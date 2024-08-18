Tour of Denmark: Arnaud De Lie takes final overall victory by a second from Magnus Cort

By
published

Tobias Lund Andresen wins stage 5 in Gladsaxe

NIMES FRANCE JULY 16 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 16 a 1886km stage from Gruissan to Nimes UCIWT on July 16 2024 in Nimes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Arnaud De Lie claimed overall victory at the Tour of Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) sealed overall victory at the Tour of Denmark in Gladsaxe, while Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) claimed the fifth and final stage in a bunch sprint.

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) came agonisingly close to denying De Lie overall victory at the last. The Dane finished third in the bunch sprint, picking up four bonus seconds, which left him a second behind De Lie on the overall standings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews