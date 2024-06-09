Lotte Kopecky wins Tour of Britain Women as Roseman-Gannon takes final stage
Majerus misses out on the line after attritional stage
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 Tour of Britain Women as Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) won the final stage in a photo-finish against Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime).
On the fourth and final stage, Kopecky's team held off a challenge from Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) who went solo on the Grains Bar climb but was caught by a select group with 40km to go.
The situation changed several times from there on in, and Majerus won the intermediate sprint before an attack by Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) led to a front group of four, also including Anna Henderson (Great Britain), Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), and Kopecky, the top four riders in the GC.
They were 40 seconds ahead with 15km to go, but when Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) attacked from the chase group, the cohesion was gone, and things came back together 9km from the line.
A group of five had a small advantage in the final before being caught 4km from the finish, just as Paternoster suffered a puncture that scuppered her GC podium.
Kopecky had a small gap onto the 250-metre finishing straight then sat up as she wanted Majerus to take the win. But Roseman-Gannon came from behind and squeezed past on the line as Majerus raised her arm to celebrate what she thought was her stage win.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lotte Kopecky wins Tour of Britain Women as Roseman-Gannon takes final stageMajerus misses out on the line after attritional stage
-
As it happened: Roglič takes the title despite major crisis as Rodríguez wins stageA third successive summit finish will be the final decider for the overall race win
-
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Primož Roglič wins overall despite late scare as Jorgenson attacksCarlos Rodríguez takes final stage ahead of American
-
Tour de Suisse stage 1 Live - An early test against the clockA 4.8km time trial blast through Lichtenstein opens the eight-day stage race