Tour of Denmark: Krijnsen solos to victory on stage 4 as De Lie retains lead

Jelte Krijnsen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) claimed his first professional victory with a solo triumph on stage 4 of the PostNord Tour of Denmark in Havnevejen. Krijnsen broke away from his late-race companions, including Anton Stensby (Coop-Repsol), with less than six kilometres remaining. Stensby managed to hold on for second place.

In third place was Tobias Lund Andresen (dsm-firmenich PostNL), taking the field sprint, celebrating as he crossed the line 24 seconds back. Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) finished safely in the peloton to retain the blue leader’s jersey.

Escaping early in the 177.5km stage were Kristian Egholm (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), Konrad Czabok (Mazowsze Serce Polski), Alexander Arnt Hansen (Airtox-Carl Ras), Victor Grue Enggaard (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and Pelle Køster (Coloquick). The King of the Hills points on offer on the 10km circuit doomed the quintet who were caught the third and final time around the loop.

Another break soon escaped, this time with Krijnsen, Stensby and Mads Andersen (Airtox-Carl Ras) who worked together until Krijnsen made his decisive move with one lap to go in the finishing circuit.

De Lie holds five seconds over Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) as the race concludes on Sunday with 160km stage 5 from Roskilde to Bagsværd.

