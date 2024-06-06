Tour of Britain Women stage 1: Lotte Kopecky given opening stage victory in photo finish over Paternoster
World champion takes the day
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women, winning the sprint of a front group of nine against with Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) second and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) finishing third.
The British champion's move on the second-category climb of Ty'n y Llidiart was what led to the front group of nine riders getting away.
With two WWT teams and the British national team represented by two riders each, they built an advantage of almost four minutes on what remained of the peloton after a hard stage through the Welsh mountains.
Despite an attack by Anna Henderson (Great Britain), the breakaway stayed together unto the Promenade in Llandudno where Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime) led out the sprint. Kopecky kicked with 200 metres to go, but in the final metres, Paternoster started to come around the world champion but was slightly too late.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Britain Women stage 1: Lotte Kopecky given opening stage victory in photo finish over PaternosterWorld champion takes the day
-
As it happened: Mass crash involving Evenepoel sees Dauphiné stage 5 neutralised with no winner167km stage from Amplepuis to Saint-Priest concludes with flat finish
-
ZLM Tour: Casper van Uden powers away from sprint field to win stage 2Gerben Thijssen and Gleb Syritsa round out the podium in Wissenkerke after photo finish for second
-
Criterium du Dauphine stage 5 suspended after mass crash hits pelotonNumerous riders involved when peloton falls on waterlogged downhill