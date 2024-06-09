Lotte Kopecky wins Tour of Britain Women as Roseman-Gannon takes final stage

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 Tour of Britain Women as Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) won the final stage in a photo-finish against Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime).



On the fourth and final stage, Kopecky's team held off a challenge from Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) who went solo on the Grains Bar climb but was caught by a select group with 40km to go.

The situation changed several times from there on in, and Majerus won the intermediate sprint before an attack by Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) led to a front group of four, also including Anna Henderson (Great Britain), Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), and Kopecky, the top four riders in the GC.



They were 40 seconds ahead with 15km to go, but when Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) attacked from the chase group, the cohesion was gone, and things came back together 9km from the line.



A group of five had a small advantage in the final before being caught 4km from the finish, just as Paternoster suffered a puncture that scuppered her GC podium.



Kopecky had a small gap onto the 250-metre finishing straight then sat up as she wanted Majerus to take the win. But Roseman-Gannon came from behind and squeezed past on the line as Majerus raised her arm to celebrate what she thought was her stage win.

