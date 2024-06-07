Tour of Britain Women: Lotte Kopecky takes back-to-back wins on stage 2 ahead of Henderson

Image 1 of 7 Lotte Kopecky celebrates as she wins stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix) Lotte Kopecky wins stage 2 of the Tour of Britain women (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) Anna Henderson and Kopecky during the Tour of Britain Women stage 2 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) Kopecky celebrates with her SD Worx-Protime team after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix) Franziska Koch in the solo break on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) The Great Britain Women's team at stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) SD Worx-Protime control stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) doubled up at the Tour of Britain Women, winning stage 2 in a sprint of two riders against Anna Henderson (Great Britain). Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes won the sprint of a reduced peloton for third place.

On Horseshoe Pass, Kopecky attacked 1km from the top and Henderson was the only rider able to hold the GC leader's wheel. They built a 40-second gap on the rolling terrain after the climb, and although Liv-AlUla-Jayco and DSM-Firmenich PostNL organised the chase in the group behind, the two leaders came onto the finishing straight with 20 seconds in hand.

Henderson sat on Kopecky's wheel from the flamme rouge but had no reply to the World Champion's sprint in the end.

Kopecky defends the green leader's jersey and is now 17 seconds ahead of Henderson and 34 seconds ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) going into stage 3.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling