Tour of Britain stage 3 highlights - Video
Second stage win for Ewan as Australian regains race lead
Caleb Ewan won his second stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain in Scunthorpe to regain the overall race lead following a wet day's racing.
The Orica-Scott rider took a narrow victory over Norwegian duo Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin). Race leader Elia Viviani could only manage seventh and with bonus seconds on the line, Ewan now leads the Italian by six seconds.
