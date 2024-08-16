Tour of Denmark: Tobias Lund Andresen outsprints De Lie to win stage 3

For the second day in a row, a home talent took the win at the PostNord Tour of Denmark as Tobias Lund Andresen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) took stage victory in Haderslev ahead of race leader Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny).

In third place was fellow Dane and stage 2 winner Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), sprinting from the peloton after reeling in the day’s break less than 1.5km from the finish line.

The breakaway contained Jakub Kaczmarek (Mazowsze Serce Polski), Victor Vercouillie (Team Flanders-Baloise), Andreas Stokbro (Leopard TOGT Pro Cycling), Mads Andersen (Restaurant Suri-Carl Ras), Martin Szokody (Giotti Victoria-Savini Due), Cole Kessler (EF Education-EasyPost) and Aksel Bech Skot-Hansen (Riwal Cycling Team).



It hovered achingly close to being caught for the final 10km, but held out with strong cooperation before being reeled in within sight of the Flamme Rouge.

De Lie holds five seconds over Cort after today’s time bonuses, as the race enters the penultimate stage on Saturday from Store Heddinge to Holbæk.

Results

