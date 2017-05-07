Tour of Chongming Island: D'Hoore wins final stage and wraps up overall title
Wild and Hosking round out podium
Stage 3: Chongming Xin Cheng Park - Chongming Xin Cheng Park
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2:48:31
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|5
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|7
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|9
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Servetto Giusta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|9:24:09
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:06
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:23
|5
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|6
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:24
|8
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|9
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:25
|10
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy