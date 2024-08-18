Tour of Denmark: Arnaud De Lie takes final overall victory by a second from Magnus Cort

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) sealed overall victory at the Tour of Denmark in Gladsaxe, while Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) claimed the fifth and final stage in a bunch sprint.

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) came agonisingly close to denying De Lie overall victory at the last. The Dane finished third in the bunch sprint, picking up four bonus seconds, which left him a second behind De Lie on the overall standings.

De Lie had been a model of consistency by finishing in the top five on each of the preceding four stages, but the Belgian was unable to make an impact in the bunch sprint here, rolling across the line in 20th place.

He had a brief but anxious wait at the finish line for confirmation that Cort had fallen short of picking up the necessary bonuses to deny him the first general classification victory of his career.

Tobias Lund Andresen’s pre-eminence in the sprint for stage honours brooked no argument, as the 21-year-old powered to his second win of the week and the fifth of his professional career after he notched a hat-trick at the Tour of Turkey in April.

Enrico Zanoncello (VF Group - Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) claimed second place on the stage ahead of Cort, Daniel Stampe (Airtox - Carl Ras) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Q36.5).

The final leg of the Tour of Denmark was animated by a break that was swept up on the final lap of the finishing circuit, with Cameron Rogers, Jimmy Janssens, Manuele Tarozzi and Emil Toudal the last men standing.

In the overall standings, De Lie claimed final victory by a second from Cort, while Anders Foldager (Denmark) placed third at 27 seconds.

