Elk Grove leader's jersey
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 2 of 21

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) finished 5th

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) finished 5th
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 3 of 21

Men's podium (l-r): John Murphy (2nd), Tom Zirbel (1st) and Francios Parisien (3rd)

Men's podium (l-r): John Murphy (2nd), Tom Zirbel (1st) and Francios Parisien (3rd)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 4 of 21

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) pwered her way to 3rd

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) pwered her way to 3rd
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 5 of 21

Robin Farina (Now and Novartis) sporting the inverted #13

Robin Farina (Now and Novartis) sporting the inverted #13
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 6 of 21

Colombia fielded a women's team for the first time (pictured is rider Penuela Martinez)

Colombia fielded a women's team for the first time (pictured is rider Penuela Martinez)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 7 of 21

Irish national champion Olivia Dillon (Now and Novartis)

Irish national champion Olivia Dillon (Now and Novartis)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 8 of 21

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) took the win

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) took the win
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 9 of 21

Meredith Miller was the top TIBCO rider in 10th place

Meredith Miller was the top TIBCO rider in 10th place
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 10 of 21

Last year's winner Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) placed 7th

Last year's winner Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) placed 7th
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 11 of 21

Women's podium (l-r): Anne Samplonius (2nd), Alison Powers (1st) and Jade Wilcoxson (3rd)

Women's podium (l-r): Anne Samplonius (2nd), Alison Powers (1st) and Jade Wilcoxson (3rd)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 12 of 21

US U23 national champion Addy Albershardt (Now and Novartis)

US U23 national champion Addy Albershardt (Now and Novartis)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 13 of 21

Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis) and Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) get ready to start

Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis) and Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) get ready to start
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 14 of 21

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly)

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 15 of 21

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was two seconds shy of the win

John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) was two seconds shy of the win
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 16 of 21

Francois Parisien (Spidertech p/b C10) on his way to 3rd place

Francois Parisien (Spidertech p/b C10) on his way to 3rd place
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 17 of 21

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 18 of 21

Last year's Tour of Elk Grove overall winner Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)

Last year's Tour of Elk Grove overall winner Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 19 of 21

Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis) finished 12 seconds back for second

Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis) finished 12 seconds back for second
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 20 of 21

Elk Grove Mayor Craig Johnson raced the TT course before the pros

Elk Grove Mayor Craig Johnson raced the TT course before the pros
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 21 of 21

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) on the start ramp

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) on the start ramp
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:23
2John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:02
3Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:04
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:06
5Christian Vandevelde (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:00:07
6Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
7Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:10
8Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:10
9Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:11
10Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
11Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:13
12Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:13
13Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
14Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:14
15Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:14
16Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:16
17Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:17
18Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:18
19Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:18
20Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:19
21Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:19
22Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:19
23Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:20
24Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:20
25Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:21
26Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:22
27Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:22
28Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:24
29Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:24
30Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:24
31Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:24
32Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:24
33Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:25
34Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:25
35Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:25
36Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:26
37Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:26
38Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:00:26
39Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:27
40Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
41Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:27
42Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:28
43Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:28
44Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:29
45Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:30
46Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
47Filippo Fortin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:31
48Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:32
49Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:00:32
50Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:00:32
51Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:33
52Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:33
53Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:34
54Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:35
55Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:35
56Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:36
57Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:36
58Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:37
59Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:37
60Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:39
61Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:39
62Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
63Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:40
64Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:40
65Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:41
66Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:00:41
67Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:00:41
68Weston Luzadder (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:41
69Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)0:00:42
70Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:44
71Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:44
72Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45
73Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:45
74Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:47
75Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:48
76Charlie Bryer (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:48
77Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:48
78Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:49
79Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:49
80David Lozano Riba (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:50
81Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:51
82Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:00:53
83Pierrick Naud (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:55
84Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:00:55
85Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:57
86Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:00:58
87Jordan Brochu (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:58
88Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:01:01
89Chad Hartley (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:02
90Jean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:01:04
91Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:07
92Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:01:07
93Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:09
94Antoine Matteau (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:01:10
95Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:01:10
96Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:12
97Francois Cabot (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:01:15
98Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:01:20
99Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:01:20
100Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:01:23
101Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:25
102Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:02:12
103Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:31

