Tour of Denmark: Krijnsen solos to victory on stage 4 as De Lie retains lead

By
published

Stensby is second and Andresen third on penultimate stage

Belgian Arnaud De Lie of Lotto Dstny crosses the finish line of stage 21, the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial from Monaco to Nice, France (33,7 km) on Sunday 21 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jelte Krijnsen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) claimed his first professional victory with a solo triumph on stage 4 of the PostNord Tour of Denmark in Havnevejen. Krijnsen broke away from his late-race companions, including Anton Stensby (Coop-Repsol), with less than six kilometres remaining. Stensby managed to hold on for second place. 

In third place was Tobias Lund Andresen (dsm-firmenich PostNL), taking the field sprint, celebrating as he crossed the line 24 seconds back. Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) finished safely in the peloton to retain the blue leader’s jersey.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews