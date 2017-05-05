Trending

Tour of Chongming Island: Stage 1 victory for Wild

Chloe Hosking takes first leader's jersey of the race

Image 1 of 16

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) celebrates stage 1 victory over Chloe Hosking

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) celebrates stage 1 victory over Chloe Hosking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

The peloton on the circuit

The peloton on the circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

The classification leader's enjoy the time on the podium

The classification leader's enjoy the time on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Champagne time for the classification leaders

Champagne time for the classification leaders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

Smiling Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) was third

Smiling Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) was third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Green trees cover the peloton

Green trees cover the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Lucy Garner of Wiggle-High5 signs on

Lucy Garner of Wiggle-High5 signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

Orica-Scott are introduced to the crowd by the local children

Orica-Scott are introduced to the crowd by the local children
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

The peloton starts to string out

The peloton starts to string out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 16

BTC take up the pace making

BTC take up the pace making
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 16

A local Chinese rider comes to the head of the peloton

A local Chinese rider comes to the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

Rolling along during stage 1

Rolling along during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

The peloton waits for stage 1 to get underway

The peloton waits for stage 1 to get underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 16

The stage 1 podium of Hosking, Wild and Roy

The stage 1 podium of Hosking, Wild and Roy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 16

Stage 1 winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Stage 1 winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott Women)

Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott Women)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling3:03:40
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
3Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
4Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
6Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
7Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
8Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
10Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
12Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta
13Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
14Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
15Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
16Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
18Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
19Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
20Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini3:03:29
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:07
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:00:08
5Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:09
6Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:10
7Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:11
9Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
10Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team

