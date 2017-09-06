Trending

Tour of Britain stage 3 highlights - Video

Second stage win for Ewan as Australian regains race lead

The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Related Articles

Tour of Britain stage 2 highlights - Video

Tour of Britain: Ewan wins stage 3

Ewan hungry for more at Tour of Britain sprinting feast

Caleb Ewan won his second stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain in Scunthorpe to regain the overall race lead following a wet day's racing.

The Orica-Scott rider took a narrow victory over Norwegian duo Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin). Race leader Elia Viviani could only manage seventh and with bonus seconds on the line, Ewan now leads the Italian by six seconds. 