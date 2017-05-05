Tour of Chongming Island: Stage 1 victory for Wild
Chloe Hosking takes first leader's jersey of the race
Stage 1: Chongming Xin Cheng Park - Chongming Xin Cheng Park
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3:03:40
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|3
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|6
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|8
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|9
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|12
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta
|13
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|15
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|16
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|18
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|19
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|3:03:29
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:07
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:00:08
|5
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:09
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:10
|7
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:11
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|10
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
