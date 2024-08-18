Tour of Denmark: Arnaud De Lie takes final overall victory by a second from Magnus Cort
Tobias Lund Andresen wins stage 5 in Gladsaxe
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) sealed overall victory at the Tour of Denmark in Gladsaxe, while Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) claimed the fifth and final stage in a bunch sprint.
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) came agonisingly close to denying De Lie overall victory at the last. The Dane finished third in the bunch sprint, picking up four bonus seconds, which left him a second behind De Lie on the overall standings.
De Lie had been a model of consistency by finishing in the top five on each of the preceding four stages, but the Belgian was unable to make an impact in the bunch sprint here, rolling across the line in 20th place.
He had a brief but anxious wait at the finish line for confirmation that Cort had fallen short of picking up the necessary bonuses to deny him the first general classification victory of his career.
Tobias Lund Andresen’s pre-eminence in the sprint for stage honours brooked no argument, as the 21-year-old powered to his second win of the week and the fifth of his professional career after he notched a hat-trick at the Tour of Turkey in April.
Enrico Zanoncello (VF Group - Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) claimed second place on the stage ahead of Cort, Daniel Stampe (Airtox - Carl Ras) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Q36.5).
The final leg of the Tour of Denmark was animated by a break that was swept up on the final lap of the finishing circuit, with Cameron Rogers, Jimmy Janssens, Manuele Tarozzi and Emil Toudal the last men standing.
In the overall standings, De Lie claimed final victory by a second from Cort, while Anders Foldager (Denmark) placed third at 27 seconds.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 8 Live - The Grand FinaleAlpe d'Huez makes race debut with GC battle set to be decided on mythical mountain
-
Vuelta a España stage 2 Live - Lumpy opening road stage in PortugalAll the action as the peloton takes on a rolling route where a late climb could shake up the bunch
-
Tour of Denmark: Arnaud De Lie takes final overall victory by a second from Magnus CortTobias Lund Andresen wins stage 5 in Gladsaxe
-
UAE Team Emirates sanctioned for 'non-compliant' jersey at Vuelta a España team presentationSquad had taken the stage in special kit to mark Tadej Pogačar's Giro-Tour double