Tour of Denmark: Tobias Lund Andresen outsprints De Lie to win stage 3
Arnaud De Lie outsprinted but stays in race lead after breakaway comes achingly close to a win
For the second day in a row, a home talent took the win at the PostNord Tour of Denmark as Tobias Lund Andresen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) took stage victory in Haderslev ahead of race leader Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny).
In third place was fellow Dane and stage 2 winner Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), sprinting from the peloton after reeling in the day’s break less than 1.5km from the finish line.
The breakaway contained Jakub Kaczmarek (Mazowsze Serce Polski), Victor Vercouillie (Team Flanders-Baloise), Andreas Stokbro (Leopard TOGT Pro Cycling), Mads Andersen (Restaurant Suri-Carl Ras), Martin Szokody (Giotti Victoria-Savini Due), Cole Kessler (EF Education-EasyPost) and Aksel Bech Skot-Hansen (Riwal Cycling Team).
It hovered achingly close to being caught for the final 10km, but held out with strong cooperation before being reeled in within sight of the Flamme Rouge.
De Lie holds five seconds over Cort after today’s time bonuses, as the race enters the penultimate stage on Saturday from Store Heddinge to Holbæk.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Denmark: Tobias Lund Andresen outsprints De Lie to win stage 3Arnaud De Lie outsprinted but stays in race lead after breakaway comes achingly close to a win
-
Tour de France Femmes: Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage 6 victoryVos wins sprint for second and takes green jersey, Niewiadoma keeps yellow
-
Vuelta a España stage 1 time trial start timesJosh Tarling the favourite for 12km flat time trial from Lisbon to Oeiras in Portugal
-
Tour de Pologne: Tim Merlier outsprints Jordi Meuss for stage 5 victoryOlav Kooij third on fast day into Katowice