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:23
2John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:02
3Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:04
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:06
5Christian Vandevelde (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:00:07
6Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
7Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:10
8Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
9Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:11
10Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
11Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
12Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
13Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
14Shawn Milne (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:14
15Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
16Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:15
17Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:16
18Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:17
19Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:18
20Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:19
21Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
23Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:20
24Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
25Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:21
26Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:22
27Bradly White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
28Antoine Duchesne (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:24
29Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
30Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
31Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)
32Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
33Ryan Anderson (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
34Guillaume Boivin (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:25
35Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
36Thomas Scully (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:00:26
37Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)
38Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
39Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:27
40Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
41Reid Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
42Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:28
43Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
44Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:29
45Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:30
46Tom Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Filippo Fortin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:31
48Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
49Peter Stetina (Team Garmin-Sharp)0:00:32
50Nathan Haas (Team Garmin-Sharp)
51Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:33
52Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
53Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:34
54Carson Miller (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:35
55Émile Jean (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
56Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:36
57Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)
58Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:00:37
59Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
60Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:38
61Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:39
62Martin Gilbert (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)
63Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
64Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:40
65Jann Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
66Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:00:41
67Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
68Weston Luzadder (Bissell Pro Cycling)
69Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)0:00:42
70Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:44
71Kun Jiang (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
72Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45
73Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
74Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:47
75Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:48
76Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
77Adam Farabaugh (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
78Charlie Bryer (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)
79Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:49
80David Lozano Riba (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:50
81Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered by C10)0:00:51
82Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:00:53
83Pierrick Naud (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:54
84Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:00:55
85Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:00:57
86Luke Keough (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
87Jordan Brochu (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:00:58
88Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:01:01
89Chad Hartley (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:02
90Jean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:01:04
91Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:01:07
92Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)
93Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:09
94Antoine Matteau (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:01:10
95Jacob Rathe (Team Garmin-Sharp)
96Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:12
97Francois Cabot (EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team)0:01:15
98Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:01:20
99Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
100Kin San Wu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:01:23
101Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis)0:01:24
102Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:02:12
103Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:31

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:30
2Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:01
3Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:00:17
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:26
6Bissell Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
7Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda0:00:39
8Team Exergy0:00:40
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:44
11Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:53
12EKOI/Gaspesien Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
13Team SmartStop p/b Mt. Khakis0:01:58
14Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling0:02:55

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:06
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:12
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:17
5Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:23
6Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:24
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
8Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)0:00:32
9Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:32
10Meredith Miller (TIBCO)0:00:34
11Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:34
12Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
13Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)0:00:41
14Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:41
15Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:45
16Guluma Ortiz Serik (Colombia)0:00:45
17Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:48
18Christin Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:50
19Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)0:00:51
20Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:53
21Jessica Prinner (ABD)0:00:55
22Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)0:00:59
23Moriah J MacGregor (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:03
24Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:03
25Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)0:01:03
26Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:03
27Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)0:01:07
28Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:11
29Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)0:01:14
30Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:17
31Penuela Martinez (Colombia)0:01:19
32Elizabeth Wellbourn0:01:19
33Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)0:01:22
34Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:23
35Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:25
36Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:01:29
37Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)0:01:30
38Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cycling Team)0:01:36
39Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)0:01:38
40Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:39
41Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)0:01:41
42Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)0:01:43
43Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)0:01:43
44Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:43
45Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:44
46Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)0:01:45
47Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)0:01:45
48Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:47
49Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:01:48
50Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:01:56
51Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:02:00
52Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:00
53Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:02:04
54Alexia Muffat0:02:04
55Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)0:02:06
56Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:07
57Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:13
58Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:14
59Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:15
60Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:53

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:06
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:12
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
4Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:17
5Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:23
6Rhae Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:24
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
8Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)0:00:32
9Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
10Meredith Miller (TIBCO)0:00:34
11Anna Barensfeld (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
13Lindsay Myers (TIBCO)0:00:41
14Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:45
16Guluma Ortiz Serik (Colombia)
17Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:48
18Christin Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:50
19Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/EspnW)0:00:51
20Miranda Griffiths (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:53
21Jessica Prinner (ABD)0:00:55
22Kendall Ryan (TIBCO)0:00:59
23Moriah J MacGregor (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:02
24Courtney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:03
25Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
26Amy McGuire (FCS/Rouse p/b Mr. Restore)
27Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia)0:01:07
28Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:11
29Samantha Schneider (TIBCO)0:01:14
30Mary Zider (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:17
31Penuela Martinez (Colombia)0:01:18
32Elizabeth Wellbourn0:01:19
33Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO)0:01:22
34Joanie Caron (Colavita/EspnW)0:01:23
35Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:25
36Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:01:28
37Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-EspnW)0:01:30
38Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women Cycling Team)0:01:36
39Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Women's Elite)0:01:38
40Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp Cycling Team)
41Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback)0:01:41
42Tina Pic (Colavita-EspnW)0:01:43
43Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)
44Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
45Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:44
46Nicole Mertz (Grand Performance/Bianchi)0:01:45
47Kristen Meshberg (keller Rohrback)
48Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:46
49Kelly Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:01:48
50Audrey Friedrichsen (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:01:56
51Andrea Pether (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:01:59
52Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:00
53Kat Carr (Paceline Projects P/B Veloforma)0:02:04
54Alexia Muffat
55Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Pro Women)0:02:06
56Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
57Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:12
58Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:14
59Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:15
60Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:02:53

