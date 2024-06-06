Tour of Britain Women stage 1: Lotte Kopecky given opening stage victory in photo finish over Paternoster

Image 1 of 12 Lotte Kopecky on the podium after winning stage 1 (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) Letizia Paternoster wins stage 1 ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) Letizia Paternoster wins stage 1 ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) The breakaway on stage 1 (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL (Image credit: SWPix/Olly Hassell) World Champion Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) Josie Talbot of Cofidis Women Team off the front (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) The day's breakaway on stage 1 (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) The peloton on the Llangynog climb (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) Lorena Wiebes gets help after a mechanical (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) Lucy Harris of Pro-Noctis-200 Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting ttacks (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead) (Image credit: SWPix/Alex Whitehead)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women, winning the sprint of a front group of nine against with Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) second and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) finishing third.

The British champion's move on the second-category climb of Ty'n y Llidiart was what led to the front group of nine riders getting away.

With two WWT teams and the British national team represented by two riders each, they built an advantage of almost four minutes on what remained of the peloton after a hard stage through the Welsh mountains.

Despite an attack by Anna Henderson (Great Britain), the breakaway stayed together unto the Promenade in Llandudno where Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime) led out the sprint. Kopecky kicked with 200 metres to go, but in the final metres, Paternoster started to come around the world champion but was slightly too late.

More to come.

Results

