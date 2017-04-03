Tour of Chongming Island past winners
Champions 2007-2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2015
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2014
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2013
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2012
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2011
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2010
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2009
|Chloe Hosking (Aus)
|2008
|Li Meifang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|2007
|Li Meifang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
