Tour of Denmark: Magnus Cort takes breakaway victory on stage 2

Danish rider beats Arnaud De Lie into second and Søren Kragh Andersen into third

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) took a stunning home win on stage 2 of the PostNord Tour of Denmark when he chased down a final-kilometre attack from breakaway companion Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) on the punchy uphill finish.

De Lie finished in second place while Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin–Deceuninck) took third place in the finish in Vejle after the 231km second stage.

All three riders were part of a seven-rider break which formed early in the stage. It contained Sean Flynn (Team DSM–Firmenich PostNL), Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling), Anders Foldager (Team Jayco AlUla), Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto–Dstny), Cort, De Lie and Kragh Andersen.

