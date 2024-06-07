Tour of Britain Women: Lotte Kopecky takes back-to-back wins on stage 2 ahead of Henderson

By
published

World Champion beats Anna Henderson in two-up sprint into Wrexham with Lorena Wiebes taking third

Lotte Kopecky celebrates as she wins stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women
Lotte Kopecky celebrates as she wins stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) doubled up at the Tour of Britain Women, winning stage 2 in a sprint of two riders against Anna Henderson (Great Britain). Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes won the sprint of a reduced peloton for third place.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

