Tour of Britain stage 3 highlights - Video

The sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Caleb Ewan won his second stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain in Scunthorpe to regain the overall race lead following a wet day's racing.

The Orica-Scott rider took a narrow victory over Norwegian duo Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin). Race leader Elia Viviani could only manage seventh and with bonus seconds on the line, Ewan now leads the Italian by six seconds.