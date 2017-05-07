Trending

Tour of Chongming Island: D'Hoore wins final stage and wraps up overall title

Wild and Hosking round out podium

Image 1 of 14

Jolien D'Hoore atop the final podium at the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 14

QOM winner Mia Radotic (BTC City Ljubljana)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 14

Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Bepink Cogeas) was the best young rider

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 14

Champagne for the classification winners

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 14

The final overall podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 14

Yi Xian Pu was the best placed Asian rider at the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 14

Orica-Scott at the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 14

The peloton winding up to speed on the third stage of the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 14

Racing in Xin Cheng Park on stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 14

Lisa Morzenti leading an escape at the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 14

The bunch at the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 14

Alexandra Manly signs on for stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 14

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 14

Chloe Hosking on the podium at the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52:48:31
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
5Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
6Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
7Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
9Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Daniela Gass (Ger) Servetto Giusta

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High59:24:09
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:05
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:00:06
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:23
5Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
6Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
7Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:24
8Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
9Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:25
10Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5

