Tour of Denmark: DSM-Firmenich PostNL win stage 1 team time trial

By
published

Tobias Lund Andresen takes inaugural race lead as Dutch squad edges out UAE Team Emirates by fractions of a second

Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) leads the Tour of Denmark after the opening team time trial
Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) leads the Tour of Denmark after the opening team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

DSM-Firmenich PostNL won the opening team time trial at the Tour of Denmark by the narrowest of margins, edging out UAE Team Emirates by less than half a second on the 13.7km course in Holstebro.

The Dutch squad were the first team down the start ramp on Wednesday afternoon, setting a time of 14:30.50 at the finish line as Tobias Lund Andresen led them home. They'd sit in the hot seat for an hour before UAE started their effort.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews