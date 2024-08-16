Tour of Denmark: Tobias Lund Andresen outsprints De Lie to win stage 3

Arnaud De Lie outsprinted but stays in race lead after breakaway comes achingly close to a win

LUCCA, ITALY - MAY 08: Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team dsm-firmenich PostNL crosses the finish line during the 107th Giro d'Italia 2024, Stage 5 a 178km stage from Genova to Lucca / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2024 in Lucca, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tobias Lund Andresen (Image credit: Getty Images)
For the second day in a row, a home talent took the win at the PostNord Tour of Denmark as Tobias Lund Andresen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) took stage victory in Haderslev ahead of race leader Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny).

In third place was fellow Dane and stage 2 winner Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), sprinting from the peloton after reeling in the day’s break less than 1.5km from the finish line.

