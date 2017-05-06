Tour of Chongming Island: D'Hoore claims race lead with stage 2 victory
Belgian wins sprint ahead of Wild
Stage 2: Chang Xing Fenghuang Park - Chongming Xin Cheng Park
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|3:32:25
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|5
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|8
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|9
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|10
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|6:35:48
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:03
|4
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:13
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|6
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:14
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:15
|8
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|9
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|10
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:16
