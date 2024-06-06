Tour of Britain Women stage 1: Lotte Kopecky given opening stage victory in photo finish over Paternoster

By
published

World champion takes the day

Jump to:
Image 1 of 12
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 06/06/2024 - Cycling - UCI Women's World Tour - Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women - Stage 1: Welshpool to Llandudno, Wales - Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx-Protime in the Race Leader's Jersey
Lotte Kopecky on the podium after winning stage 1(Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women, winning the sprint of a front group of nine against with Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) second and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) finishing third.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews