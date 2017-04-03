Trending

Tour of Chongming Island past winners

Champions 2007-2016

Tour of Chongming Island past winners

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
2015Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
2014Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
2013Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
2012Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
2011Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
2010Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
2009Chloe Hosking (Aus)
2008Li Meifang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
2007Li Meifang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

 

Latest on Cyclingnews