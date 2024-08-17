Tour of Denmark: Krijnsen solos to victory on stage 4 as De Lie retains lead
Stensby is second and Andresen third on penultimate stage
Jelte Krijnsen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) claimed his first professional victory with a solo triumph on stage 4 of the PostNord Tour of Denmark in Havnevejen. Krijnsen broke away from his late-race companions, including Anton Stensby (Coop-Repsol), with less than six kilometres remaining. Stensby managed to hold on for second place.
In third place was Tobias Lund Andresen (dsm-firmenich PostNL), taking the field sprint, celebrating as he crossed the line 24 seconds back. Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) finished safely in the peloton to retain the blue leader’s jersey.
Escaping early in the 177.5km stage were Kristian Egholm (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), Konrad Czabok (Mazowsze Serce Polski), Alexander Arnt Hansen (Airtox-Carl Ras), Victor Grue Enggaard (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and Pelle Køster (Coloquick). The King of the Hills points on offer on the 10km circuit doomed the quintet who were caught the third and final time around the loop.
Another break soon escaped, this time with Krijnsen, Stensby and Mads Andersen (Airtox-Carl Ras) who worked together until Krijnsen made his decisive move with one lap to go in the finishing circuit.
De Lie holds five seconds over Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) as the race concludes on Sunday with 160km stage 5 from Roskilde to Bagsværd.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 1 Live - Race opens with short time trial in LisbonAll the action as the Spanish Grand Tour gets underway with a TT that will create small early gaps among the favourites
-
Tour of Denmark: Krijnsen solos to victory on stage 4 as De Lie retains leadStensby is second and Andresen third on penultimate stage
-
Tour de Pologne: Thibau Nys completes hat-trick of wins on stage 6Jonas Vingegaard retains yellow jersey on tough leg to Bukovina Resort
-
As it happened: Breakaway succeeds with little change in GC on Le Grand-BornandPolka dot jersey Justine Ghekiere soloed on the final climb to take her second professional victory as Vollering takes 4" on Niewiadoma