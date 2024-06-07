Tour of Britain Women: Lotte Kopecky takes back-to-back wins on stage 2 ahead of Henderson
World Champion beats Anna Henderson in two-up sprint into Wrexham with Lorena Wiebes taking third
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) doubled up at the Tour of Britain Women, winning stage 2 in a sprint of two riders against Anna Henderson (Great Britain). Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes won the sprint of a reduced peloton for third place.
On Horseshoe Pass, Kopecky attacked 1km from the top and Henderson was the only rider able to hold the GC leader's wheel. They built a 40-second gap on the rolling terrain after the climb, and although Liv-AlUla-Jayco and DSM-Firmenich PostNL organised the chase in the group behind, the two leaders came onto the finishing straight with 20 seconds in hand.
Henderson sat on Kopecky's wheel from the flamme rouge but had no reply to the World Champion's sprint in the end.
Kopecky defends the green leader's jersey and is now 17 seconds ahead of Henderson and 34 seconds ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) going into stage 3.
More to come...
Results
