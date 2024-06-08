Tour of Britain Women stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins sprint
Three-peat for SD Worx-Protime ahead of Kool and Baker, Kopecky still leads overall
Lorena Wiebes won stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women, SD Worx-Protime's third straight victory in this year's race.
Led out by Lotte Kopecky in the green leader's jersey, Wiebes launched her sprint with 200 metres to go and pulled ahead. Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) challenged her but dropped her head in the final metres as Wiebes was a bike length ahead to take her team's third consecutive victory. Georgia Baker (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished third.
The stage had been dominated by a two-rider breakaway. Jo Tindley (Pro-Noctis-200° Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting) and Maddie Leech (Lifeplus-Wahoo) had attacked with 102km to go and built a gap of four minutes, but Leech suffered mechanical problems and had to drop back after the second QOM. Tindley continued on her own before being caught about 12km from the line.
After a late attack by Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels) was closed down, the sprint trains took over. SD Worx-Protime were in control, taking the lead onto the finishing straight and delivering Wiebes to victory.
Going into the final stage, Kopecky leads the GC with a 17-second buffer on Anna Henderson (Great Britain) and 32 seconds to Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco).
More later...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
