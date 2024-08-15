Tour of Denmark: Magnus Cort takes breakaway victory on stage 2

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) took a stunning home win on stage 2 of the PostNord Tour of Denmark when he chased down a final-kilometre attack from breakaway companion Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) on the punchy uphill finish.



De Lie finished in second place while Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin–Deceuninck) took third place in the finish in Vejle after the 231km second stage.

All three riders were part of a seven-rider break which formed early in the stage. It contained Sean Flynn (Team DSM–Firmenich PostNL), Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling), Anders Foldager (Team Jayco AlUla), Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto–Dstny), Cort, De Lie and Kragh Andersen.

Despite losing the stage victory, De Lie is now in the race lead, but separated by the Danish stage winner Cort by only 0.22 of a second at the very top of the GC.

Tomorrow’s stage will be 156km from Kolding to Haderslev.

Results

