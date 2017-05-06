Trending

Tour of Chongming Island: D'Hoore claims race lead with stage 2 victory

Belgian wins sprint ahead of Wild

Jolien D'Hoore takes the win on stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore wins the Tour of Chongming Island's second stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maria Vittoria Sperotto in white after stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore on the podium after stage 2 at the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore celebrates her Tour of Chongming Island stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage 2 podium at the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jersey wearers after stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High53:32:25
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
8Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
9Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High56:35:48
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:00:03
4Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:13
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
6Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:14
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:15
8Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
9Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
10Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:16

